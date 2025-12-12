Sunice Golf Apparel Review

50 Words or Less

Sunice golf apparel is some of the best technical wear you can get. Styles that you can wear for years. Comfortable fits and stretchy materials make it wearable for all golfers.

Introduction

Choice is a great thing, but too much choice can be overwhelming. In every facet of the game, golfers have more choices than ever before, and that’s true most of all in apparel. With so many brands, both old and new, where should you spend your money? If you’re looking for high performance gear that will look good for years to come, I’d recommend you check out Sunice golf apparel.

For your reference, the pieces in this reviews are the Asher Waterproof Quilted Stretch Short Coat (black), Hamilton Element Shield Hybrid Thermal Jacket (black/white), Fynn Body Mapping Knit Polo, Adam Aerosoft Performance Pullover Hoodie, and the Grady Kinetic Long-Sleeve Performance Crew Neck.

Style

I would describe the style of Sunice golf apparel as avoiding trendiness without being boring. Click through their golf collection, and you’re going to find more solids than anything else. Personally, I think this is fine. Given the cost of premium golf clothes, I’d much rather go with something traditional than a piece you can’t wear more than once. Sunice offers almost all their pieces in a wide range of colors, so you can go bolder if you choose.

Another thing I like about Sunice is the quiet branding. The back of the shoulder logo on the Adam Aerosoft hoodie is a perfect example. This is a small, wordless logo in a non-traditional placement; the antithesis of a brand screaming for attention. On the pieces I tested, there are also several instances of tone-on-tone branding, another stealthy tactic. I like feeling that I’m wearing Sunice, Sunice isn’t wearing me.

Fit

All of the Sunice golf apparel that I tested has a fit that I’d call “comfortably athletic”. At six feet tall, 193 pounds, size large was a very pleasant fit. It’s not skin tight, but it’s not baggy. If I gained a few pounds, I could still wear all of these pieces. If I lost a few, I wouldn’t look like I’m wearing my older brother’s clothes.

The sleeves on the Fynn polo sit a little more than an inch above the elbow, and the torso has a very gentle taper. This fit is matched exactly by the Adam Aerosoft hoodie. I found the Grady long-sleeve just a hair more fitted, which makes it great as a base layer. Sunice clearly has layering in mind, because the Hamilton jacket has the roomiest fit, allowing you to stack a couple layers underneath it comfortably.

Performance

As much as I like the style and fit of Sunice golf apparel, performance is where it really shines. Every piece that I tested has standout materials, stretch, and hand feel. Since they arrived, each of these pieces has been on a steady rotation of wear-wash-wear again.

The hoodie, long sleeve, and polo all move wonderfully. The materials stretch in all directions, never impeding the golf swing, the jump shot, or whatever other motion you’re doing. Additionally, Sunice golf apparel uses smart materials like Coollite – a light, cool, moisture-wicking knit that’s also anti-microbial and SPF30+. You also get nice features like the zippered pouch on the Adam Aerosoft hoodie and the chest pocket on the Hamilton jacket.

Finally, I want to give the Asher jacket it’s own paragraph because I’m in love with it. It’s not really golf apparel, but I want all of my fellow cold weather people to know about it. It features 3M Thinsulate insulation, which makes it very warm without being bulky. What stands out most, however, is the way it keeps the wind out. You can see above that it zips and snaps across the front, but pay attention to the bottom of the frame. That thin black band with red Sunice branding is similar to what you find inside the waist of some golf pants. It keeps the jacket secured around your waist, which is key to the waterproofing and wind blocking. If you hate being cold this jacket is a must-own.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to put together an entirely new wardrobe or just pick up a new polo for a big round, Sunice golf apparel is a can’t miss choice. The performance of their apparel is outstanding, and the fit and style make it accessible to all golfers.

Buy Sunice Golf Apparel HERE