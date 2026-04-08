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Newsletter

Featured

PuttOUT AirBreak Max Putting Green Review

SWAG Vandal RAD Putter Review

2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons Review

Takomo 201 MKII Irons Review

VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft Review

Prong Putting Aid Review

TaylorMade Qi4D Max Fairway Wood Review

2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade Irons Review

LAB Golf LINK.2.1 Putter Review

ARETERA AO2 Shaft Review

Instruction

Should You Take Golf Lessons?

Should You Take Golf Lessons?

The Mishit Checklist

The Mishit Checklist

Bag Chatter

The Next Evolution in Club Fitting

The Next Evolution in Club Fitting

Best of the 2026 PGA Show

Best of the 2026 PGA Show

Recent Reviews

PuttOUT AirBreak Max Putting Green_4044

PuttOUT AirBreak Max Putting Green Review

The PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green shows the company at their best: taking a fantastic product and making it even better.  Full review here.
Swag Vandal RAD putter 4

SWAG Vandal RAD Putter Review

The SWAG Vandal RAD putter shows the company taking a bold step away from traditional milled putters. Full review here.
2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons_3094

2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons Review

The 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons improve on the original by keeping the elite ball speed but adding more playable spin. Full review here.
Takomo 201 MKII Irons_3646

Takomo 201 MKII Irons Review

If you want a long, forgiving iron but don't want to sacrifice playability and control, the Takomo 201 MKII irons needs to be on your radar. Full review here.
VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft_2247

VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft Review

If you want to bring the thunder on the tee box, check out our review of the VA Raijin 2.0.
Prong Putting Aid_3755

Prong Putting Aid Review

If you want to improve your putting, one of the best ways to do that is to get your start line under control, and the Prong putting aid is one of the best tools for that. Full review here.