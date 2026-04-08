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PuttOUT AirBreak Max Putting Green Review
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Matt Saternus
SWAG Vandal RAD Putter Review
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2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons Review
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Recent Reviews
PuttOUT AirBreak Max Putting Green Review
The PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green shows the company at their best: taking a fantastic product and making it even better. Full review here.
SWAG Vandal RAD Putter Review
The SWAG Vandal RAD putter shows the company taking a bold step away from traditional milled putters. Full review here.
2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons Review
The 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons improve on the original by keeping the elite ball speed but adding more playable spin. Full review here.
Takomo 201 MKII Irons Review
If you want a long, forgiving iron but don't want to sacrifice playability and control, the Takomo 201 MKII irons needs to be on your radar. Full review here.
VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft Review
If you want to bring the thunder on the tee box, check out our review of the VA Raijin 2.0.
Prong Putting Aid Review
If you want to improve your putting, one of the best ways to do that is to get your start line under control, and the Prong putting aid is one of the best tools for that. Full review here.