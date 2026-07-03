50 Words or Less

TITE Eyewear sunglasses are designed to enhance golfers’ vision by optimizing the green spectrum. Two lens options and a nice variety of frame styles. Lightweight and comfortable. Higher light transmission may impact eye comfort.

Introduction

While some sunglasses companies feature golf-specific models, TITE Eyewear is 100% golf. Pulling up their website you’ll find this front and center: “Engineered for the game of golf.” Can TITE’s patent-pending lens technology really provide an optical advantage on the golf course that other brands don’t? I grabbed a couple of pairs from their current collection to find out.

Style & Fit

As you can see from the photos in this review, TITE Eyewear sunglasses come in a variety of frame styles. The TITE 02 (above) are the sportiest with their semi-frameless, wrap around shape and nearly straight temples. For comfort, the TITE 02 feature adjustable nose pads and ventilation slots just in front of the hinges. These, like all TITE frames, come in a variety of colors, and are available in both the Pro Golf and Core Golf lenses (more on that in the Performance section).

The TITE 03 are also semi-frameless, but have a large navigator-style shape. The odd thing about the semi-translucent carbon colorway is that the darkness of the corners of the frames at the hinges was eye-catching – in a distracting way. For as large as the TITE 03 sunglasses are, they are very light weight.

The TITE 04 have a more traditional, rectangular look. Size wise, I’d say these frames are best suited for small to medium size faces. Small side-shields help block light and wind from sneaking in, which I found helpful for overall comfort. I do wish the TITE 04 had some gription material at the nose.

All three TITE Eyewear models I tested have a cool feature I’d not seen before – TITE Tilt. The three position rachet-like adjustability allows users to set the lenses at the angle best suited for their field of view. Given that golfers’ heads aren’t vertical while hitting or putting, the concept is innovative. And as a product engineer in a previous life, I found the mechanics of the design well executed.

There’s one additional feature that deserves a mention, since it doesn’t get one on the TITE Eyewear website – hat gription. This is for the golfer who takes off their sunglasses, flips them over, and places them on top of the brim of their hat. That is not something I do (I never take my sunglasses off during a round), but the rubber grip strip did seem effective during my testing. I’d love to hear what readers think in the comments below. [See Price / Buy]

Performance

TITE Eyewear sunglasses have two lens options: Pro Golf and Core Golf. The main difference is light transmission – the Core Golf lens includes a blue mirrored coating to cut glare, i.e. block more light (the lens in the TITE 02 above). The Pro Golf lens allows 35% visible light transmission, whereas the Core Golf lens reduces the transmission to 25%.

The view with TITE lenses is bright compared to the sunglasses I normally wear that have visible light transmissions in the teens. But that’s intentional – TITE lenses are designed to harness, not block, light transmission. For my blue eyes, which are naturally more sensitive to sunlight due to less melanin, even 25% was a bit high for all day comfort in bright sunlight here in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

With both lenses the optics are crystal clear. After the brightness, the next thing I noticed was how much green colors really popped. Blades of grass and leaves appeared crisp and defined. TITE technology filters wavelengths that optimizes the green spectrum, “boosting contrast, clarity, and depth perception.” I found that white colors like the golf ball, sand, and clouds also popped.

It’s worth mentioning that neither lens is polarized. TITE Eyewear states that the reduced glare polarization achieves darkens the lens and negatively affects the golf-related needs of depth perception and contrast. That’s a concept I’ve heard before, and spoken with experts about regarding sports. Both sides of the polarization debate can make compelling arguments, and I’ve concluded it boils down to lens quality and technical expertise. The good news is, TITE Eyewear deliver on both aspects. [See Price / Buy]

Value

TITE Eyewear was one of many brands showcasing sunglasses at this year’s PGA Show. It’s a competitive space, but TITE was the only golf-specific brand. With prices from $200 – $250, TITE Eyewear sunglasses definitely fall in the premium category, which seems appropriate based on their lens and frame quality.

The sunglasses come in a high-end box befitting the price. Inside the box was a nifty hard case, soft cleaning bag, a tube of cleaning solution, technical pamphlet, and sticker. And kudos to TITE Eyewear for incorporating UV415 protection, a step above the standard “100%” UV400.

Conclusion

Golf courses, and especially greens, are full of subtle contours and these TITE Eyewear sunglasses helped me see them more clearly. Even though the Pro Golf and Core Golf lenses were too bright from me for extended wear in above average sunlight, I have no doubt that the extra contrast they offer can be beneficial for golfers. And I did find the Pro Golf lens perfect for cloudy days.

Do TITE Eyewear sunglasses have a performance advantage over other brands? Yes and no. The optical clarity is definitely better than the average drug store pairs. And for golf, I’d recommend either TITE lens over any grey lens – period.

Comparisons are a little trickier with the two brands I see most often in pro shops: Maui Jim and Revo. Maui Jim does market their high light transmission (~25%), high contrast Maui HT lens for golf, but they don’t focus on green colors. I do find the Maui Jim HCL Bronze lens great for enhancing the natural colors of the golf course but not as intensely as TITE lenses. Revo’s Evergreen lens [review HERE] emphasizes greens and provides excellent contrast even at 14% light transmission – a great combination for my eyes. Bottom line, if you haven’t slipped on a pair of high quality, golf-centric sunglasses like TITE Eyewear sunglasses before, you will be amazed at what you have been missing. [See Price / Buy]

