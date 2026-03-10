Golf News – March 10, 2026

Wilson Golf Launches Zero Torque Infinite™ Putters

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf has taken its acclaimed INFINITE™ putter lineup to the next level with the launch of two new INFINITE™ Zero Torque mallet models, engineered to deliver exceptional stability, improved face control, and a pure, consistent roll on every stroke.

Brand new to the market, ‘The 606’ and ‘Lakeview’ are designed to keep the putter face square to the target for longer throughout the stroke, reducing unwanted rotation and promoting greater consistency on the greens. By combining MIM construction methods with meticulous weight distribution, the latest Zero Torque models offer performance-driven technology in tour-inspired shapes, without the premiumputter price tag.

At the core of both models is zero torque technology. The center of gravity (CG) is precisely positioned so that the shaft axis passes directly through it, ensuring that the putter applies virtually no torque to the hands during the stroke. This minimizes face rotation and helps the putter remain square to the target for longer, delivering enhanced stability, improved start-line accuracy, and greater overall consistency.

Each putter is also engineered with 1 degree of forward shaft lean to promote proper hand positioning, helping golfers deliver a square face through impact while maintaining a natural feel.

Both models are produced using Metal Injection Molding (MIM), an advanced manufacturing technique known for its ability to create intricate, highly precise geometries that are essential to the Zero Torque designs. This level of engineering allows for deliberate mass positioning and beautifully refined shaping, hallmarks of a premium putter design that translate to superior performance and a strikingly elevated look.

Completing the technology is a precision‑engineered, double‑milled face pattern that delivers a smoother face for exceptionally consistent feel and roll across the entire striking surface. This tour‑inspired milling results in reliable distance control and a true roll that stays online even when contact is not perfectly centered.

Both models are finished with a two‑tone PVD anti‑glare finish that enhances focus and confidence at address. This coating is engineered to suppress harsh reflections and visual noise, creating a clean, distraction‑free view of the ball and target line. The contrast not only frames the putter head with clarity but also helps golfers stay fully focused throughout the stroke.

“The new Zero Torque range represents a huge step in our popular Infinite™ putter lineup, giving golfers confidence and performance on every putt,” said Scott James, CAD Engineer at Wilson Golf. “The two putters offer a breakthrough in stability and precision engineering. By integrating zero torque technology with advanced MIM construction and a double-milled face, we’ve created mallet designs that not only look great at address but also deliver a remarkably consistent roll.”

Zero Torque The 606

‘The 606’ features a compact winged-mallet profile designed to inspire confidence at address. Two alignment lines frame the golf ball, complemented by a single alignment dot for enhanced visual precision. The combination of stability, alignment clarity, and zero torque performance makes ‘The 606’ ideal for players seeking structure in their setup.

Zero Torque Lakeview

The ‘Lakeview’ presents a refined half-moon mallet design with a clean, single alignment line for visual simplicity. Its understated appearance promotes focus and confidence, while zero torque construction ensures outstanding face stability and repeatable performance.

Both models are available March 10th in 34” and 35” with a Wilson Premium Midsize grip and are set to be offered at $199.99.

Visit Wilson Golf HERE

VESSEL Announces 2026 Season Opener Collection and Debuts Sunday Carry

CARLSBAD, CA – VESSEL announces the launch of its 2026 Season Opener Collection, a limited-edition release celebrating the start of golf’s most anticipated season. Inspired by the tradition, prestige, and excitement that surround the beginning of the golf season, the collection blends championship aesthetics with the performance-driven craftsmanship trusted by players around the world. Defined by rich seasonal greens, refined textures, and distinctive gold accents, the Season Opener Collection captures the optimism of a new golf season while honoring the heritage of the game.

The 2026 Season Opener Collection

Launching March 18, the 2026 Season Opener Collection features four signature silhouettes designed for every style of golfer — from tour-level staff bags to everyday carry.

Player V Pro – $469

VESSEL’s flagship stand bag engineered for stability and performance. Featuring the patented Rotator Stand System, carbon fiber legs, and the , the Player V Pro delivers exceptional balance, premium organization, and tour-level durability.

Lux Stand – $399

Lightweight luxury designed for golfers who prefer to walk. Crafted from tour-grade synthetic leather with VESSEL’s signature crosshatch texture, the Lux Stand pairs premium materials with the patented Rotator Base for effortless stability on the course.

Lux Pro Cart II – $519

A utility-driven cart bag designed for maximum organization and accessibility. With a 15-way top, forward-facing pockets, and a magnetic rangefinder pocket, the Lux Pro Cart II keeps essentials within reach while secured on a cart or trolley.

PrimeX 2.0 Backpack – $279

Extending the Season Opener aesthetic beyond the course, the PrimeX Backpack 2.0 blends refined materials with smart organization for work, travel, and everyday carry, including a dedicated tech compartment and VESSEL’s signature magnetic pocket system.

Introducing the Sunday Carry

Launching just before the Season Opener Collection, VESSEL introduces the Sunday Carry, the brand’s first-ever legless carry bag, designed for golfers who believe the game is best experienced on foot.

Lightweight, minimal, and purposefully refined, the Sunday Carry honors golf’s walking tradition while embracing modern craftsmanship.

Constructed from durable 420D performance polyester with genuine leather accents, the bag accommodates a full 14-club set while maintaining a sleek, balanced silhouette. A padded single strap with dual D-ring attachment points allows golfers to fine-tune their carry for comfort, while velour-lined dividers protect clubs throughout the round.

Thoughtfully engineered for movement, the Sunday Carry features a self-stowing construction that folds into a compact footprint, making it easy to store at home, in the car, or while traveling. At just 2.3 pounds, it delivers luxury performance in its purest form.

Visit VESSEL Golf Here

Bridgestone and U.S. Kids Golf Unleash New BOOM IT Junior Golf Ball to Power the Next Generation of Golfers

COVINGTON, GA – Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, today introduced the new BOOM IT JUNIOR golf ball, which is aimed at young players who need a lower compression, easier-launching option for their developing swings and bodies.

Designed in conjunction with U.S. Kids Golf, the new BOOM IT JUNIOR golf ball features an extremely low compression core to better match junior swing speeds and a dimple design that promotes a high launch, maximizing carry distance and sustained flight performance. The BOOM IT JUNIOR works for a variety of clubhead speeds but is specifically aimed at maximizing performance for developing players by optimizing their developing swing speed and skill level.

BOOM IT JUNIOR was created in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf, which was founded in 1996 to bring more fun into the game of golf for children. The program trains coaches, develops kid-friendly programs and organizes more than 2,000 tournaments each year for junior golfers. A portion of the proceeds of each BOOM IT JUNIOR purchase benefits the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation.

“We’re proud of this ball and the fact that it addresses the needs of junior players to build a foundation of confidence in their game,” said Adam Rehberg, senior marketing manager of golf balls at Bridgestone Golf. “As the #1 Ball Fitter in Golf, we strive to not only design and manufacture the best golf balls on the market but also fit as many players as possible to the right golf ball for them. With BOOM IT JUNIOR, we can now serve an even wider segment of players, staying true to our commitment to fit every golfer properly.”

BOOM IT JUNIOR also features Bridgestone’s MindSet graphic, which was developed by Jason Day and performance coach Jason Goldsmith to work with a process that separates analytical thoughts from athletic performance. MindSet is a simple three-step sequence; Identify, Visualize and Focus, which aligns with the visual cue on the golf ball to help players make decisions, connect to the target and commit fully to execution. Learning the MindSet sequence early in one’s career will establish great habits for a lifetime of consistent golf. In 2026, Bridgestone staffers Jason Day, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama and Boo Weekly will all compete using TOUR B models with MindSet.

“We were proud to work alongside the Bridgestone team to help create BOOM IT JUNIOR from the ground up, specifically engineered to provide young golfers with the distance, feel, and performance they need to enjoy every round,” said Dan Van Horn, president and founder of U.S. Kids Golf. “BOOM IT JUNIOR is a golf ball that meets the mission of U.S. Kids Golf by supporting the growth of and a true love of the game.”

Look for the BOOM IT JUNIOR golf ball ($22.99/dozen) to be available online and at retail on March 27.

Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE

Hyperice Introduces Hypervolt 3 Line: More Powerful, Quieter, and Longer-Lasting Percussion Massage Devices

The Hypervolt 3 line launches almost 8 years to the day from when Hyperice debuted the original Hypervolt at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Since then, the Hypervolt has become one of the most trusted names in recovery, used by professional sports teams, Olympic athletes, and millions of everyday consumers.

The Hypervolt 3 line builds on that legacy with more power, quieter operation, longer battery life, and a new standout feature across the lineup: compatibility with Hyperice’s Heated Head Attachment, combining heat therapy with percussion massage at more accessible price points than industry competitors.

The lineup:

Hypervolt Go 3 ($149) – 1.6 lbs, 5 speeds, 4-hour battery, USB-C charging. Most portable massage gun on the market.

($149) – 1.6 lbs, 5 speeds, 4-hour battery, USB-C charging. Most portable massage gun on the market. Hypervolt 3 ($249) – 5 precision speeds, 20% more power, pressure sensor, includes Heated Head Attachment.

($249) – 5 precision speeds, 20% more power, pressure sensor, includes Heated Head Attachment. Hypervolt 3 Pro ($349) – 6 speeds, deep tissue massage force, whisper-quiet 51 dB, includes Heated Head Attachment.

All three devices are available at launch via hyperice.com, nike.com, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and REI.

Visit Hyperice HERE