TaylorMade Qi4D Max Driver Review

The TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver alters the company’s most forgiving driver formula slightly in search of a speed boost. A return to classic shaping with new materials and increased adjustability.

Introduction

Perhaps more than any other OEM, TaylorMade has taken golfers on quite a ride with its drivers over the past decade. From the highs of the original M2 to the lows of Stealth 2 and everything in between, each new TaylorMade driver is inevitably met with high levels of interest and scrutiny. So, does the company have another winner on its hands with the Qi4D? Let’s find out. The TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver is the most forgiving of the new models, which also includes the standard Qi4D, the LS, and the Max Lite.

Looks

TaylorMade drivers are among the top sellers in the category each and every release cycle. Part of that is their history and reputation. Part is their longtime association with the best players in the world, such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Dustin Johnson. And part of it is the fact that they tend to make very good looking drivers that stand out on store racks and in golfers’ bags.

The TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver is no exception. Arguably more stealth than Stealth (that red face wasn’t sneaking up on anyone), the color scheme is clean and muted, primarily matte black carbon fiber on both the sole and the crown. The branding is subtle and minimal. Flashes of color here and there ensure the look doesn’t come off as generic and still clearly reads as a TaylorMade product. Compared to the Qi35 Max [review HERE], there’s less contrast in the carbon fiber pattern, which I find less distracting. Overall, it’s a great looking driver.

The shaping of the TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver has taken on a more refined, classic, player-preferred look. The Max is still going to appear the most stretched back with a shorter face from top to bottom. That’s by design and is necessary to aid in forgiveness. But compared to previous iterations, it does appear less boxy, less unwieldy. At address, it looks like a club that I feel comfortable and confident with.

One aspect of the looks which will serve as a transition into the discussion of sound & feel is the face itself. Running your fingers across the the face, you can feel the carbon material has an unusual, sticky, plasticky consistency. This has more or less been the case since the company switched over to carbon but it really stood out to me as something unusual and I couldn’t help but feel that it influenced my perception of the sound and feel.

Sound & Feel

In my experience, the lower limit of what a driver from a major OEM produces in terms of sound and feel is still pretty good. They know what they’re doing and aren’t going to release something to the market that sounds and feels objectively bad.

That said, I wasn’t in love with the sound and feel of the TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver. There’s nothing off-putting or offensive about it, but compared to some other drivers from the big four in recent product cycles, I found the sound to be a bit on the thin, hollow side. I’d describe the sound as a mid-pitch ‘clack’ of moderate volume. The ball flies off the face with considerable force, but the feel is quite soft.

While the carbon and aluminum construction clearly provide weight savings and other design benefits, it seems like they lack a bit in the sound and feel department, relative to some of the materials being used by other OEMs at the moment.

Performance

The TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver is the company’s first Max model driver with adjustable weighting, and that proved to be a good thing for me during my testing. With the two interchangeable weights in their stock position (the heavier weight in the back) I had a tough time keeping the spin under 3000 RPM. When my fitter Adam moved the heavier weight forward, we immediately saw about a boost in carry distance of nearly 10 yards, on average.

During my testing, I was able to reliably produce a series of gentle pull cuts that I would be happy to deploy on any golf course. Good distance, good forgiveness, reliable shot shape. The launch monitor numbers were convincing but not overwhelming.

The TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver also provides good performance on mishits. While I missed the center of the face plenty of times during testing, I didn’t see any results that were horrible outliers that would functionally result in a penalty stroke. I’ve heard some complaints about other recent TaylorMade drivers performance in this area, particularly with regard to heel strikes, and based on my testing, it seems to have cleaned up any issue that may have been there previously.

The Qi4D lineup features a simplified shaft selection process, with three REAX profiles created collaboratively between Mitsubishi and TaylorMade. With just one lineup of red, blue, and black profiles, it’s pretty straightforward for golfers to select the stock shaft that matches their swing and launch conditions best. I typically fit into a blue profile, so that was an easy choice for me and proved to be very seamless for me to get comfortable with, even after several months of not touching a club.

Conclusion

The TaylorMade Qi4D Max driver is a great looking club that backs up its good looks with great performance. Its enhanced adjustability is a huge bonus, allowing players to further configure their ideal combination beyond just a combination of which model and loft. The sound and feel isn’t what I personally look for in a driver, but players who have converted to carbon likely won’t find anything to take issue with.

