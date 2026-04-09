Nippon Releases Phase 1 of Luxury Black Modus Shafts

Nippon Releases MODUS Luxury Black Shafts – Phase 1

As a longtime Modus player, one of the most exciting things that I saw at the 2026 PGA Show was the N.S.PRO MODUS³ Luxury Black announcement [more on the Show HERE]. But like so many good things, we had to wait.

Today, April 9, we can finally get our hands on them. Phase 1 is rolling out today, which includes the TOUR105, TOUR120, and WEDGE profiles. As an impatient TOUR115 player, I grabbed a set of MODUS TOUR105 shafts for myself.

Looks

The Luxury Black finish on the Nippon Modus shafts is stellar. It’s smoky and dark, subtly enhancing the step pattern when you look closely.

What really puts the look over the top is the black branding. Modus shafts are typically known by the bright red oval logo (above). The 10th Anniversary Modus shafts had the same black finish but did the branding in a high contrast silver. For Luxury Black, Nippon went full Christopher Nolan Batman – black on black. It’s the stealthiest, sleekest, IYKYK look I’ve ever seen on an iron shaft. [See Price / Buy]

Feel & Performance

The three models being rolled out in Phase 1 are TOUR105, TOUR120, and WEDGE. Phase 2, coming this fall, will include the TOUR115, TOUR125, and TOUR110.

For players unfamiliar with the Modus family, the Tour 105, 115, and 125 offer a similar, familiar profile, but in different weights. These shafts have that lower launch, lower spin performance that’s often associated with Dynamic Gold or Project X. The difference is that the Modus shafts deliver this performance with a much smoother feel. There’s still total control – that’s why I game the Modus Tour 115 – but there’s nothing harsh in the feel. [See Price / Buy]

The Nippon Modus Tour 120 is a “one-off” within the Modus family – there’s no other shaft like it. Per Nippon, the kick point is slightly lower on the 120 than any of the “5” shafts. In my opinion, the 120 has the same smooth character as the other Modus shafts, but it feels more active through impact, possessing a bigger kick. This will create slightly higher launch and spin for most golfers, though there are always exceptions.

Find full reviews of the Tour 105 HERE and the Modus Wedge shaft HERE.

Conclusion

Most of the time, limited editions don’t deliver the excitement they’re meant to. In the golf space, that’s because we see another “limited edition” every week…typically from the same brands, and typically in seemingly unlimited quantities. The Luxury Black shafts from Nippon, in contrast, actually got me excited because Nippon is the antithesis of a hype brand. This is a company that’s focused on performance that occasionally gives us gear nerds a little something extra to geek out about. And the quantities are going to be truly limited, so make sure you grab yours now. [See Price / Buy]

N.S.PRO MODUS LUXURY BLACK | STEEL SHAFTS | PRODUCT | Nippon Shaft By utilizing state of the art plating technology, LUXURY BLACK® achieves a deep and luxurious black finish with outstanding durability. The enhanced bonding process within the plating structure allows the shaft to maintain its rich color tone over time. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Get Your Nippon Modus Luxury Black Shafts HERE