Golf News – July 2, 2026

PXG Expands Zero Torque Putter Lineup with New PXG One & Done ZT Putter

New high-MOI mallet pairs zero torque stability with advanced face technology and precision weighting to deliver a more repeatable putting stroke

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG has announced the launch of the new PXG® One & Done® ZT Putter, a high-stability mallet engineered to help golfers simplify face control and produce a more consistent start line on the greens. Designed around PXG’s growing Zero Torque (ZT) platform, the PXG One & Done ZT Putter combines a new onset hosel configuration, hollow-body construction, advanced face milling, and perimeter weighting to create a putter that naturally resists twisting throughout the stroke.

As the zero torque category continues to gain momentum across the industry, PXG’s latest addition is designed to broaden the appeal of the technology with a highly stable, confidence-inspiring mallet putter that fits a wide range of players. It also further expands PXG’s ZT Putter family, which includes multiple head shapes from traditional blade profiles to high moment of inertia (MOI) mallets and long putter options.

At the center of the design is PXG’s patented onset hosel configuration, which aligns the shaft axis near the putter’s center of gravity to create a toe-up balance point. This geometry minimizes rotational forces throughout the putting motion, helping golfers maintain face stability from takeaway through impact. The putter incorporates an integrated forward press design that positions the hands naturally at address while maintaining effective loft at impact.

The PXG One & Done ZT Putter also has one of the most technically advanced putter constructions in PXG’s lineup. Its hollow 303 stainless steel body is injected with PXG’s proprietary lightweight S COR™ polymer, allowing our engineers to remove discretionary mass from the center of the putter and reposition weight to the extreme perimeter for substantially higher MOI. The S COR polymer accounts for more than 50 percent of the putter’s internal volume, supporting both stability and vibration control.

The face structure pushes performance further. PXG’s third-generation pyramid face milling pattern features an aggressive geometry engineered to improve roll consistency while preserving the responsive feel preferred by accomplished golfers. The milled pyramid density is optimized to interact more consistently with golf ball dimples, producing a uniform sound and launch characteristic across the face.

Engineers also developed an ultra-thin face construction measuring just 0.055 inches thick, an aggressive design decision to reposition additional mass for perimeter weighting. The ultra-thin face is structurally supported by the S COR polymer.

Adjustable sole weights enable fitters to fine-tune total head weight and bias preferences for different player setups and stroke styles.

The PXG One & Done ZT Putter is available in both right- and left-handed models for $449.99 at PXG Retail Stores, online at PXG.com, and through select fitting and retail partners worldwide.

Visit PXG Golf HERE

adidas Unveils New CODECHAOS 27 Spikeless Golf Shoe Delivering Enhanced Comfort and Traction

Newest model in the CODECHAOS franchise focuses on helping golfers find the best mix of comfort, traction and stability

It introduces an update to the iconic TWISTGRIP spikeless outsole and includes new AXISLOCK technology to help golfers with balance without sacrificing comfort

CODECHAOS 27 is available in both laced and BOA® models for men and women at adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers beginning today

CARLSBAD, CA – adidas is introduces the next iteration of its CODECHAOS performance golf footwear franchise – CODECHAOS 27 – a spikeless model designed to help golfers maximize all-day comfort while still providing tour-level traction and stability in a variety of conditions. The new footwear will be available in both laced and BOA® models for men and women at adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers beginning today.

As one of the best spikeless golf shoe offerings in the adidas range for 2026, the key features for the new CODECHAOS 27 include:

AXISLOCK – New for the CODECHAOS franchise, this dual-injected, one-piece technology sits in the midsole and cradles the heel, built to help offer golfers stability, support and balance during the swing and walking without sacrificing comfort.

– New for the CODECHAOS franchise, this dual-injected, one-piece technology sits in the midsole and cradles the heel, built to help offer golfers stability, support and balance during the swing and walking without sacrificing comfort. TWISTSKIN Upper – This new, two-layer waterproof upper offers golfers extra care from the elements through a lightweight and adaptive fit so that feet can feel both energized and protected throughout the round.

– This new, two-layer waterproof upper offers golfers extra care from the elements through a lightweight and adaptive fit so that feet can feel both energized and protected throughout the round. Updated TWISTGRIP Outsole – In the CODECHAOS 27 BOA® model, adidas increased overall coverage in the spikeless TWISTGRIP outsole by 120% compared to its previous version. The new outsole introduces 4 lug shapes configured to help golfers have optimal grip in both wet and dry conditions.

The laced model of CODECHAOS 27 focuses on including the new TWISTGRIP outsole in the forefoot and combines with the adaptive adiwear® rubber outsole to help golfers maximize both traction and comfort.

Full-length BOOST Midsole

When combined with AXISLOCK and the TWISTGRIP outsole, BOOST technology helps give golfers the comfort and cushioning they need whether they are walking or riding, playing 18 or just practicing their game.

For golfers looking for another spikeless performance option that offers an even more customized fit, the new CODECHAOS 27 BOA is featured as part of the range. This model incorporates BOA’s Performance Fit® Wrap powered by the BOA Fit System to give golfers locked-in feel with additional stability. The system works by wrapping around the top of the foot through the shoe and is then hidden behind a zipper shroud closure, which incorporates the waterproof two-layer TWISTSKIN material. Combined with the updated TWISTGRIP outsole, CODECHAOS 27 BOA helps golfers with a perfect mix of traction and comfort when they play.

In addition to the laced and BOA models for men and women, the CODECHAOS 27 range will also include a junior model inspired by the footwear. The new footwear is available worldwide beginning today on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers.

Visit adidas Golf HERE

BCU to Sponsor Complimentary Grounds Admission at Evans Scholars Invitational at the Glen Club

GLENVIEW, IL – Grounds admission for the 2026 Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club will be complimentary, courtesy of a new partnership between the Western Golf Association (WGA) and BCU, a community credit union headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The Korn Ferry Tour event, featuring golf’s rising stars competing for a spot on the PGA TOUR, will be played July 23-26 in Glenview, Illinois. Complimentary grounds admission will be available to spectators on all four days of competition, courtesy of BCU.

Fans planning to attend the Evans Scholars Invitational must register online in advance to claim their complimentary tickets at esinvitational.com/tickets. Spectators can also purchase upgraded hospitality tickets for the Lemonade Stand presented by Mike’s Hard Lemonade, a shaded venue overlooking the 18th green, or the Corona Cabanas, a premium venue featuring views of the 18th green along with included food and bar service.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BCU to offer complimentary admission for fans at this year’s Evans Scholars Invitational,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior vice president of tournaments. “The Korn Ferry Tour showcases the future stars of the PGA TOUR, and this partnership makes it easier for Chicago-area golf fans to experience that excitement up close at The Glen Club.”

First held in 2019, the Evans Scholars Invitational has quickly established a reputation for dramatic finishes and producing future PGA TOUR players. Four past champions are currently competing full-time on the PGA TOUR, including 2025 winner Johnny Keefer.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the inaugural Evans Scholars Invitational in 2019 and has since captured four major championships and 20 PGA TOUR victories, including the 2025 BMW Championship, also conducted by the WGA. Past champions also include 2026 PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Young (2021) and PGA TOUR winner Harry Hall (2022).

All proceeds from the Evans Scholars Invitational benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides full tuition and housing college scholarships to deserving youth caddies. Currently, a record 1,260 Evans Scholars are enrolled at 27 leading universities nationwide.

“At BCU, Your Community Credit Union, we’re all about the long game—on the course and with financial wellness,” said Daniel Parsons, senior vice president of retail branches at BCU. “That’s why we’re proud to support the Evans Scholars Invitational and help create more opportunities for caddies to succeed in college and beyond.”

Visit Evans Scholars Invitational HERE