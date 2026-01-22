UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue shaft is a very stable mid-launch, mid-spin shaft. Feels smooth enough to prevent over-swinging. Tight dispersion.

Introduction

In 2025, over 100 PGA and Korn Ferry Tour players gamed or tested the UST Mamiya LIN-Q. That’s created the kind of buzz you can’t buy, and in 2026, golfers are getting the chance to try the LIN-Q for themselves. In this review, I’ll get into the tech and performance of the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue, the middle profile in the family, and I’ll let you know if this is the start of a new era in the world of golf shafts.

Looks

Almost every shaft maker is trying to simultaneously copy and destroy the Fujikura Ventus, and that starts with the look. Part of Ventus’s success is that it’s not overly loud, but it’s instantly recognizable on TV. The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue achieves a similar feat.

All three of the LIN-Q models are predominantly gloss black – a clean, traditional look. Below the grip is a white block approximately seven inches long with clear, bold “LIN-Q” branding. The model and specs are very understated – two bars in the model color displaying the launch and spin characteristics. If you go for a logo down installation, the white section has angular graphics in a biege/gold color.

Overall, the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue is distraction-free at address and will fly completely under the radar of most golfers. However, those that follow equipment closely will be able to spot this the moment you pull it out of the bag.

Feel

The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue sits in the middle of the LIN-Q family between the Red and the White. This sets clear expectations for how it should feel, and, overall, the LIN-Q Blue meets those expectations. In my testing, I found a light kick in the lower middle of the shaft. To place it in the context of all the “blue” profiles, this is on the more stable end of the spectrum. There’s some action, but it doesn’t feel like it’s adding a lot of speed. Instead, the focus is on being in the same spot, swing after swing.

I was able to test the X and TX flexes, and I found a noticeable difference between the two. Stepping up from the X to the TX, the feel wasn’t harsh, but I was clearly getting less kick. Said another way, the shaft wasn’t doing much work for me. However, even the TX was smooth enough that I didn’t feel the need to over-swing.

A final note on feel: in talking with UST, they stressed that the three LIN-Q shafts have a similar EI profile to allow players to mix and match Red, Blue, and White for different performance with similar feel. To me, switching colors changed the feel more than going up or down a flex. That is to say, going from UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue X to LIN-Q White X was a bigger feel change than going from LIN-Q Blue X to LIN-Q Blue TX.

Performance

The tech story behind the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue shaft is so important to the company that they put it right in the name: PowerCore. UST is using a Q Ply Material combined with a proprietary nano resin. The benefits of the Q Ply include superior storage and release of energy and “added hoop strength” for more consistency and better feel. Per UST, the feedback they’ve received from Tour players is that it’s stable and feels great. The benefits they’ve observed are tighter dispersion and better consistency with launch and spin.

In my testing, the stability and consistency of the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue really shined. Starting with the X flex, it took some time for me to feel like I was in synch with the shaft. That’s not a commentary on the shaft as much as a conspiracy between small injuries, my winter swing, and testing too much different gear. Even when I didn’t feel like I was swinging well, the results were solid.

When I got more locked in with the LIN-Q Blue, things went from good to excellent. The ball flight was totally predictable – mid launch, mid spin, with good speed. While I’ll never claim I could hit mower lines like Fred Funk, there were stretches of my testing where I felt like I barely needed to look up to know where the ball was.

Speaking of dispersion, with both the X and TX, I had above average control of my start lines. Given some of my other testing results lately, I feel comfortable giving the UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue a healthy share of the credit for that. Further, because the shaft was consistently in the same place and I knew where the ball would start, I felt confident in shaping the ball in both directions.

The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue is available in three weight classes: 50, 60, and 70 grams. In the lightest version, UST offers A flex, regular, and stiff. Both the 60 and 70 gram versions are offered in regular, stiff, and X. TX models are available through UST’s TSPX dealers like Club Champion.

Conclusion

Is LIN-Q the Ventus killer? I don’t think we’ll be able to say that the Ventus Era is over until guys like Rory and Scottie dump the Ventus Black [review HERE], but the LIN-Q does signal that we are starting to turn the page. The UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore Blue offers players the popular mid/mid profile with the kind of consistency and stability that everyone wants.

