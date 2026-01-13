Should You Take Golf Lessons?

Do You Need Professional Help?

We’re a couple weeks into 2026 and about halfway through the winter, so many golfers are starting to think about the upcoming golf season. Unless you’re a true pessimist, you’re probably thinking about how this year could be your best yet. If you’re dreaming of golf improvement, you’re likely considering professional instruction, too, so I’m going to make the case for and against golf lessons.

You’re thinking about taking golf lessons

The Case for Taking Golf Lessons

If a friend asked me whether or not they should take golf lessons, I would think about my answer in terms of a list of boxes that all need to be checked. We’ll assume you can afford lessons and move right to the question of who to take a lesson from. If you have a coach that you trust – through a referral, your own research, etc – you’re on your way to being a person who should take golf lessons [more on how to select a golf coach HERE].

The next question I would ask is, “Do you have a clear idea of what you’re trying to accomplish?” This answer could take several forms.

“I want to shoot __”

“I want to have a handicap of ___ or lower my handicap by ___ strokes.”

“I want to learn how to hit certain shots/drive it better/have a better swing.”

If you know what you’re trying to accomplish with your game, a good coach can help you reach that goal faster. Conversely, if you don’t know why you’re taking a golf lesson, don’t.

Next, you have to be honest with yourself and ask, “Do I want to listen to the coach’s advice?” If your coach tells you to do something that’s uncomfortable, are you going to try it? If they tell you to do something strategically different to achieve a scoring goal, will you stick with it? Are you willing to suffer temporary setbacks to reach a higher level of golf? If the answer to any of these questions is “No,” then you’re likely wasting your time and money by taking golf lessons.

Finally, ask youself, “Do I want to work?” Paying and showing up for golf lessons does not entitle you to lower scores. Your coach can show you the path, but you need to walk it yourself by practicing diligently. If you can’t or won’t commit the time to practicing, don’t take golf lessons.

The Case Against Taking Golf Lessons

Despite what some people will tell you, there is a giant list of valid reasons to not take a golf lesson, even if you want to improve your game. Near the top of that list is not knowing a quality coach to work with. Hand in hand with that is not having the money to pay for a good coach. Good golf lessons are expensive, and if you have to choose between taking lessons and playing golf, I’d choose playing golf every time.

Another reason to skip paid golf lessons is the abundance of free golf instruction online. Do I think that going to YouTube University is a good way to improve your game? Not really [I explained why HERE and Tiger Woods agrees with me HERE]. That said, there are good tips online, some people can’t stay away from YouTube, and others simply prefer exploring the swing on their own. All of these are reasons to stay away from lessons.

Finally, if you don’t have a burning desire to shoot lower scores or change your swing – the kind of desire that will drive you to practice even when you don’t want to – don’t waste your time or money with lessons. Changing your swing in a meaningful way takes time and hundreds of repetitions. If you’re not ready for that kind of commitment, focus on enjoying the game with the swing you have.

Two Other Considerations

The average Plugged In Golf reader has an above-average knowledge of golf technology, and that may be a factor for you consider when deciding if you want to take lessons, and, if so, with whom. Do you need your instructor to have a launch monitor? If so, which one? Do they need motion capture? Video? Force plates?

There’s nothing wrong with want an instructor to have technology, even if it’s just so you can scratch the itch of seeing what it’s all about. That said, it’s important to remember that having technology doesn’t make an instructor good. Butch Harmon coached a lot of major champions with nothing more than his eyes. I’d even argue that technology can be a distraction or a shield for some coaches.

Finally, I’d caution you from falling into the belief that good players make good coaches. There are excellent coaches who can play the game at a high level, and there are excellent coaches who can’t. I’d be a bit skeptical of someone who can’t play at all, but, as a prospective student, I’m much more interested in a coach’s coaching resume than their handicap.

