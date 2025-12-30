Vice Golf VGD01+ Driver Review

50 Words or Less

The Vice Golf VGD01+ driver is a solid value. Good performance for the mid handicap or better. Blend of lower spin and decent forgiveness. Noticeable draw bias.

Introduction

While the prices of golf clubs from the biggest names are climbing skyward, we’re seeing several companies step up to offer golfers more affordable options. In the last couple weeks, I’ve reviewed the two iron sets from Vice Golf, the VGI01 [review HERE] and VGI02 [review HERE], and found them both to be solid performers at a fair price. Today I’m putting the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver under the microscope to see if it can match the strong value of the company’s irons.

Looks

We have to start this with the “forged carbon” crown. It’s an eye-catcher that immediately brought to mind the sole of the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke driver [review HERE]. The texture is very interesting, but, in the one that I tested, produced a disconcerting visual illusion: a raised square in the middle of the crown. The crown was flat, but from address, it looked anything but. While not a deal breaker, it was weird and a bit disconcerting.

Moving on, the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver sits a bit closed in the neutral setting, and the shape is heel-heavy. It’s not overly long from front to back, which fits Vice’s statement that this is for “Low/Mid” handicap players. Flipping it over, the all black color scheme and aggressive design of the sole would make this driver look at home in the Bat Cave. The branding varies in size, but it’s all camouflaged in dark grey on black.

Sound & Feel

Most OEMs have coalesced around a common volume (audio, not size) for drivers, to the point where I feel like I’m saying every driver is roughly average in that regard. Not the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver. This is a loud club. And as someone who leans a little more traditional in my tastes, I didn’t think I’d like this, but the character of the sound is such that I actually do. This is a low pitched, booming sound. There are no metallic tones, no “pop” or “thwack,” just this long, low percussive tone that makes you wonder if you hit a golf ball or fired a cannon.

In comparison to this unique, fun sound, the feel lags. It’s not bad, it just doesn’t live up to the sound. The feel is more solid than fast, but it’s fairly close to the middle of the spectrum. You can get some feedback on strike location through your hands, but it’s not pinpoint.

Performance

The Vice Golf website has precious little useful information on the VGD01+. Outside of touting low spin, aerodynamics, and high launch, it’s a lot of fluff trying to convince golfers that this is the driver for just about everyone.

Since I don’t have a wind tunnel on hand to test the aerodynamics, I put the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver on a launch monitor to check out the claims of high launch and low spin. For me, this driver scored a 50% – low spin yes, high launch no. To add more context, I’d say that the spin is lower, not low. This isn’t comparable to a low spin players driver like the PXG Lightning Tour [review HERE], but it is fairly low spin for a middle of the road driver. For those that like comparing numbers, I tested a 10.5 degree driver here, and I typically play a 9.

Speaking of launch data and launch monitors: Vice Golf clubs are available for testing and fitting at Club Champion. This is a noteworthy difference between Vice and many other DTC brands where you can’t try it until you buy it.

The Vice Golf VGD01+ driver also has a fairly heavy draw bias. Vice promotes this as their driver for better players – the VGD01 is the forgiving slice-buster – but I saw most of my shots bending hard left. While this is my natural ball flight, it was enhanced by this driver, and I had to work harder than normal to hit straight shots or cuts. The VGD01+ driver does have an adjustable hosel with four degrees of total range, but it does not have any adjustable weights. If you want to open the face to neutralize the draw bias, you’ll be losing loft.

Finally, the forgiveness of the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver is good but not great. This is promoted as their low-mid handicap driver, so this level of forgiveness is appropriate. Small misses will fly straight and only lose a couple MPH of ball speed. If you exercise the edges of the face, however, you will feel the head twist, and you’ll see your distance meaningfully reduced. This isn’t a Tour-style, demanding driver, but it’s not for the player who regularly uses the entire hitting surface.

Conclusion

At $450, the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver is meaningfully cheaper than the big names OEMs. Unfortunately for Vice Golf, it’s over $100 more than the Takomo Ignis D1 [review HERE]. While I applaud any company trying to bring down the price of clubs, for the recreational golfer, I can’t see a reason to recommend the VGD01 over the Ignis unless you’re planning to have it fit.

Buy the Vice Golf VGD01+ Driver HERE

Vice Golf VGD01+ Driver Price & Specs