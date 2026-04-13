PXG Stick’em Wedge Review

50 Words or Less

The PXG Stick’em wedge has a novel face shape and compact size. Surprisingly high forgiveness paired with unsurprisingly high spin. Two distinct grinds to help everyone make better contact.

Introduction

Most golfers, when they think “PXG wedge,” immediately call to mind the Sugar Daddy III [review HERE]. That’s not surprising. From the name to the eye-catching looks to the eye-popping price tag, everything about that wedge is memorable. But what a lot of golfers don’t realize is that PXG has always offered a more affordable wedge. That’s the role the PXG Stick’em wedge steps into. While not a bargain club by any means, this forged wedge promises high spin and greater consistency in the short game.

Looks

In the bag, the PXG Stick’em wedge boasts a much cleaner look than its predecessor, the 0311 Forged wedge [review HERE]. That club came from PXG’s mini-weight era. The rows of tiny screws were a cool visual signature for a time, but the sleeker look of the Stick’em is more timeless. On the back of the wedge, there’s a moderately sized PXG logo at the top and “3X Forged” near the toe. What stands out most to me is the geometry of the toe – thicker at the edge with a step down that creates a triangular depression in the blade. [See Price / Buy]

At address, PXG’s touts the Stick’em’s “universal face shape.” This is their way of saying that it’s a blend of traditional and high toe shapes into something that should appeal to a wide range of golfers. Compared to a compact, Tour-style wedge, the Stick’em is similar in size, but there is a notable bulge low in the toe. To my eye, the Stick’em sits comfortably behind the ball.

The PXG Stick’em wedge is available in two finishes: Chrome (seen here) and Xtreme Dark. The Xtreme Dark finish adds $20 to the price.

Sound & Feel

Three-times forged from 8620 soft carbon steel, my expectations for the feel of the PXG Stick’em wedge were very high. On centered strikes, the club delivers with a sensation that’s very soft, a pure connection from the ball through the club to your hands. As you move from great strikes to good ones, the feel shifts to heavy and solid – still very pleasant but not transcendent. Only thin strikes or shots on the extreme toe have a feel that could be described as harsh.

The sound of impact is very subdued and is clearly secondary to the feel. Those perfect shots are extremely quiet, just a “thud” to complement that soft feel. The sound gets a little more defined as you move away from the center of the face, adding another layer of feedback.

Performance

There’s nothing in the spec sheet or the tech notes that indicates the PXG Stick’em wedge should be particularly easy to hit. There’s no cavity back, no tungsten weighting, no oversized shape. But throughout my testing, I saw a level of consistency in the results that defied its compact size. It might be the high toe, it might be the “Universal Face Shape,” it might be magic, but the spin numbers were impressively robust as were the ball speeds and launch angles. [See Price / Buy]

The spin numbers were not just consistent, they were high. That can likely be attributed to the high toe raising the CG. Higher CG will, all else equal, lead to higher spin thanks to gear effect [full explanation HERE]. It doesn’t hurt that PXG also uses the same wide, USGA-maxed grooves on the Stick’em that they do on the Sugar Daddy III wedges.

Speaking of grooves, they are different depending on the loft you choose. At 50 and 52 degrees, the grooves are present only in the traditional area. From 54 to 60 degrees, the PXG Stick’em wedges have full-face grooves to give players an “expanded hitting area” for open-faced shots.

The fitting options for the PXG Stick’em wedge include two soles: the S-Grind (above, left) and the BP-Grind (above, right). Beyond the three degrees of bounce (S-Grind at ten, BP-Grind at thirteen), there are two notable differences between the two soles. First, the S-Grind tapers toward the toe, the BP-Grind does not. Second, the BP-Grind has a wider sole where the S-Grind has a notable amount of relief in the trailing edge.

Setting the two grinds at address and opening the face revealed less difference than I expected – both kept the leading edge a moderate distance from the turf. During the swing, however, the differences became very clear. With the S-Grind, I could feel the wedge sliding under the ball, even on mat. With the BP-Grind, the club bounced up off the turf.

For players that like to open the club face often or those that play in very firm conditions, the S-Grind is the easy choice for their PXG Stick’em wedges. Those who play in softer conditions or who tend to get a little heavy behind the ball will appreciate the added “insurance” in the BP-Grind. I also found the BP-Grind to be excellent in soft, fluffy sand.

Conclusion

While it won’t grab as many headlines as the GEN8 irons [review HERE], the PXG Stick’em wedge deserves a look from anyone in search of new short game tools. These wedges have much more forgiveness than you would expect from their compact size alongside high, consistent spin. They also offer two meaningfully different grinds while making it easy to pick the right one. [See Price / Buy]

Stick'em Wedges PXG Stick’em Forged Wedges blend a clean, tour-inspired look with modern PXG performance technology. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

PXG Stick’em Wedge Price & Specs