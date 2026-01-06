Golf News – January 6, 2026

Callaway Golf Announces New Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Golf Balls

CARLSBAD, CA – Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry’s leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, announced their new line of Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Golf Balls. From cover to core, these golf balls are the new gold standard in performance, and they will all be available at retail on February 2.

Every detail in this lineup has been optimized, including the new Hyper Fast Soft Core, mantle designs, new Tour Seamless Aero package, and the cover formulation. Each of these technologies are meticulously measured through industry-leading manufacturing, with over 100 million proof points, for

the most consistent performance. Throughout the development, Callaway’s R&D team has worked

extensively with some of the best Tour players in the game, incorporating their detailed feedback into

the engineering and performance characteristics of these golf balls.

Chrome Tour is engineered for better players who want the best in distance and feel. It provides

outstanding performance with exceptional speed, consistent flight, incredible spin, and greenside

control. The core is engineered for the optimized balance of long distance and soft feel. The

aerodynamic package is built for consistently stable ball flights in any condition. Additionally, better

players can aggressively go after shots from added spin through the bag, while the cover system

provides outstanding control and Tour-level feel.

Chrome Tour X is for the best players who want speed and the ultimate control from their Tour Ball. It

provides outstanding distance, workability, and spin so you can experience your best performance from

tee-to-green. The core promotes maximum ball speed and distance, especially off the driver, while the

Seamless Tour Aero promotes consistently penetrating flight with enhanced workability for every club.

Better players can also take advantage of the spin and workability in Chrome Tour X to hit the most

precise iron and wedge shots.

Completing the lineup, Chrome Soft provides outstanding performance with faster ball speeds, a new

seamless Tour Aero to optimize your ball flight, increased greenside control, and soft feel. It’s built for

aspirational players who are looking for a Tour quality ball. Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome

Soft will be available for purchase on February 2nd at a price of $54.99 per dozen.

COBRA Golf® Expands Its 3D-Printed Iron Lineup With Two New Models

CARLSBAD, CA – COBRA Golf, a leader in golf club and 3D-printing innovation, today announced two new additions to the 3DP iron family with the 3DP MB and 3DP X models. The two new models join the 3DP TOUR, which was the first commercial in-line 3DP iron that combined a blade shape with game-improvement forgiveness tailored for a range of players from Tour pros to mid-handicappers. The complete 3DP iron family now allows golfers of all abilities to experience the game-changing performance benefits of 3D printing.

Like the Tour-validated 3D PRINTED TOUR irons, which have been adopted by Cobra staffer Max Homa, the new MB and X models utilize 3D-printing technology to unlock a new level of performance that delivers the look and feel of forged players irons with the forgiveness and enhanced distance of much larger designs. The 3DP MB shaping is based off the prototype MB clubhead made for Max Homa, which has slightly more offset and a thinner topline than the KING MB. The X model is similar in size and shape to Cobra’s KING TEC X iron but features a level of forgiveness that exceeds that of Cobra’s DS-ADAPT MAX super game improvement irons.

“We’re excited to offer these two new innovative iron models that build on the tremendous success of our 3DP Tour irons,” said Ryan Roach, Director of Innovation at COBRA PUMA GOLF. “With the addition of the MB and X, we now have a 3D-printed model that can fit the vast majority of players, allowing just about any golfer to benefit from the performance advantages of 3D printing technology.”

3DP MB irons:

COBRA is defying what’s possible in iron performance though the use of 3D printing and the MB is the first muscleback blade that combines player-preferred shaping, feel, and precision with enough playability and forgiveness for even 10 handicappers to enjoy. A one-piece construction is 3D printed with an internal lattice core that tunes acoustics for soft, forged feel, and repositions weight in the heel and toe with tungsten to achieve a high MOI and lower CG. The most forgiving blade on the market today, the 3DP MB’s signature shape features subtle refinements to Cobra’s KING MB including a slightly thinner topline and increased offset.

3DP X irons:

Designed for 10-20 handicappers looking for super game-improvement performance and high launch in a sleek package, the 3DP X irons can be played by just about anyone. Like the other irons in Cobra’s 3DP family, each X iron is fully 3D-printed from 316L stainless steel using a DMLS (Direct Metal Laser Sintering) process and features an internal lattice structure for weight savings and improved weight distribution. For enhanced forgiveness and higher launch, the 3DP X irons also feature tungsten weights in the toe and hosel, increasing MOI and stability on off-center hits. Unlike many game improvement and distance irons, Cobra’s new 3DP X irons feature a one-piece design without the addition of a face insert. Instead, the internal lattice structure supports the thin face design enabling performance and forgiveness without sacrificing feel.

“Cobra Golf has always been driven by innovation,” said Dan Ladd, President of Cobra Puma Golf. “The fact that we are the first OEM to offer a full range of 3D-printed irons that exceed the performance of comparable, traditionally made irons clearly shows our level of dedication to making the very best performing gear in golf.”

MSRP for the 3DP MB and 3DP X will be $1980 for a six-piece configuration in RH and LH with KBS steel shafts ($-Taper 110 on MB, Tour Lite on X) and Lamkin Crossline grips offered in stock set configurations. A Gap Wedge is available through custom order for all 3DP iron sets, and a 3-iron is also available for the MB. The new 3DP MB and 3DP X irons will be available for Pre-Sales on 1/6/26 and at retail on 1/9/26.

