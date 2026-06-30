McLaren Series 3 Irons Review

50 Words or Less

The McLaren Series 3 irons have a players look at address and a pleasant impact sensation. Very strong players distance performance, but the price is absurdly high.

Introduction

In 2025, McLaren’s F1 team won the Constructors’ Championship in addition to taking first and third in the individual standings. Having dominated the highest heights of auto racing, they’ve turned their attention to a new, slower sport in 2026: golf. They claim that their focus on precision – shaving tenths and hundredths of a second off of lap times – makes them a natural contender in the equally demanding golf space. I tested the McLaren Series 3 irons to see if that’s true.

Looks

My first thought when I set the McLaren Series 3 irons in the playing position was how much I liked the shape. The leading edge is fairly straight, and the toe is a little more square. That boxier look is enhanced by the shorter than average blade length. The picture above makes the top line look a bit fatter than it is – it’s just on the larger side of the players category. My only complaint is that there’s more offset than I’d expect from an iron this compact.

In the bag, the look of the McLaren Series 3 irons is distinctive without screaming for attention. I really like how understated the branding is – no words in the cavity, a small papaya orange logo, and modestly-sized “McLaren Golf” on the hosel. The honeycomb cavity subtly speaks to the precision engineering as does the carbon fiber “bonnet” that hides a small piece of tungsten. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The McLaren Series 3 irons are a very interesting case study in the interplay of sound and feel, and, in my opinion, the primacy of the former.

My first impression when hitting these irons was that the sound was very snappy. It’s medium in volume and pitch and rather pleasing – a tight “click” after quality strikes. Small mishits create a looser sound and poor strikes generate a loud “clack.”

After a few swings, Drew said, “Don’t those feel really soft?” I wrinkled my brow, then made a few more swings. True enough, the feel is fairly soft. It’s not forged-blade-buttery; it’s soft with some quickness to it. The problem is that the sound is not a soft sound. There’s a sizable disconnect between the sound and feel, and the sound wins every time.

Performance

A champion F1 car can’t just look fast, it needs to be fast. For a golf club to be worthy of bagging, looks, sound, and feel are important, but they’re just the first step. Thankfully, the McLaren Series 3 irons perform, too.

With their fairly strong lofts, I would put the Series 3 irons squarely in the Players Distance category. The set’s lofts are pretty similar to the category-defining TaylorMade P790 [review HERE]. McLaren’s Series 3 irons use those strong lofts to produce the kind of ball speed and smash factors that golfers expect from irons in this class.

Where the McLaren Series 3 irons separate from many other players distance irons is in launch and spin. Compared to similar models, I found that these launched slightly higher and spun meaningfully more. I think this is McLaren getting ahead of a trend in this category, and I also think it’s good design. A lot of golfers are waking up to the fact that ultra-low spin irons are fun when you’re having a 7I long drive contest, but that’s about it. On the course, you need sensible gaps all the way through your mid irons and the ability to hit shots that can hold a green.

All three elements – ball speed, launch, and spin – are impressively consistent in the Series 3 irons. McLaren touts their Metal Injection Molding as the reason for this club’s performance, and I’m inclined to agree. While a simple cavity back can provide a lot of forgiveness, there’s more consistency here than I’ve seen from traditional designs. There’s clearly more happening under the hood – pun intended.

McLaren also highlights the “Heel Cut Sole Design” as a key performance feature. Overall, the size of the sole of this club is more in line with game improvement irons, but that’s somewhat offset by the relief in the heel and trailing edge. The sole didn’t feel clumsy to me, and it did seem to provide some insurance against heavy strikes. While I understand that McLaren is focused on fine tuning every detail, this seems like a stretch as one of three talking points about an iron with a price this high. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Heading into this test, I expected the McLaren Series 3 irons to be good. They exceeded my expectations: they’re more than good, they’re some of the better players distance irons I’ve tested. However, there’s nothing here that justifies the price tag of $375 per iron. The aforementioned TaylorMade P790, Titleist T250 [review HERE], or PXG 0311 GEN8 P irons [review HERE] offer similarly outstanding performance at somewhere around half or two thirds the cost. [See Price / Buy]



Series 3 Irons | McLaren Golf Featuring a powerful engine built around its Metal Injection Molded frame, Series 3 is a complete performance system. Internal weighting and carbon fiber elements work in unison, positioning the center of gravity with precision and stabilizing the club through impact. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

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McLaren Series 3 Irons Price & Specs