Golf News – March 18, 2026

Arccos Air Packs Breakthrough AI for Athletic Performance into a Device You Slip in Your Pocket

STAMFORD, CT, March 18, 2026 — Understanding your performance on the golf course has always meant tagging every club with a sensor and carrying a phone through every round. Until now.

Arccos Golf, the leader in connected AI golf products and Official Game Tracker of the PGA TOUR, today launched Arccos Air, a breakthrough in game tracking. This wearable device is small enough to slip into your pocket, yet powerful enough to apply AI to detect and track every shot automatically — no sensors, no phone, no interruption. When the round ends, the Arccos app tells you exactly where you gained or lost strokes, how you compare to benchmarks, and what to practice.

Arccos Air packs gyroscope and accelerometer technology into an AI wearable the size of an AirPods case to analyze golf swing motion, and GPS to identify your exact location on the course. AI models trained on 4 trillion data points from 1.5 billion golf shots distinguish actual shots from practice swings — automatically, with no need for manual input. The result is a complete analysis of every stroke on every round, captured without the golfer having to think about it.

The secret to Arccos Air is the largest performance dataset in golf. Arccos has tracked 25 million rounds and transformed powerful analysis into intuitive insights and clear recommendations that enable its members to improve: lowering their handicaps by 25 percent in their first year on average, hitting approach shots 14.9 feet closer to the pin, and even multiplying their chance of a Hole-in-One. Arccos Air now brings this level of analysis to any golfer, without requiring club sensors, carrying a phone, or interrupting how they play.

“Arccos Air is incredibly accurate and easy to use,” said Matt Fitzpatrick, Major Champion and Arccos Tour Ambassador. “You just put it in your pocket and play, and the insights you get afterward show exactly how your game is performing. That same strategy has been transformational for me and helped me win a major.”

Arccos Air works on its own or alongside Arccos Smart Sensors, giving golfers true flexibility in how they play and track their game while maintaining access to the full Arccos ecosystem — including Strokes Gained Analytics, AI Strategy, and Green Maps for 9,000 courses and counting.

The launch follows the recent introduction of the Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder, which delivers the most accurate “Plays Like” distance in golf — adjusting not only for slope, but also for real-time weather conditions like wind speed, direction, and gusts, which make a more meaningful difference in club selection.

Together, Arccos Air and the Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder reflect the company’s investment in applied AI and commitment to improving performance for dedicated golfers. They expand Arccos’s market, offering personalized, actionable insights through sophisticated yet simple technology for more types of golfers: whether they prefer the freedom of sensorless tracking, the definitive data of club sensors, or the smarts of a connected rangefinder.

Arccos Air is available now at arccosgolf.com and on Amazon, priced at $349.99, which includes a first-year Game Tracking subscription valued at $199.99. The Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder is priced at $299.99, also including a first-year subscription valued at $199.99.

Visit Arccos Golf HERE

Breakthrough Golf Introduces FORTA and FORTA TOUR Wood Shafts

DALLAS, TX – Breakthrough Golf Technology, the company that revolutionized the putter shaft category with Stability, today announced the launch of its new FORTA and FORTA TOUR wood shafts, engineered to help golfers increase ball speed while maintaining tighter dispersion and consistent launch conditions off the tee.

Built with advanced stability engineering, the shafts are designed to produce faster ball speeds and more consistent carry while maintaining control. The lineup introduces two distinct performance profiles:

FORTA: For players seeking increased speed and carry

For players seeking increased speed and carry FORTA TOUR: For faster swings that require lower spin and tighter dispersion

“Today’s golfers are looking for more distance, but not at the cost of consistency,” said Barney Adams, CEO of Breakthrough Golf. “With FORTA and FORTA TOUR, we engineered two performance profiles that help players optimize speed and launch while maintaining stability through impact.”

FORTA

Designed for lightweight speed and maximum carry.

FORTA is BGT’s most stable lightweight wood shaft, designed to help golfers increase clubhead speed while maintaining control through impact. The profile promotes a higher launch with optimized spin, producing strong carry and tighter dispersion.

Key Performance Benefits:

Lightweight speed without excess spin

Straighter starts

More consistent carry windows

Tighter downrange dispersion

The result is speed that stays playable — designed for players who want tighter dispersion and consistent carry without giving up distance.

FORTA TOUR

Designed for more speed, lower spin and stronger flight.

FORTA TOUR is built for players with faster, more aggressive swings who need lower spin and a stronger, more penetrating flight. The shaft features a firmer profile and reinforced tip section that stays stable through transition, helping reduce spin and maintain control during aggressive swings.

Key Performance Benefits:

Lower spin on aggressive swings

Tighter dispersion under pressure

Strong penetrating flight

The result is maximum ball speed with lower spin and penetrating distance that stays stable under speed.

FORTA and FORTA TOUR shafts will begin shipping April 1, 2026 through authorized Breakthrough Golf fitters and retailers worldwide.

Visit Breakthrough Golf HERE

Long Cove Announces The Old Mine Club and The Canary Course

MALAKOFF, TX – Long Cove, the luxurious lakefront community located an hour from Dallas, announces The Old Mine Club, an invitation-only private club on the shores of Cedar Creek Lake, and its centerpiece, The Canary—an 18-hole championship golf course designed by acclaimed architect Beau Welling that is set to open for member play in 2027.

The Canary will transform the century-old mining terrain into a refined and unforgettable golf experience that also celebrates East Texas’ natural landscape. Spanning over 7,400 yards from the back tees, The Canary will boast striking elevation changes, bold contours and water features that come into play on 10 holes, the majority of which will be located on the back nine.

The signature holes at The Canary will be Nos. 11 and 18. These demanding par 4s will call for tee shots over a cove to island fairways that were once lignite coal tailings piles. The 11th and 18th holes will be perched directly across from the site of the Old Mine Club’s future clubhouse and anchor house, with iconic bridges spanning 180 feet connecting these holes to the mainland.

Other notable holes and unique features of The Canary will include:

The fourth and fifth holes will play into the mounding formed by the dredging that created over two miles of shoreline at Long Cove

Following the land’s natural formation, the ninth hole will have dual, or alternate, greens—a rarity among golf courses in Texas

The 13th hole will play through a pine tree farm that was planted more than 20 years ago

Hole Nos. 14-16 will play around a channel formed from mining excavation.

“After years of planning and promising conversations with the leadership at Long Cove, our team is excited to see work underway,” says Beau Welling, Founder and CEO of Beau Welling Design, whose impressive portfolio includes new projects at Omni PGA Frisco and Travis Club, as well as recent renovations to Ocean Forest Golf Club and Atlanta Country Club. “It’s a rare opportunity to work with such a unique piece of land, and we’re excited to add to the legacy of this great property with a new championship golf course that the membership will enjoy for years to come.”

Offering a rare combination of accessibility from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and a secluded, destination-style setting, The Old Mine Club will feature a 20,000+ square-foot full-service clubhouse overlooking the signature island holes. Inside the clubhouse members will enjoy multiple dining options suitable for private functions, fine dining and casual fare, and a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center. The Old Mine Club will also feature a driving range, short game practice area, watersports and the Anchor House – a hub for fishing, private instruction, and guided fishing and angling tours. Kids’ activities and family-friendly amenities will be thoughtfully integrated throughout, creating an inviting environment for all ages and many different interests.

Visit Long Cove Golf Club HERE