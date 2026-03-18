New Level SPN V3 Wedge Review

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The New Level SPN V3 wedges are true blade wedges that provide consistent full swing control and plenty of green side spin for low to mid handicappers. Sold direct to consumer, New Level offers a variety of options that can compete with the big brands at a fraction of the cost.

Introduction

As more direct to consumer brands emerge in the golf industry, New Level Golf continues to set the standard. Although founded almost a decade ago, they have stayed true to their roots by offering a premium product at reasonable prices without (most of) the middlemen. Those standards are seen today with the release of the New Level SPN V3 wedges. I recently received a set of three wedges to see if these can compete for a spot in my bag in 2026.

Looks

The first thing I noticed when I pulled these out of the box was how clean they looked. In a world where bigger is better in club marketing, I appreciate that New Level focused on a minimalist appearance for this latest release. This starts with a small “NL” logo centered on the back of the club near the wedge’s crease. There is also a “SPN V3” etched closer to the sole’s heel. [See Price / Buy]

I like the look of the block lettering New Level used for identifying each wedge’s loft and grind. While New Level doesn’t stamp the bounce numbers on the clubs, those specs are easily found on the website. On the face, the raw hitting area is dark in color which stands out against the brushed steel finish on the toe and heel.

At address, each New Level SPN V3 wedge is compact with a moderately thin top line. This club is geared towards a better player. For reference, I compared these to my Vokey SM10 wedges [review HERE]. The SPN V3 is slightly smaller, but it’s almost too close to notice without careful examination. The only other significant difference was New Level’s zero offset configuration which reduces the amount of hosel that is exposed. I’ll dive more into this later on.

Sound & Feel

While forged clubs already have a stout reputation when it comes to sound and feel, New Level turned it up a notch in the SPN V3 wedges. Most shots generated an addictive, muted “click,” that was lower in pitch than I expected from a forged wedge. It was easy to fall in love with the sound, so it didn’t take long to get comfortable with these.

While I wouldn’t describe the feel of the New Level SPN V3 wedges as ultra soft, it was soft enough to instantly remind me I was hitting a forged wedge. The feedback also matched the strike – good shots felt solid and slight misses let you know it without being too harsh. I never got that hot, jumpy feel you sometimes experience with a cast club.

Performance

The first thing I asked myself when evaluating the performance of the New Level SPN V3 wedges is can they compete with the big brands. I grouped the answer to this question into three categories – control and spin, full shots, and shots around the green.

Starting with control and spin, I first need to mention that the New Level SPN V3 wedges fall firmly into the blade category, comparable to models like Titleist Vokey wedges, the TaylorMade MG line [review HERE], and Cleveland RTZ wedges. With that in mind, control ultimately resides in the hands of the player. If I needed to hit a knock down shot into the wind, I had full autonomy to do so. When I wanted to hit something that took one hop and stopped, these performed at my direction. These wedges are designed for golfers who know exactly what they want when trying to get a ball close to the hole. [See Price / Buy]

The drawback is that the New Level SPN V3 wedges won’t mask mistakes. While they are highly responsive to the player’s demands and provide some forgiving characteristics in the sole grinds, they won’t autocorrect a poor swing. This is what I would expect from a true blade style wedge.

Of course, we can’t talk about control without mentioning spin. According to New Level, the grooves in the New Level SPN V3 wedges are as wide and deep as the USGA will allow, producing consistent, predictable spin from shot to shot. During my launch monitor testing, I had no problem filling a small dispersion pattern just beyond the 100 yard marker with the 50 degree wedge – a strong indicator of repeatable spin.

Even when I didn’t make solid contact, I was impressed with the wedges’ ability to retain spin. At no point did my numbers drop below 10,000 RPM despite several shots with a smash factor of less than one. In real conditions, this means no crazy fliers, and it also means less than perfect strikes will still have a chance to stop close to where they land, albeit short of the intended target.

For full shots out on the course, turf interaction with the S grind was perfect for me and my aggressive attack angles. I would categorize myself as a digger, especially with wedges, but the grind on the New Level SPN V3 wedge’s sole mitigates that tendency and kept most shots from cutting into the turf too quickly, allowing for some forgiveness.

The trailing edge relief on the S grind in the 54 degree proved valuable when I opened the face for a bunker shot or a high spinner into the green. Again, these wedges are made for players who make above average contact and like to manipulate their wedges.

I can’t discuss full shots without mentioning New Level’s unique hosel design feature. New Level designed these to have zero offset, which means the leading edge of the club is perfectly aligned with the hosel. For some players, offset makes it easier to square the face at impact. If you struggle to rotate the face closed, this may not be an ideal fit.

Around the green, I mostly used the 60 degree L grind which has 6 degrees of bounce and is marketed as New Level’s version of the Vokey K-Grind. This bounce and grind combination allows for all kinds of shots in almost any type of turf. The wide sole allowed for longer pitch shots while the trailing edge made chips from funky lies or bunkers virtually effortless. I particularly enjoyed opening the face and having the leading edge almost flush with the ground on hard, dry surfaces. I had no issue sliding the club underneath the ball and impressing my playing partners with that chip shot that goes straight up and lands softly next to the pin.

No matter your preference, there is lots of variety offered in terms of loft and grind options. New Level offers fittings at a few boutique fitting studios, and they also offer a single club demo program for a small fee. At $150 per club, I think the New Level SPN V3 wedge may be one of the best values on the golf market today.

Conclusion

The New Level SPN V3 wedge is built for the mid to low handicap player who wants the forged feel in their short game. Each of these clubs offer exceptional control on full shots while demonstrating versatility and spin on greenside approaches. New Level pairs their direct to consumer model with a variety of bounce and grind options, making the SPN V3 an early contender for one of the best golf club deals of 2026. [See Price / Buy]

New Level SPN V3 Wedge Price & Specs