Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow Golf Shoe Review

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The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow golf shoes exude a classic, timeless style. Incorporating nine removable spikes and two different sets of insoles, each pair provides enough support and stability for any level golfer.

Introduction

Whether you’re a diehard golfer like me or a casual fan, chances are high that you know the story of Tiger Woods. He was prodigy golfer early on, winning multiple US Amateur tournaments at a young age. After turning pro, Tiger stacked up incredible accomplishments including holding all four majors at the same time – the Tiger Slam.

More recently, we’ve seen a Tiger battle through injuries sustained both on and off the course and still come back to play golf at the highest level. Given his success and failures over the last 30 plus years, I think its safe to say he knows a thing or two about how golf apparel and footwear should feel to perform your best. Coming up on its second anniversary, Sun Day Red as released its newest golf shoe – the Pioneer Willow. We got to try one of the first pairs to see if it can perform as well for us average golfers as it does one of the greatest of all time.

Looks

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow has a simple yet classic style. While they do offer white with Carolina blue, black, and white with coral, the white with silver is the version that I tested in this review. The entire upper section is made from premium leather with “SUN DAY RED” on the tongue and on the outside of the heel. The all white is only broken up by a small amount of brown piping that lines the foot insert and the edge that connects the upper shoe to the sole.

The sole of the Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow is made of high density TPU with nine removable cleats. This TPU material is all clear with the Tiger logo underneath and the “SUN DAY RED” branded again right in the center.

The rounded, wax covered laces and saddle style golf shoe give a nod to the spikes that Tiger wore in his early days before ever joining Nike, which is a timeless look that I think a lot of players will enjoy. [See Price / Buy]

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, I need to start with fit. As soon as I put the Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow on, I realized that my traditional size 10 fit was a little snug. I would recommend going up a half size (or full size if you have a wider foot) to get the best results. This sizing also applies to the toe box, which had enough room once I got the correct size.

Out on the course, the Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow took a bit to break in. Tiger and his team incorporated their proprietary EVA foam that provides cushioning without feeling too soft. At first, I experienced some rigidity, but after a few rounds I felt fully comfortable in them. With that said, these are definitely on the more supportive side of the golf shoe spectrum, which I prefer over a spikeless or running shoe style.

Performance

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, but he also has one of the most infamous injury timelines as well. As such, the Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow golf shoes were designed with a strong emphasis on stability and support. That stability was evident from the moment I put these on for my first round. The premium leather upper wrapped comfortably around my foot with just enough padding to create a custom-like fit. The cushioned interior provided support along the sides and prevented any unwanted movement or blisters.

One thing that Sun Day Red has always done well is providing golfers with an ample amount of traction. As seen in their previous offerings, the Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow has nine removable spikes with five towards the front and four under the heel. Not only that, there are dozens of nubs that span from heel to toe that keep your foot attached to the turf at all times. I can attest that even in the soggiest conditions, my feet were gripped to the grass and kept my lower half firmly planted to the ground.

Above, you’ll see a picture of one of the two included set of insoles. The first set is a traditional insole with some cushioning in the heel and arch for support. The second set, pictured above, has the same base and made of the same material with the only difference being that it is covered in small, raised bumps. These bumps have been shown to reduce fatigue, improve airflow, and lessen movement inside the shoe.

While I can’t provide definitive proof for all of these benefits, I could certainly feel a positive difference in the way my feet felt after walking 18 using them. This type of insert isn’t exclusive to Sun Day Red shoes, but I liked that these are included so players can have the option to use either style.

Regardless of which insert I used during my rounds in the Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow, I appreciated the overall balance the shoe provided. Sun Day Red notes a heel to toe drop of about six millimeters, which felt natural without being overly flat. Whether I was walking all 18 holes or standing over a crucial approach shot, I felt steady and well grounded throughout.

Each pair of Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow golf shoes comes with the two aforementioned sets of insoles, is offered in five colorways, and is available through multiple retailers, including sundayred.com, for $250. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow golf shoe offers stability and balance with plenty of traction to perform under any turf condition. Adding in the dual insole option and premium leather materials and you get a versatile and reliable choice for golfers who want support with a classic style. [See Price / Buy]

