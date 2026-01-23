2026 Wilson Staff Model Golf Ball Review

50 Words or Less

The 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball is a solid contender in the crowded field of Tour-caliber golf balls. Staff Model is slightly softer with a bit less spin. Staff Model X has a firmer feel and slightly higher spin.

Introduction

You won’t climb to the top of a market dominated by one company by being meek. So Wilson went big. The box of the 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball boldly states, “The world’s fastest urethane ball.” Can this ball live up to that kind of claim? I tested the Staff Model and Staff Model X to find out.

Feel

Wilson is well known for making soft feeling golf balls. Their DUO golf ball [review HERE] is one of the game’s softest and most popular, and the 2024 Staff Model golf ball [review HERE] was among the softer Tour-style golf balls. The 2026 Wilson Staff Model Golf Ball moves back toward the pack with a firmer feel.

On the green, there’s less difference between the two Staff Model balls than I expected. Both models produce a firm “tock” off the putter face at all distances. At close range, the Staff Model X feels firm and thin. The Staff Model feels firm, too, but there’s more solidity and fullness. Both balls offer a more pleasant feel around twenty feet where they offer a slight feel of compression and softness.

With irons and wedges, again, I did not find a meaningful gap between these two balls. The 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball feels fairly firm, but it does have some weight on the club face. The Staff Model X feels equally firm but is lighter and snappier.

Short Game

Where the 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf balls stay in line with the 2024 versions is in the short game. The Staff Model is slightly below average in spin across a range of wedge shots, from pitches to full swings. True to Wilson’s claim, the Staff Model X spins more, though the difference isn’t huge. Neither is too far from the average Tour ball, making them easy to put into play for anyone used to a urethane covered ball.

Once you wedge the ball onto the green, you may want some help with alignment. For that, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball is offered with TRK360. This black and silver band wraps 360 degrees around the ball for players who want extra help aiming their putts. Wilson also promotes this as a training aid – it provides a clear visual if your putts are wobbling instead of rolling true. TRK360 is offered on both the Staff Model and Staff Model X. Both balls are available without it, too.

Long Game

The lower spin characteristics continue in the long game for the 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball. From the irons through the driver, the Staff Model is a bit below average in spin. This makes it a strong choice for high spin players seeking more distance and more consistency in the wind.

Players like myself who are naturally lower spin will likely prefer the Staff Model X. This model is roughly average for a Tour ball in long game spin. Again, I’ll emphasize that the difference between the two models is not huge. Wilson estimates it at 3.5-4%, which is in the neighborhood of what I saw in my testing.

As to the claim of being “the world’s fastest urethane ball,” I didn’t see anything in my data to support that. Both Staff Model golf balls have good speed, but I didn’t see a measurable, consistent edge in speed when compared to other Tour-caliber golf balls.

Rimac Compression Data

This is our second review featuring our own compression data. You can see how the 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball compares to the Callaway Chrome Tour HERE.

Wilson is one of the few companies that prominently shares their compression data, stating that the Staff Model has a compression of 90 and the Staff Model X is 100. My testing produced slightly lower numbers, but the Staff Model X had very impressive consistency.

2026 Wilson Staff Model – 24 balls tested

Average Compression: 88.93

Median Compression: 89

Maximum Compression: 93

Minimum Compression: 85

2026 Wilson Staff Model X – 12 balls tested

Average Compression: 96.83

Median Compression: 97

Maximum Compression: 99

Minimum Compression: 95

Conclusion

The 2026 Wilson Staff Model golf ball deserves to be considered alongside the bigger names in the Tour ball space. Available in white, yellow, or with TRK360 at $50/dozen, it will save you a few dollars compared to the #1 seller, but you won’t be losing any performance.

