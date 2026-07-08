Golf News – July 8, 2026

L.A.B. Golf and Uncrustables® Partner for a Full Spread of Limited-Edition Golf Gear

Collaboration includes co-branded putters, headcovers, apparel, and more!

CRESWELL, OR and ORRVILLE, OH – L.A.B. Golf, renowned for pioneering Lie Angle Balance (L.A.B.) technology in putting, and Uncrustables®, the iconic brand known for its beloved crustless sandwiches, today announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration bringing together two of golf’s most talked about brands.

Dubbed “A Match Made at The Turn,” the limited-edition collection features custom VZN.1i, DF3i, and OZ.1i putters alongside matching headcovers, apparel, towels, divot tools, and ball markers. Products from the collection will arrive in a premium box designed to look like the iconic Uncrustables® packaging.

Golfers have a well-documented obsession with Uncrustables® as the ultimate mid-round snack. At the same time, L.A.B. Golf has taken over professional and amateur bags alike with their Lie Angle Balance technology that ensures every putt starts on its intended line and rolls as smooth as peanut butter.

“We wanted to create something that speaks directly to the culture of the modern golfer,” said L.A.B. Golf Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Evert. “We’ve brought these two cult-favorites together for a limited-edition drop that celebrates the perfect round, combining the most forgiving technology in golf with the most reliable snack in the game.”

To celebrate the launch, Uncrustables® will be activating on site at the upcoming American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The team will be handing out an assortment of co-branded headcovers, divot tools, and ball markers to players and fans at the event.

“We know that golfers are passionate about their putters and the snacks that fuel them,” said Uncrustables® Director of Marketing, Chris Achenbach. “This collection reflects the confidence and joy that Uncrustables and L.A.B. Golf bring to the course.”

The collection is available now and in limited quantities through L.A.B. Golf’s official website. The partnership was brokered by Brand Central, licensing agent for The J.M. Smucker Company.

Visit L.A.B. Golf Uncrustables HERE

adidas Unveils New CODECHAOS 27 Spikeless Golf Shoe Delivering Enhanced Comfort and Traction

Newest model in the CODECHAOS franchise focuses on helping golfers find the best mix of comfort, traction and stability

It introduces an update to the iconic TWISTGRIP spikeless outsole and includes new AXISLOCK technology to help golfers with balance without sacrificing comfort

CODECHAOS 27 is available in both laced and BOA® models for men and women at adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers beginning today

CARLSBAD, CA – adidas is introduces the next iteration of its CODECHAOS performance golf footwear franchise – CODECHAOS 27 – a spikeless model designed to help golfers maximize all-day comfort while still providing tour-level traction and stability in a variety of conditions. The new footwear will be available in both laced and BOA® models for men and women at adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers beginning today.

As one of the best spikeless golf shoe offerings in the adidas range for 2026, the key features for the new CODECHAOS 27 include:

AXISLOCK – New for the CODECHAOS franchise, this dual-injected, one-piece technology sits in the midsole and cradles the heel, built to help offer golfers stability, support and balance during the swing and walking without sacrificing comfort.

– New for the CODECHAOS franchise, this dual-injected, one-piece technology sits in the midsole and cradles the heel, built to help offer golfers stability, support and balance during the swing and walking without sacrificing comfort. TWISTSKIN Upper – This new, two-layer waterproof upper offers golfers extra care from the elements through a lightweight and adaptive fit so that feet can feel both energized and protected throughout the round.

– This new, two-layer waterproof upper offers golfers extra care from the elements through a lightweight and adaptive fit so that feet can feel both energized and protected throughout the round. Updated TWISTGRIP Outsole – In the CODECHAOS 27 BOA® model, adidas increased overall coverage in the spikeless TWISTGRIP outsole by 120% compared to its previous version. The new outsole introduces 4 lug shapes configured to help golfers have optimal grip in both wet and dry conditions.

The laced model of CODECHAOS 27 focuses on including the new TWISTGRIP outsole in the forefoot and combines with the adaptive adiwear® rubber outsole to help golfers maximize both traction and comfort.

Full-length BOOST Midsole

When combined with AXISLOCK and the TWISTGRIP outsole, BOOST technology helps give golfers the comfort and cushioning they need whether they are walking or riding, playing 18 or just practicing their game.

For golfers looking for another spikeless performance option that offers an even more customized fit, the new CODECHAOS 27 BOA is featured as part of the range. This model incorporates BOA’s Performance Fit® Wrap powered by the BOA Fit System to give golfers locked-in feel with additional stability. The system works by wrapping around the top of the foot through the shoe and is then hidden behind a zipper shroud closure, which incorporates the waterproof two-layer TWISTSKIN material. Combined with the updated TWISTGRIP outsole, CODECHAOS 27 BOA helps golfers with a perfect mix of traction and comfort when they play.

In addition to the laced and BOA models for men and women, the CODECHAOS 27 range will also include a junior model inspired by the footwear. The new footwear is available worldwide beginning today on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers.

Visit adidas Golf HERE

Play Golf Myrtle Beach Tees Off Summer With “Kids Play Free” Initiative to Welcome the Next Generation of Golfers

The program spans over 50 championship courses across the Grand Strand all summer long, offering unmatched accessibility for family golf vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC– Play Golf Myrtle Beach, the premier content platform and definitive resource for The Golf Capital of the World®, is proud to announce the official return of its summer-long “Kids Play Free” program. Designed to lower the barrier to entry for young players, the initiative allows junior golfers ages 16 and under to play for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Running through the peak family vacation season, the program features participation from more than 50 premier courses throughout the Myrtle Beach area. Families visiting the Grand Strand can experience world-class, championship layouts while enjoying a highly affordable round at the beach.

“Our summer mandate is centered around inclusive excellence and unmatched accessibility, making certain that Myrtle Beach remains the most welcoming and vibrant destination in the golf ecosystem,” said Kyle Oland, Director of Marketing for Golf Tourism Solutions. “By expanding opportunities for families to experience golf together on our member courses, we are actively cultivating the next generation of golfers and redefining how family vacations are spent on the fairways.”

The program further strengthens Myrtle Beach as the Golf Capital of the World®, with its unique blend of on and off-course golf entertainment options for visitors of all age groups. By blending high-caliber course architecture with affordable family incentives, the region continues to solidify its reputation not just as a hub for elite competitive events, but as the ultimate playground for everyday players of all skill levels.

To maximize value, families can book the “Kids Play Free” promotion as part of a complete stay-and-play vacation package through participating lodging partners. The official platform offers real-time quotes, regional course spotlights, and expert travel resources to help planners customize their ideal summer trip.

A complete list of participating golf courses, tee time availability, and promotional details can be found by visiting PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com/kids-play-free.

Visit Play Golf Myrtle Beach HERE

BCU to Sponsor Complimentary Grounds Admission at Evans Scholars Invitational at the Glen Club

GLENVIEW, IL – Grounds admission for the 2026 Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club will be complimentary, courtesy of a new partnership between the Western Golf Association (WGA) and BCU, a community credit union headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The Korn Ferry Tour event, featuring golf’s rising stars competing for a spot on the PGA TOUR, will be played July 23-26 in Glenview, Illinois. Complimentary grounds admission will be available to spectators on all four days of competition, courtesy of BCU.

Fans planning to attend the Evans Scholars Invitational must register online in advance to claim their complimentary tickets at esinvitational.com/tickets. Spectators can also purchase upgraded hospitality tickets for the Lemonade Stand presented by Mike’s Hard Lemonade, a shaded venue overlooking the 18th green, or the Corona Cabanas, a premium venue featuring views of the 18th green along with included food and bar service.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BCU to offer complimentary admission for fans at this year’s Evans Scholars Invitational,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior vice president of tournaments. “The Korn Ferry Tour showcases the future stars of the PGA TOUR, and this partnership makes it easier for Chicago-area golf fans to experience that excitement up close at The Glen Club.”

First held in 2019, the Evans Scholars Invitational has quickly established a reputation for dramatic finishes and producing future PGA TOUR players. Four past champions are currently competing full-time on the PGA TOUR, including 2025 winner Johnny Keefer.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the inaugural Evans Scholars Invitational in 2019 and has since captured four major championships and 20 PGA TOUR victories, including the 2025 BMW Championship, also conducted by the WGA. Past champions also include 2026 PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Young (2021) and PGA TOUR winner Harry Hall (2022).

All proceeds from the Evans Scholars Invitational benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides full tuition and housing college scholarships to deserving youth caddies. Currently, a record 1,260 Evans Scholars are enrolled at 27 leading universities nationwide.

“At BCU, Your Community Credit Union, we’re all about the long game—on the course and with financial wellness,” said Daniel Parsons, senior vice president of retail branches at BCU. “That’s why we’re proud to support the Evans Scholars Invitational and help create more opportunities for caddies to succeed in college and beyond.”

Visit Evans Scholars Invitational HERE