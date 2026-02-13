Golf News – February 13, 2026

The All-New Pro/SL From FootJoy
FAIRHAVEN, MA – Reimagined with direct input from Tour professionals, the iconic Pro/SL golf shoe returns with a bold new design and unmatched performance. Featuring ultra lightweight comfort with improved connectivity to the ground, the all-new Pro/SL is spikeless innovation at its finest.
Z-TEC Performance
At the heart of the Pro/SL is the advanced Z-TEC upper technology, a multi-layer construction that surrounds your foot with targeted support and flexibility. This innovative design helps harness and transfer energy more efficiently through the golf swing, providing a confident foundation for the golfer.
Tour-Level Traction
Next is the ARCTrax/SL outsole, built specifically for golf with strategically placed cones and traction fins that maximize ground contact. The new outsole design maximizes force and stability while enhancing all-day walking comfort across any lie or surface.
Superior Comfort
Speaking of comfort, the new Pro/SL is 29% lighter than the prior generation, delivering an effortless feel. The StratoFOAM heel crash pad absorbs walking impact and cushions every step, while the 3D padded collar and breathable mesh lining provides wraparound comfort and fit. A slightly wider toe box offers more room in the forefoot for better feel with the ground.
Tour players have already made the switch to incorporate the new Pro/SL in practice and in play at tournaments around the world, including PGA Tour player Sahith Theegala.
FEATURES & BENEFITS
- Z-TEC upper provides targeted flexibility and stability
- ARCTrax/SL Outsole technology provides Tour-rated traction
- StratoFOAM heel crash pad for all-day walking comfort
- 3D molded padded ankle collar with breathable mesh lining
- Lightweight, firm EVA in forefoot for maximum stability
- Forefoot nylon spring plate maximizes energy return
- Updated last design provides athletic profile and wider toe box
- All-day underfoot comfort from an OrthoLite® X25 FitBed®
- Two-year waterproof warranty
Visit FootJoy Golf HERE
PXG Unleashes the Hot Rod ZT™ Putter
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Today, PXG unveiled the PXG® Hot Rod ZT™ Putter, a center-shafted mallet engineered to deliver exceptional face stability through a Zero Torque Design. As interest in zero torque technology continues to grow among golfers seeking greater consistency on the greens, the Hot Rod ZT Putter represents PXG’s latest commitment to performance-driven innovation in the category.
At the core of Hot Rod ZT Putter’s performance is a design built to keep the face square to the path throughout the entire stroke. By positioning the center of gravity just below the shaft axis, the putter minimizes twisting forces that can cause the face to open or close. The result is improved consistency, enhanced stability, and a more repeatable stroke with minimal manipulation from the golfer.
The Hot Rod ZT Putter features a modern, high-MOI mallet shape designed to frame the ball cleanly at address and inspire confidence over every putt. Precision-milled from 6061 aluminum, the head construction allows mass to be distributed with extreme precision. Four interchangeable sole weights and concealed high-density tungsten work together to increase forgiveness and stability, while allowing golfers to fine-tune head weight from 340g to 410g to match feel preferences and correct bias tendencies.
Enhancing performance at impact, PXG’s proprietary Pyramid Milled Face Pattern is engineered with an aggressive pyramid geometry optimized to interact more consistently with golf ball dimples. This design promotes a smoother, more consistent roll. It also delivers the soft sound players associate with insert putters, without sacrificing the feedback and responsiveness of a fully milled face.
The Hot Rod ZT Putter also features an onset hosel with an integrated forward press that naturally positions the hands at address. While the putter is engineered with 6-degrees of measured loft, it plays like a traditional 3-degree putter thanks to the design. This helps promote consistent launch conditions and reliable roll across a variety of putting stroke styles.
“Every detail of Hot Rod ZT was shaped around confidence, both visually and through impact,” said Matt Andrews, PXG Design Engineer. “From the way the mallet frames the ball to the sound and feel off the face, we focused on creating a putter that looks stable, feels stable, and performs exactly the way players expect when it matters most.”
Available in two alignment options, the SL2 with an elongated sightline or the SL1 with a clean line from the face and blank back cavity, the Hot Rod ZT Putter allows golfers to choose the visual setup that best suits their eye.
The Hot Rod ZT Putter is available now in both right- and left-handed models.
Visit PXG Golf HERE
Galvin Green Introduces Cutting Edge Performance Apparel Highlighted by Distinctive Bold Lines
ALPHARETTA, GA – Premium high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green has hit the ground running this year with its cutting edge 2026 Part One collection of responsibly sourced golf apparel, highlighted by bold lined patterns, an unmatched rainwear lineup and the brand’s lightest ever windproof garment.
Bolstered by the distinctive ‘READ THE LINE’ design theme, the multi-material DRYVR™ rainwear collection – the brand’s most advanced and comprehensive offering to date – ensures golfers stay at the top of their game in all weather conditions. Standout new designs such as the ARLO jacket in vibrant colors like Crystal Blue, Sand and Royal Blue help elevate the multi-award-winning range to another dimension.
But Galvin Green designers didn’t stop there. The team, based in Växjö, Sweden, has also pushed the boundaries of high-performance golf apparel design with the launch of the feather-light LUIS short sleeve INTERFACE-1™ jacket. Weighing just 94g, it becomes the brand’s lightest ever windproof garment, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to crafting performance-driven golf apparel that minimizes social and environmental impact.
The backbone of Galvin Green has always been the waterproof collection, with over one million garments sold globally since the brand’s founding. Headlining the men’s DRYVR™ rainwear lineup for 2026 is the vivid ARLO full-zip jacket made with superior-stretch Pertex® Shield Stretch technology. The 100% waterproof three-layer fabric delivers incredible protection from the elements, uncompromising stretch and the highest levels of breathability. Constructed using PFAS-free materials, the super sustainable jacket design is inspired by straight lines and trajectories demanded by serious golfers striving to perform at the highest levels.
The ARLO features a “slide & glide” interior to reduce friction with layers underneath; contrasting shaped sleeves for easy movement and a bold look; adjustable chest tabs and a repositioned side seam for optimal comfort and the perfect fit. The sophisticated Crystal Blue/Navy and White/Red color combinations offer a standout look, while the Black/Royal Blue and Navy/White options are also sure to attract attention.
The super-stretchy LUIS short-sleeve top is the latest addition to a long list of market-leading product innovations from the Swedish brand. The bluesign® approved half-zip INTERFACE-1™ garment offers total unrestricted movement during the swing and folds into a small ball for easy storage. Fully windproof and water resistant, the LUIS is available in Royal Blue, Black and Navy with a contrasting zipper.
Crafted from an all-new responsibly sourced INSULA™ warming effect #1 fabric, the DON half-zip and DARRYL crew-neck sweaters offer the most premium soft hand feel. The advanced fabric features an incredibly soft surface texture on both side and the garments come in the solid colors of Royal Blue, Black and Navy, while the DARRYL is also available in White. The eye-catching DEAN half-zip sweater features classic Galvin Green styling and is now available in three new color combinations – Sand/Navy/White, Crystal Blue/White, Black/White/Royal Blue and White/Navy/Red.
Inspired by straight lines in a contemporary design, the striking MORLEY VENTIL8™ PLUS shirt is a top-quality choice that delivers superior moisture-wicking and thermal regulation on hot days, as well as quick-dry properties for seamless garment care. Available in Crystal Blue/White, Navy/White and White/Navy, it is complemented by the ultra-modern MANSFIELD shirt featuring an all-over print of micro Galvin Green logos and a ribbed collar for a super-premium aesthetic.
The extremely breathable and mechanical-stretch NICK pant, an addition to the 2026 VENTIL8™ PLUS line-up, offers a super lightweight, soft and comfortable feel. It features front and back pockets and is joined by the new PEDRO short counterpart, with both garments available in Navy, Black and Sand color options.
Women golfers can choose from four waterproof jackets in the DRYVR™ collection in sizes from XS up to XXL, plus two pants. The all-new ABBY jacket in Pertex® Shield Stretch fabric is available in three refreshing colorways: Crystal Blue/White, Fuchsia/White and Navy/White.
The bluesign® approved INSULA™ range is led by the DARLA full-zip sweater in three colors, including a chic Pink option. Its all-over embossed print provides a standout look, while the warm, yet breathable fabric delivers a soft stretchy comfort for use on colder days both on and off the golf course.
For those looking to really stand out on the fairways, the sleeveless MIA shirt seamlessly pairs with the MARIELLE skort in three matching color combinations – Pink/Fuchsia, Crystal Blue/Navy and White/Navy – to form the ultimate head-turning outfit on hot, sunny days. Offering an abundance of style, the garments deliver top breathability and a UV protection of 20+.
The women’s lineup also welcomes the new super lightweight VENTIL8™ PLUS fabric in the raised seam NEA pant and NOVA short, plus the NINA skort. All three garments are extremely breathable and stretchy and come in Navy and Sand to ensure optimal pairing with several outfit choices.
Visit Galvin Green HERE
Club Champion Offers Free Custom Club Fittings For a Limited Time
WILLOWBROOK, IL – Golfers looking to upgrade their equipment at the start of the season have even more reason to get fit at Club Champion. Now through February 23, Club Champion is offering free fittings with the purchase of custom clubs (terms apply) at all Club Champion locations nationwide.
In addition to the free fitting offer, Club Champion is also running a 50% bonus on trade-in value for used clubs through the end of February. Golfers can trade in their current equipment and receive added value toward their custom build, maximizing their investment while clearing space in the bag for new gear.
With major golf brands rolling out their latest equipment for the season, February is an ideal time for golfers to trade in older clubs and put that added value toward new, custom-fit gear, while taking advantage of a free fitting.
Club Champion specializes in brand-agnostic, data-driven fittings, offering access to more than 65,000 club and shaft combinations to ensure every golfer finds their optimal setup. All clubs are custom built to exact specifications and backed by Club Champion’s commitment to precision and performance with their Perfect Fit Guarantee.
Visit Club Champion HERE
PXG Signs Olivia Cowan as Newest LPGA Tour Professional
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG announced the addition of Olivia Cowan to its LPGA Tour roster, strengthening the brand’s presence in the women’s game alongside players including Céline Boutier, Megan Khang, and Auston Kim.
A proven international competitor and respected presence on tour, Cowan brings a modern, performance-first mindset to the PXG team. Her thoughtful approach to preparation and competition aligns naturally with PXG’s focus on innovation, athlete-led product development, and custom fitting – helping golfers of every level play with more confidence and enjoyment.
Cowan’s confidence in the partnership is rooted in performance, particularly the role custom fitting plays in the overall PXG experience.
“A PXG fitting removes uncertainty and lets me focus on playing my best,” Cowan said. “The clubs are built for my swing, not the other way around, and that’s huge at the tour level and just as meaningful for golfers of every ability.”
Cowan will compete with a full bag of PXG equipment, including:
- PXG Lightning® Tour Driver (9°)
- PXG Lightning Fairway Woods (3 and 5)
- PXG Lightning Hybrid (22°)
- PXG 0317 CB® Irons (5–W)
- PXG Sugar Daddy® III Wedges (50/10, 56/10, 60/10)
- PXG Battle Ready® II One & Done® Putter
In addition to playing PXG clubs, Cowan will wear PXG Apparel™, bringing tour-tested performance and modern style to competition, practice, and off-course appearances.
“PXG Apparel makes me feel put together and comfortable, whether I’m practicing or competing,” Cowan concluded. “The fit is modern without feeling restrictive, which I really appreciate.
Visit PXG Golf HERE
