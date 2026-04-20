Golf Gear We Tested – April 2026

Golf Gear Roundup

Welcome to the first edition of our new monthly series. Since I founded Plugged In Golf, my goal has always been to create an encyclopedic reference for golfers trying to learn about the game and it’s equipment. Up until now, that’s always been in the form of in-depth reviews. However, for better or worse, there’s just too much gear out there to give everything a full review. We’re launching this series to highlight some of the things that don’t get a full review – smaller gear, golf-adjacent gear, limited edition stuff. You never know what you’ll find, so check it out!

NOBULL X Public Rec

Recently, one of the biggest new names in fitness apparel, NOBULL, acquired Public Rec. It’s a natural pairing: two brands focused on high performance clothes that feel great and can go anywhere.

I tested their Gamechanger 5 Pocket pants and Adapt polo, two pieces that are now staples of my wardrobe. What stands out about both is the soft, stretchy material. These are slacks that feel like sweatpants but look sharp enough for a night out.

NOBULL also offers spikeless golf shoes, though I did not test them for this roundup. They’re billed as having a high heel drop, which is the opposite of what I look for in a golf shoe. However, if you like the feel of a FootJoy, they’re worth a try. I’m very impressed with the quality of the Outwork shoe that I tested, and the current price of just $105 is a bargain.

Shop NOBULL X Public Rec HERE

melin Hats

I know I’m late to the party here, but melin hats are really, really good. And, as a longtime hat guy who is now also a bald guy, I know hats.

When melin first came onto the scene, I couldn’t understand what the big deal was. It didn’t take more than a couple minutes of having one in hand to figure it out. The materials and design are simply better, sturdier, more premium. Everything that you touch, or that touches you, feels better than on a normal hat. It’s not always night-and-day – this is still a baseball hat – but it’s noticeable.

There are also cool features like the seal under the visor – meant to keep the dirt and grime from your hands off your brim – and the hidden pocket inside – designed to stash some money or a key.

On top of all that, melin offers a huge range of styles, materials, and performance characteristics. My favorite is the Coronado Scout (top picture, left) which is part of their Thermal line. This is a genuinely warm hat – actually too warm for a nice spring day – which is going to be great in the winter given my aforementioned baldness.

Shop melin Hats HERE

Bettinardi HLX 6.0 Molten Copper Wedges

This past Friday, Bettinardi released a limited edition run of their outstanding HLX 6.0 wedges in a new finish: molten copper.

Per Bettinardi, this finish should patina over time, developing a deep character without rusting. My wedges came with black KBS Spinner shafts and custom ferrules with rings of silver and copper. Pair that with all of the insane milling on the back and sole, and you have one of the best-looking wedges in the game.

As with the other HLX 6.0 wedges, the Molten Coppers come in lofts from 50 to 60 degrees. From 54 to 60 degrees, golfers will have the choice between the C and RJ soles. And these wedges are more than just eye candy: they’re some of the higher spinning wedges that we’ve tested.

Full review of the Bettinardi HLX 6.0 wedges HERE

Turtleson Spring Collection

It’s great to see brands grow, and Turtleson is in full blossom this spring. With an array of materials and constructions, Turtleson has over 100 color and pattern offerings for their polos this season. I love the feel of their ultra soft cottons and have begun enjoying the benefits of their performance driven synthetics as temps have risen. Either way, the relaxed, refined look of these Turtleson polos are sure to stay at the head of my rotation. – Meeks

Shop Turtleson HERE

BRCE Shoelaces

When I first received an email about “high performance shoelaces,” I rolled my eyes. Then, I started noticing that my latest pair of work shoes was coming untied several times a day. Sometimes gear just finds you at the right time.

I swapped out the stock laces for a pair a BRCE shoelaces, and they haven’t come untied since. Not only do they stay tied, they stay tight, so your feet and ankles get the support they need throughout your round, game, or workout. BRCE shoelaces come in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can lace up anything from kids running shoes to adult hockey skates.

Check out BRCE Shoelaces HERE

Skechers Apparel & Slip-ins Shoes

It’s unlikely that Skechers is every going to be the coolest brand in golf, but every time that I try some of their gear, I’m impressed with the quality, comfort, performance, and price.

Heading into the Masters, Skechers sent over some of their Performance apparel along with a pair of their AERO Burst SI shoes – running shoes with their Slip-in technology. The apparel is solid – pants, polo, and hat with a quality that’s on par with most of the big names. These are middle of the road from a style perspective, but that’s where most golfers are happiest. And the prices are meaningfully lower than you’ll find from even middle-tier golf brands.

The AERO Burst SI shoes were the real revelation for me. As someone who is constantly griping at his kids about never untying their shoes, the Slip-in technology seems like a game changer. And on a more serious note, it’s a genuinely big deal for people who have mobility issues. Underfoot, I’ve never felt more cushioning. These don’t feel like walking on a cloud, they feel like walking in a bounce house. If you want a shoe to cushion your walk or run, I have a hard time imagining anything better.

Check out more from Skechers HERE