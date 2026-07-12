2026 Genesis Scottish Open Recap

Tom Kim Wins 2026 Genesis Scottish Open

North Berwick, Scotland – Tom Kim (-17) won the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. He beat Min Woo Lee by 2 strokes, after firing a final round 68. It was the fourth PGA Tour victory of his career. His game has been trending lately and he has historically been very good on links courses, so he may be one to watch next week.

There was a four way tie for third two strokes behind Lee at -13 which included Keita Nakajima, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert Macintyre, and PGA Tour rookie Johnny Keefer. Keefer played his way into next week’s Open Championship with his Top 5 performance.

Sunday was a long day for many of the players as the third round had to be suspended for fog and completed on Sunday morning. At the start of the final round, there were 10 players within two strokes of the lead, with former champions Robert Macintyre and Min Woo Lee tied at the top. Kim came from one back to overtake the pack.

Others who had notable finishes included Rory McIlroy (T7, -12) who bounced back well with a final round 64 after being squarely in the mix and firing a disappointing 73 on Saturday; Michael Thorbjornsen (T7), the budding star out of Stanford who continues to get more comfortable and find more sustained success; and Chris Gotterup (T11, -10) who has been red hot lately but cooled down with a Sunday 71.

While most of the big names in golf were in the field this week, not all of them fared well. Scottie Scheffler missed his first cut in over four years, casting an unusual amount of doubt on his prospects heading into next week’s major. Other big names to miss the cut included Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and Xander Schauffele.

The tournament serves as an enticing appetizer for golf fans getting ready to enjoy the Open Championship next week and its links golf setting provides a refreshing change of pace from the diet of lush green target golf the PGA Tour tends to play week in week out.

Next week’s Open Championship will be held at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. Scottie Scheffler won last year’s Open Championship. He will be joined in the field by all of the biggest names in golf.

Tom Kim What’s In The Bag

Driver: Titleist GTS3 9° (Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X)

3 Wood: Titleist GTS3 15° (Fujikura Atmos Black 7 X)

5 Wood: Titleist GTS3 18° (Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 8 X)

Utility: Titleist T200 2 iron (Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X)

Irons: Titleist T100 4-9 (Project X 6.0)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 46°-10F, SM9 52°-12F, Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks 58°A (Project X 6.0, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless GSS Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x