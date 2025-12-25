Takomo Skyforger 002 Wedge Review

50 Words or Less

The Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge is a value-priced wedge with premium looks and feel. Strong performance. Two sole options.

Introduction

In the golf world, drivers get all the notoriety – good and bad. It’s the most talked-about club, it’s the club that has the biggest impact on scoring, and, for most, it’s the club that has the biggest impact on enjoyment. On the other hand, it’s the club that people point to when they talk about the soaring cost of golf clubs.

The rising cost of wedges is much less remarked upon, but it’s been even more dramatic. What used to be a $100 purchase is now pushing up against $200. The Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge, like the company’s Ignis D1 driver [review HERE], is holding the line on price. But can a $99 wedge compete with wedges that cost twice as much? I tested some to find out.

Looks

Per Takomo, the “Nordic Design” of the SF002 “features a minimalist, simplistic design that masks its deadly performance.” Not only does this description put a smile on my face, it’s accurate. The back of the wedge is largely blank. There’s a small Takomo logo on the toe and “SF002” tucked into the heel. The paintfill is classic black. Aside from the loft, bounce, and grind on the sole, that’s the entirety of the adornments on this club.

At address, the Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge covers its large, round face in grooves. Full face grooves have become a mainstay in many OEM’s wedge lines, so this is no longer a shocking look, but it’s still outside the norm. While I prefer a straighter leading edge, many players find it easier to open the face when the leading edge is softened like on the SF002.

I used the Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge for a recent Golf Myths Unplugged [read it HERE], and the response from the testers was so outstanding that I want to share it. Drew, who reviewed the original Skyforger wedge HERE, said the 002 is “immeasurably better looking.” Other testers pulled out their phones to look into buying them. One, who claimed he was “really particular about wedges,” said it was one of the best looking wedges on the shelf.

Sound & Feel

The test panel didn’t just like the look, they liked the sound and feel, too. One tester said, “I’ve never hit a Mizuno wedge before, but they do feel great,” before being informed he was hitting a Takomo. Other testers stated that they strongly preferred the feel of the Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge to the other wedge we were using in our testing.

For me, the feel of the Skyforger 002 has that best of both worlds quality. It’s soft without being mushy, crisp without being clicky. This blends well with a medium volume impact sound that provides precise feedback. Perfect strikes are a “thud” with a whisper of low-pitched “click.” Small misses get dull, and bigger misses become clacky. It’s like the wedge is announcing your grade – quietly – to the class.

Performance

The Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge got put through its paces for this review, being tested not only by me but also by the testers in the aforementioned Golf Myths Unplugged. All this data allows me to say without reservation that the Skyforger 002 will have no problem competing with wedges that cost almost twice as much.

Starting with the sexiest part of wedge performance, the Skyforger 002 has ample spin. Compared to other current wedges, the Skyforger 002 is slightly above average in spin production. More importantly, it proved to be very consistent. Outside of bottom groove strikes, the spin numbers were very robust.

Takomo notes that these wedges feature “Progressive CG Weighting” – a fairly common feature in modern wedges. This means that each wedge has a slightly different center of gravity to optimize performance for that loft. Typically that translates to a higher CG in the higher lofted wedges. Based on the launch angles I saw, the Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge has an overall lower CG than many of its peers, but it’s not dramatically different.

One of the biggest changes from the original Skyforger wedge to the Skyforger 002 is the choice of two grinds. The V Grind has more bounce – twelve degrees at every loft – but a narrower sole. Even more material is removed at the heel and toe, allowing the leading edge to stay low when the face is opened up. The F Grind has a thicker sole and either eight or ten degrees of bounce, depending on the loft. This is best for square-faced shots. Takomo offers both grinds at 52, 54, and 56 degrees with the V Grind being the only option at 58 and 60 and the F Grind only at 46 and 48.

To me, the difference between these two grinds is fairly subtle. Both of these grinds give the player a medium amount of bounce with some versatility. With open faced shots, the V Grind kept the leading edge slightly lower, but I was able to make both grinds work for these types of shots.

Conclusion

Overall, the Takomo Skyforger 002 wedge is a high quality short game tool at a steal of a price. You won’t get the huge list of grind options that some of the big names offer, but you will get two solid sole designs that works well in most situations for most golfers. Throw in good spin, a sharp look, and premium feel, and you might be looking at one of the best buys in golf.

Buy the Takomo Skyforger 002 Wedge HERE

