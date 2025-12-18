Golf News – December 18, 2025

PXG Unveils the PXG Allan ZT Long Putter, Engineered for Unshakable Stability

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG today introduced the PXG® Allan® ZT Long Putter, a new extended-length design crafted to help golfers achieve greater stability, improved posture, and a smoother, more repeatable stroke. Purposefully engineered for players seeking a fresh path to consistency on the greens, the PXG Allan ZT Long Putter produces the kind of controlled, steady roll that builds confidence, especially under pressure.

The PXG Allan ZT Long Putter features an extended-length build, standard at 45 inches and adjustable up to 47.5 inches, paired with a substantially weighted 480g club head that creates a counterbalanced, ultra-stable feel. This design helps quiet excess hand action and promotes a shoulder-driven motion that many golfers find easier to repeat.

At the core of its performance is PXG’s patented Zero Torque technology, which positions the center of gravity (CG) just below the shaft axis and utilizes a specialized S-hosel to keep the face naturally square to the path throughout the stroke. A multi-material hollow-body construction drives a high moment of inertia (MOI), supports a forward CG, refines acoustics, and enhances the overall balance. The putter’s advanced pyramid face pattern produces a soft, controlled sound while maintaining consistency and responsive feel across the face.

“With the PXG Allan ZT Long, we set out to create a long-length putter that gives golfers a calmer, more stable stroke without sacrificing precision,” said Matt Andrews, PXG Design Engineer. “By pairing Zero Torque technology with advanced construction and refined the CG placement, we engineered a putter that feels incredibly balanced and helps players roll it pure with confidence.”

The PXG Allan ZT Long Putter includes a PXG split grip optimized for extended-length performance. The putter comes standard with a KBS Chrome shaft or can be upgraded to feature the PXG M16® Black stability shaft. A dedicated fitting process featuring the company’s adjustable length fitting shaft and its Precision Weighting System to ensure players can fine-tune the putter to their natural setup and stroke mechanics.

Fully conforming with the USGA rules, the PXG Allan ZT Long Putter retails for $449 USD.

B. Draddy and Elijah Craig Bourbon Launch Custom-Embroidered & Screen-Printed Collection Celebrating Craftsmanship and Heritage

NEW YORK, NY – B. Draddy, the lifestyle and golf apparel brand renowned for its effortlessly refined aesthetic, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Elijah Craig Bourbon, the iconic Kentucky bourbon brand affectionately known as “The Father of Bourbon.” Together, these two pioneering American names introduce a limited-edition apparel collection that embodies the shared values of craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation.

“This collaboration is about more than just co-branding; it’s about connecting two legacies of craftsmanship,” said Chad Delp, CEO of Summit Golf Brands, parent company of B. Draddy. “Like Elijah Craig, we believe that great things take time, precision, and passion. Every stitch, every label, and every detail in this collection reflects that shared pursuit of better.”

Elijah Craig’s Associate Vice President Max Stefka echoed the sentiment, “B. Draddy’s dedication to quality and timeless style perfectly complements our small-batch philosophy. Together, we’re celebrating craftsmanship that transcends industries.”

Rooted in authenticity and timeless design, the B. Draddy x Elijah Craig Small Batch Collection unites the worlds of elevated apparel and premium bourbon. The collaboration celebrates what both brands hold dear: premium materials, meticulous attention to detail, and a pioneering spirit that honors the classics while innovating for today.

This partnership introduces embroidery and screen-print applications across select men’s and women’s B. Draddy styles, including polos, layers, and outerwear. Each piece features cross-branded iconography inspired by Elijah Craig Bourbon’s storied history and visual identity, with exclusive labels identifying the collection. Custom embroidery designs include heritage-inspired artwork such as bourbon bottles, cocktail motifs, and the signature Elijah Craig script.

Each garment is produced in limited quantities (a true Small Batch Collection) and marked to signify its exclusivity and artistry. The curated product line blends the relaxed sophistication of B. Draddy with the warm, refined character of Elijah Craig. Available in a neutral palette of bourbon-inspired hues including oak brown, cream, and charcoal, each piece is designed for those who appreciate the finer things, from a well-made cocktail to a perfectly tailored collar.

