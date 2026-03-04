Golf News – March 4, 2026

Wilson Launches the Premium Aurora Women’s Complete Set

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf is taking a big step forward in women’s golf equipment with the introduction of a premium complete package set engineered to deliver confidence, performance and effortless style for players of every skill level.

Aurora, crafted specifically for female golfers, combines high quality, lightweight equipment with intentional and refined aesthetics to deliver a truly exceptional set. Attention to detail was key in the overall design, seen through the premium zippers and accessories carabiner, plethora of storage options, and soft, stylish color palette.

Designed with care and purpose, Aurora is built for maximum distance, forgiveness, and easy launch across every club in the bag. The 10-piece set includes a driver, 5-wood, two hybrids (5-6), 7-SW irons, and a putter, along with a lightweight, versatile cart or stand bag designed with ample storage and protection for all on-course gear. Each bag is currently offered in a sandrift and snow colorway.

Completing the look are five beautifully crafted PU leather headcovers, delivering a polished, cohesive aesthetic from tee to green.

“Aurora was created to provide female golfers with a premium complete set that didn’t compromise on design or performance,” said Markus McCaine, Global Director, Product & Marketing. “The whole set was built from the ground up with women in mind, incorporating lightweight components and premium materials to create a set optimized for the female player looking to generate more speed and higher launch, in a trendy, eye-catching design.”

The Aurora Women’s package retails at $1,399 for either the cart or stand bag. Here’s what’s included:

Cart Bag – Crafted with a 14-way top, secure cart strap pass-through channel, large cooler pocket, and premium, YKK zippers.

– Crafted with a 14-way top, secure cart strap pass-through channel, large cooler pocket, and premium, YKK zippers. Stand Bag – Engineered with a 5-way top, DryTech-lined valuables pocket, umbrella holder, and premium, YKK zippers.

– Engineered with a 5-way top, DryTech-lined valuables pocket, umbrella holder, and premium, YKK zippers. Driver – Features a highly innovative titanium construction paired with a forged face,

delivering ultimate forgiveness and explosive distance, while maintaining a premium,

responsive feel at impact.

– Features a highly innovative titanium construction paired with a forged face, delivering ultimate forgiveness and explosive distance, while maintaining a premium, responsive feel at impact. Hybrids – Inspiring confidence at address and offering high launch.

– Inspiring confidence at address and offering high launch. Irons – Large, deep cavity-back irons provide maximum forgiveness and stability on mishits,

promoting straighter ball flight and consistent performance across the set.

– Large, deep cavity-back irons provide maximum forgiveness and stability on mishits, promoting straighter ball flight and consistent performance across the set. Putter – The INFINITE Aurora features a double-milled face pattern to ensure a consistent feel and ball roll. Perfect for distance control, no matter the strike location, for short-game success.

For more information on the new Aurora complete set and for information on all other Wilson Golf products, please visit www.wilson.com.

Motocaddy Introduces All-New 2026 Golf Bag Lineup

VISTA, CA – Motocaddy, the world’s leading electric caddy brand, has launched two brand-new golf bags for the 2026 season, delivering premium styling, innovative organisation and seamless caddy integration to North American golfers.

Designed to perfectly complement Motocaddy’s award-winning electric caddy lineup, the new Dry-Series – the brand’s best-selling waterproof model – and the PROTEKTA, a 14-way noise-reducing organizer bag engineered for superior club management, blend performance-driven features with modern design and exceptional build quality. The result is a versatile lineup that offers golfers at every level a model to match their game.

The two new additions join the EliteFLEX, an innovative premium hybrid carry bag, and the Pro-Series, one of Motocaddy’s most popular designs, returning for 2026. Each model includes a removable cresting panel for personalization.

The four distinct bag models are offered in eleven eye-catching color combinations, allowing golfers to pair a stylish, high-performance bag with their preferred Motocaddy electric caddy.

Found across all Motocaddy bag models, the exclusive EASILOCK® system securely locks the bag onto any compatible Motocaddy electric caddy or push cart, removing the need for a lower bag support strap.

The system works by aligning two removable pins on the base of the bag with two holes on the caddy’s lower bag support. Once in place, the bag locks securely in seconds, ensuring greater stability, cleaner aesthetics and faster setup before every round. An anti-twist bag base ensures excellent compatibility with non-Motocaddy carts.

The Dry-Series, Motocaddy’s best-selling bag, is engineered for all-weather performance. It combines lightweight construction with waterproof TPU nylon fabric and thermo-sealed seams to deliver dependable protection in challenging conditions.

Key features include:

14 full-length dividers

Nine spacious pockets, including an insulated cooler option

Premium Japanese YKK zippers for smooth, reliable access

Removable cresting panel

Premium thermoformed panels elevate the styling, while a multi-function towel hook with integrated bottle opener, plus easy-access grab handles round out the feature set.

The 2026 Dry-Series is available in Black/Blue, Black/Charcoal, White/Black and White/Navy colorways with an MSRP of $329.

The waterproof PROTEKTA features a noise-reducing 14-way organizer top with full-length dividers to keep clubs secure both on the course and in transit.

Constructed from waterproof TPU nylon fabric, it incorporates thermo-sealed seams and zippers for maximum weather resistance. High-quality Japanese YKK zippers provide smooth pocket access.

Designed for ultimate convenience, the PROTEKTA includes:

T en spacious pockets, including a large insulated cooler option

Scorecard holder

External beverage sleeve

Towel and accessory hook with bottle opener

Umbrella sleeve

Velcro glove patch

The PROTEKTA is available in Black/Charcoal and White/Grey colorways with an MSRP of $379.

Chamber Putters Launches Chamber Justice Mallet and A-LOC System

VALLEY CENTER, CA – Chamber Putters is redefining putting alignment through advanced visual technology. Today, the company announced the launch of the Chamber Justice Mallet and its A-LOC (Alignment Laser Optic Confirmed) System.

Designed to help golfers and their putters see eye-to-eye, the A-LOC System combines laser-confirmed alignment, interchangeable visual guides, and extreme heel-toe weighting into a single, integrated putting solution.

Alignment, Confirmed

At the heart of the system is a compact laser that attaches directly to the putter behind the face, delivering instant, precise feedback on whether you’re aligned correctly. The laser reveals what research confirms: fewer than one percent of golfers align accurately at address. Until alignment is correct, nothing else matters.

A System Built for How You See

Every golfer’s vision responds differently to shapes, colors, and lines. The A-LOC System includes ten interchangeable alignment guides, allowing golfers to experiment and identify the visual configuration that best supports their natural tendencies. Once dialed in, golfers can commit confidently, knowing what they see is what they’ll putt.

Stability Through Extreme Weighting

The design of the Chamber Justice Mallet distributes nearly 90 percent of the clubhead’s weight into the heel and toe, using extensive tungsten weighting. The result is exceptional stability and a sweet spot that effectively spans the entire face.

Trusted by Legends of the Game

Chamber Putters is backed by an unparalleled group of LPGA Hall of Fame legends who are not paid endorsers, but investors in the company:

Beth Daniel — World Golf Hall of Fame; 3× LPGA Player of the Year; Women’s PGA Champion

— World Golf Hall of Fame; 3× LPGA Player of the Year; Women’s PGA Champion Laura Davies — World Golf Hall of Fame; 7× Order of Merit winner; 4 Major Championships

— World Golf Hall of Fame; 7× Order of Merit winner; 4 Major Championships Juli Inkster — World Golf Hall of Fame; 7 Major Championships; Only player in LPGA history to win at least two majors in three different decades

— World Golf Hall of Fame; 7 Major Championships; Only player in LPGA history to win at least two majors in three different decades Meg Mallon — World Golf Hall of Fame; 2× U.S. Women’s Open Champion; 4 Major Championships

— World Golf Hall of Fame; 2× U.S. Women’s Open Champion; 4 Major Championships Judy Rankin — World Golf Hall of Fame; 2× LPGA Player of the Year; 3× Vare Trophy winner

— World Golf Hall of Fame; 2× LPGA Player of the Year; 3× Vare Trophy winner Karrie Webb — World Golf Hall of Fame; 2× LPGA Player of the Year; 7 Major Championships

Leadership with Proven Golf Industry Impact

Chamber Putters’ leadership team includes some of the most respected names in the game:

Joe Louis Barrow Jr. , Executive Director — Former CEO of The First Tee; senior executive at IZZO Systems

, Executive Director — Former CEO of The First Tee; senior executive at IZZO Systems Vikash Sanyal , Managing Director — Co-founder of Odyssey Golf and Never Compromise Golf

, Managing Director — Co-founder of Odyssey Golf and Never Compromise Golf Ty Votaw, Senior Advisor — Former LPGA Tour Commissioner; longtime PGA TOUR senior executive

Product Details

The Chamber Justice Mallet and A-LOC System is built around a simple truth: all putts begin with alignment.

Features include:

Integrated A-LOC laser alignment attachment

Ten interchangeable alignment guides

Extreme heel-toe tungsten weighting

Available in heel-shafted or center-shafted options

Lengths: 33″, 34″, and 35″

