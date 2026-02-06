UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White puts golfers in control of their tee shot with ample stability and consistency. Low launch and spin without harsh feel.

Introduction

If the old saying, “Wins on Sunday, sells on Monday” holds true, UST needs to get ready for a big year. In the 2025 season, Ben Griffin won three times with the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White. He also took his driving from average to elite, adding ten yards of distance and moving from 60th to 28th in Total Driving. Can the LIN-Q White elevate the driving performance for a regular golfer, too? I tested one to find out.

Looks

The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White looks almost identical to the LIN-Q Blue. All three of the LIN-Q models are predominantly gloss black – a clean, traditional look. Below the grip is a white block approximately seven inches long with clear, bold “LIN-Q” branding. The model and specs are very understated – two bars in the model color displaying the launch and spin characteristics. If you go for a logo down installation, the white section has angular graphics in a biege/gold color.

Overall, the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White is distraction-free at address and will fly completely under the radar of most golfers. However, for those that follow equipment closely will be able to spot this the moment you pull it out of the bag.

Feel

One of the things that UST touts about their LIN-Q family is that there is a consistent feel across the three models – Red, Blue, and White. The family has a consistent EI profile, just notched up or down to achieve different performance. In testing all three, there are clear similarities, but each color has its own personality.

To me, the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White offers a lot of stability without feeling harsh. At the same time, it’s smooth without having a discernible kick. From a feel perspective, this the absolute sweet spot for a low launch, low spin shaft. This shaft doesn’t make me want to swing harder, but it holds up when I get aggressive.

One word of warning regarding the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White: don’t pick the flex with your ego. At my speed – 105-110 MPH – the X flex felt very good. The TX, however, felt completely out of my league, and I’m a fairly aggressive swinger. When they say “Tour X,” they really mean it.

Performance

When discussing the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White, we could geek out about the technical side, and there’s plenty to talk about there. This shaft uses a Q Ply material which, when combined with the nano resin system, creates what UST calls “the most efficient fiber material available.” Or we could stick to the simple, observable facts: this shaft puts the golfer in total control of the golf ball.

Throughout my testing, that consistency and control was the number one thing that stood out to me. Right from the start, the LIN-Q White gave me the feeling that the ball would end up where I intended. This held true across all types of swings. When I was swinging well with a clear intention for shot shape, I was getting exactly what I wanted. There were no surprises. When I got too quick, too aggressive, or just made a poor swing, the LIN-Q White kept the result manageable.

The one tradeoff in comparing the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White to the LIN-Q Blue [review HERE] was a little bit of speed. The Blue feels more active, and that had a measurable impact on ball speed. Both shafts had very similar launch and spin numbers for me, but that’s an example of the numbers not telling the whole story. With the Blue, the launch and spin were pushed down by the fact that most of my shots curved left. When hitting the LIN-Q White, the ball flight was predominantly straight.

The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White is available in three weight classes: 60, 70, and 80 grams. At both 60 and 70 grams, UST offers regular, stiff, and X-flex. The 80 gram version is available in stiff and X-flex. TX models are available through UST’s TSPX dealers like Club Champion.

Conclusion

If you value consistency and control, the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White is definitely a shaft that’s worth a look. It delivers on its promised low, controlled launch and spin without feeling harsh – assuming you pick the right flex. Visit a UST Mamiya fitter to find the best LIN-Q for your swing.

