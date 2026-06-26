Golf News – June 26, 2026

Bridgestone Golf Introduces E6 Soft Treadline Golf Ball Featuring Tire Tread-Inspired 360 Align Tech

Inspired by Traction, Engineered for Precise Aim, Built for Confidence

COVINGTON, GA – Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, today introduced the new e6 SOFT TREADLINE golf ball with 360 Align Tech. Currently the longest-running and best-selling golf ball franchise in Bridgestone Golf history, the e6 SOFT now comes with groundbreaking 360 Align Tech, inspired by the tread of the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent tire.

As with past e6 models, the new e6 SOFT TREADLINE features a large, soft, fast core with gradational compression engineered for extreme ball speed and distance. A soft, seamless Surlyn™ cover provides excellent durability and enhanced feedback at impact, while Bridgestone’s advanced aerodynamics provide in-flight stability. This combination of design elements helps golfers to achieve high launch and low spin off the tee for optimum ball speed and distance, with ample short game feel and performance around the greens.

The signature feature of the new e6 SOFT TREADLINE, however, is its 360 Align Tech which incorporates a 360-degree treadline alignment aid designed to help golfers execute a variety of elements in their game more effectively including:

Align putts more precisely

Visualize start line and roll more accurately

Square the putter face more consistently

Aim shots with greater confidence

Build a repeatable setup and pre-shot routine

Unlike many traditional alignment aids, the 360 Align Tech tread pattern is inspired by the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent tire to wrap 360 degrees around the golf ball, to provide a visible alignment reference from all vantage points. On the road, tread patterns are engineered to inspire confidence in changing conditions. On the golf course, the e6 TREADLINE with 360 Align Tech applies the same philosophy to shot alignment, designed to deliver cleaner setup visuals, improved target awareness and greater overall confidence.

“Our research showed golfers are increasingly looking for more advanced visual alignment technology both on the tee and on the greens, and the 360-degree TREADLINE pattern is designed to deliver a highly effective solution in both environments,” said Adam Rehberg, senior marketing manager of golf balls at Bridgestone Golf. “By integrating design inspiration from the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent tire, we were able to create a performance-driven alignment system with a unique connection to the broader Bridgestone brand.”

The limited-edition two-piece Bridgestone e6 SOFT TREADLINE is now available at retail for $23.99 per dozen. For help selecting which premium Bridgestone Golf ball model is right for them, consumers should visit bridgestonegolf.com and try Bridgestone’s Golf Ball Selection Guide.

Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE

Golf Pride Introduces ‘Stars and Stripes’ ZERO TAPER Putter Grip

Limited-Edition Model Honors 77 Years of American Craftsmanship and a Shared Legacy on the Nation’s Milestone 250th Anniversary

PINEHURST, NC – Golf Pride, an industry leader in golf equipment manufacturing, announces the release of its limited-edition Stars and Stripes ZERO TAPER putter grip in commemoration of the United States’ historic 250th anniversary. The release serves as a celebration of the rich heritage of American golf, a pastime the company has actively supported through domestic design and engineering for the past 77 years.

The grip features a red, white and blue colorway and includes large ‘USA’ lettering, along with a waving American flag. Beginning June 25, the specialty model will be available online at GolfPride.com for $39.99.

“As a brand rooted in Pinehurst, the home of American golf, we are proud to offer a new grip to celebrate the courses, players, and traditions that define the legacy of the American game,” says James Ledford, President of Golf Pride. “For nearly 80 years, our singular focus has been elevating performance by perfecting the one connection that matters most—the golfer’s connection to the club.”

Introduced this past February, ZERO TAPER features a parallel shape that provides a comfortable and familiar look and feel for many players. Its innovative design is purposefully engineered to optimize hand placement and encourage consistent grip pressure. This helps square the putter face at impact, leading to more confidence and better results on the greens. The Red, White and Blue ZERO TAPER represents the first limited-edition version of the product.

ZERO TAPER is the latest grip from Golf Pride that was conceptualized, designed and tested at the company’s state-of-the-art Global Innovation Center in Pinehurst, N.C. Situated next to the renowned Pinehurst No. 8, the GIC serves as the hub for global consumer research, product design and brand marketing. Inside its walls sits a consumer wing, which holds a Hall of Fame dedicated to the tradition and heritage that shaped the brand throughout its history.

Visit Golf Pride HERE

Club Champion Launches “The Fitting Challenge” – Offering a $450 Golf Shaft Credit if Their Fitters Can’t Beat Your Gamer

WILLOWBROOK, IL – Club Champion, the nation’s premier custom club fitting and building studio, today announced The Fitting Challenge, a limited-time promotion running June 23 through July 18, 2026, at U.S. Club Champion fitting studios. The challenge is simple: let Club Champion’s world-class fitters find you a better club in at least one measured category – or receive a complimentary shaft credit of up to $450.

New Club Champion customers age 18 or older book a fitting session and bring their current club – their “Gamer” – into the studio. A Club Champion fitter then conducts a complete fitting, using a Tour-grade launch monitor to measure head-to-head performance across three categories: carry distance, accuracy, and efficiency. The verdict is in the data.

If Club Champion’s recommended club outperforms the Gamer in even one category, the customer pays the standard fitting fee unless the customer purchases any custom Club Champion club, in which case the fitting fee for that session is waived. If Club Champion’s recommended club does not outperform the Gamer, the fitting fee for that session is waived and the customer receives a complimentary golf shaft credit of up to $450, subject to the Official Terms and Conditions.

“Club Champion fits over 100,000 golfers a year, and we know that the right custom club makes a measurable difference,” said Nick Sherburne, Founder of Club Champion. “The Fitting Challenge is our way of proving it – on the spot, with real data, and with real stakes. We’re confident enough in our fitters and our process to put a $450 shaft credit on the line. That’s how much we believe in what we do.”

How The Fitting Challenge Works

Book and complete a fitting appointment at a U.S. Club Champion fitting studio during the promotion period and select your fitting type (e.g., driver, irons, wedges, etc.). Bring your current club for the selected category to the session. At the start of the fitting, your “Gamer” is measured on the launch monitor to establish your personal performance baseline – the number Club Champion’s fitters will need to beat. For iron fittings, participants must use a 6-iron as their Gamer. Go through a full Club Champion fitting session. Once the fitter identifies the optimal custom club for your game, you’ll hit at least 10 official shots with the recommended club – tracked on a Tour-grade launch monitor and measured against your Gamer baseline. Club Champion wins if the fitted club outperforms the Gamer in at least one of three categories. The customer wins if it does not, including ties or results showing no improvement in any category. If Club Champion wins, the customer pays the standard fitting fee, which is waived if the customer purchases any custom Club Champion club. If the customer wins, the fitting fee is waived, and the customer receives a complimentary shaft credit of up to $450. The shaft credit has no cash value; if the selected shaft’s retail price is less than $450, the customer will not receive cash, credit, refund, or other compensation for the difference. If the selected shaft’s retail price is greater than $450, the customer is responsible for the difference and any excluded charges.

Visit Club Champion HERE