Golf News – February 19, 2026

Designed for Zero Distractions: Srixon Unveils ZXi Black Chrome Irons HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – Adding to their acclaimed ZXi line, SRIXON® announces the release of the Limited-Edition ZXi Black Chrome Irons, available in the ZXi7 and ZXi5 models. Designed for golfers who seek both performance and style, the ZXi Black Chrome Irons combine tour-proven precision with a sleek finish that enhances durability and reduces glare at address. The result is a bold, blacked-out aesthetic, all-while delivering the forged feel and control golfers expect from Srixon Irons.

Building on the excitement around the ZXi Black Chrome Irons, Srixon is also launching a limited-edition Blackout Collection of soft goods, with several Tour Staff players expected to wear and use pieces from the collection at The Genesis Invitational, bringing a bold new look to one of the PGA TOUR’s signature events. The lineup includes all-black golf bags, headcovers, and blackout headwear. Tour-Proven Performance Accumulating eight wins on the PGA TOUR in 2025 alone, the ZXi Iron line has earned its reputation on the professional stages and is trusted in the bags of some of the world’s best players. Now, with the Black Chrome finish, golfers can experience that same precision performance with a fresh edge. At the heart of Srixon’s ZXi Black Chrome Irons is the brand’s advanced forging process called i-FORGED. Engineered to deliver unparalleled consistency, responsiveness, and control, this formula was developed to strengthen and enhance each Iron, while maintaining a softer feel for superior performance. For the low-handicap player, the ZXi7 Players Irons feature compact shaping with a thinner topline, narrow sole, shorter blade length, and minimal offset. The result is maximum workability paired with a razor-sharp look at address. The ZXi5 Iron, Srixon’s most potent blend of power and playability, gives golfers the perfect mix of distance, forgiveness, and control, all in an ultra-clean profile. Visit Srixon Golf HERE

Motocaddy Introduces Next-Generation Electric Caddies

VISTA, CA – Four brand new models upgraded to offer golfers more technology & sleeker looks – Motocaddy, the world’s leading electric golf caddy brand, has unveiled a new lineup of premium electric caddies for U.S. golfers, featuring cutting-edge technology, refined modern aesthetics and enhanced on-course performance.

Headlining the range are upgrades to the award-winning M7 GPS REMOTE and M7 REMOTE, alongside the new M5 GPS DHC and M1 DHC models, each engineered to deliver a smarter, more intuitive walking experience.

The new models showcase strikingly modern looks with cleaner lines, premium finishes and a streamlined chassis that reflects the continued focus on performance-led design. The new GPS models incorporate high-performance full-hole GPS mapping through the caddy handle to deliver game-enhancing features at the fingertips of golfers.

Leading the lineup, the M7 GPS REMOTE represents Motocaddy’s most technologically advanced electric caddy to date. Combining ultra-responsive remote navigation with fully integrated GPS functionality, the award-winning model features a crystal-clear 3.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen display offering full-hole GPS mapping, dynamic green views, hazard information, and front, middle and back distances for more than 40,000 preloaded courses with pin-point accuracy, plus exclusive Bluetooth® powered smartphone alerts. A redesigned, ergonomic USB-C rechargeable remote handset with 100 yard plus range is also included.

Brand new for 2026 and featured across all GPS models in the Motocaddy line-up, golfers can now personalize the trolley GPS software with shortcuts to the features they use most. Developed by Motocaddy’s in-house software engineers, the system lets golfers choose between 2D or 3D mapping, including an immersive 3D hole flyover, 3D panning and 2D zoom options, portrait or landscape views, and 2D radial distance markers. Additional features include light or dark mode for optimal visibility, clock, round and lost-ball timers, plus super-fast Wi-Fi for over-the-air firmware and course updates.

The sleek automotive-inspired design was developed by the brand’s product design team using Virtual Reality and rapid-prototyping, alongside A.I. technologies. The modern look includes the revolutionary CLICK ‘N’ CONNECT® cable-free Lithium battery technology that integrates into the stylish design seamlessly and is featured across all models in the 2026 range. The lightweight, yet powerful battery incorporating patented auto-disconnect technology automatically powers off the trolley when folded, plus a revolutionary pop-up port for quick and easy charging – innovative functions exclusive to the brand.

Adaptive Terrain Stability (ATS) – which is found on all REMOTE models – provides improved straight-line tracking combined with rugged all-terrain tires and 360° rotating twin front wheels for exceptional stability and maneuverability. A retractable anti-tip rear wheel provides added confidence on slopes while remaining attached for folding.

Featured across all-models, the advanced Downhill Control (DHC) technology automatically regulates caddy speed on slopes, giving golfers complete hands-free control, no matter the course terrain. Non-remote DHC models also feature a powerful electronic parking brake to hold the caddy securely in place on uphill and downhill lies, leaving golfers free to focus 100% on the next shot.

The new M7 REMOTE delivers exceptional remote-control performance, featuring a 100-yard-plus range, dual handle control mode and game-changing functionality showcased within a stunning new 2.8″ widescreen display. The impressive list of upgraded features includes three distance readings – drive, round and lifetime – a clock and round timer, plus a new Cartlock security feature.

Providing golfers with responsive control and exceptional handling across all terrains, the M7 REMOTE moves effortlessly with forward, left, right, and reverse navigation, as well as pause, resume and emergency stop functionality for ultimate control.

Like its sibling model, the M7 REMOTE is compact-folding and includes a USB-C rechargeable handset, Downhill Control and Adaptive Terrain Stability as standard, a cable-free CLICK ‘N’ CONNECT® high-capacity Lithium battery, dual 360° rotating front wheels for enhanced maneuverability , plus the exclusive EASILOCK® bag-to-caddy connection system that removes the need for a lower bag strap when paired with a Motocaddy golf bag.

Further strengthening the GPS category, the M5 GPS DHC continues to be one of Motocaddy’s most popular models, now enhanced with re-engineered next-generation GPS software and a sleeker, more contemporary design incorporating fresh automotive-inspired styling, including new 10-spoke low-profile tires, neutral trim and redesigned ergonomic handle grips. Featuring a crystal-clear 3.5” LCD touchscreen display that can be personalized to suit golfer preferences, full-hole GPS mapping and smartphone connectivity, the M5 GPS DHC delivers fast, accurate information while maintaining the simplicity and reliability that have made it a favorite among walking golfers.

With 40,000 pre-loaded courses, front, middle, and back of green distances, essential hazard information, and full-hole mapping with drag-and-drop target positioning, the M5 GPS DHC ensures golfers always have all the information needed. Its extensive suite of high-tech features includes Bluetooth® smartphone notifications, performance tracking, and super-fast Wi-Fi over-the-air updates. Powered by a sleek, lightweight CLICK ‘N’ CONNECT® cable-free ULTRA battery, additional features include Adjustable Distance Control up to 60 yards, a clock and round timer, plus a USB charging port for added versatility.

Completing the 2026 lineup, the world’s easiest-to-use electric caddy has just got better. The new M1 DHC blends proven performance with modern styling. Features include a simple compact-folding system, an upgraded 2.8” LCD widescreen display, a high-capacity CLICK ‘N’ CONNECT® cable-free lithium battery, plus nine speed settings to match your walking pace.

Its modern automotive-inspired styling includes sporty 10-spoke tires, neutral trim, and redesigned handle grips, while the stunning display provides convenient access to a clock, round timer, three distance measurements (drive, round, and life), plus the new Cartlock security PIN code to help protect your caddy from theft.

An impressive list of features includes an adjustable handle height to suit any golfer, a USB charging port to keep your devices powered on the course, and Adjustable Distance Control, allowing you to send the caddy up to 45 yards ahead. Powered by a whisper-quiet 230W motor and advanced 28V high-power system, the M1 DHC delivers exceptional performance with reliable power whenever you need it.

Visit Motocaddy HERE