Bag Boy Nitron Swivel Push Cart Review

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The Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart adds a pivoting front wheel to the excellent Nitron. Fast and easy to fold and unfold. Tons of storage. Premium construction and feel. Smooth roll.

Introduction

Last year, Bag Boy introduced their Nitron push cart, claming it was “the fastest opening cart in golf.” In my review [read it HERE], I found it was that and much more. New for 2026 is the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart, an upgraded version that makes your walk even smoother thanks to a pivoting front wheel. I took one to the course to find out if this is the best push cart in the game.

Set Up & Ease of Use

As it expected in 2026, the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart assembles without any tools. The two rear wheels slide in and out with the push of a button, and the pivoting front wheel simply pushes into place. Once you discard all the cardboard and plastic, you can have the Nitron Swivel assembled in seconds.

Like the original Nitron, the Nitron Swivel prides itself on an easy, speedy folding and unfolding. To open it up, simply pull on the “upper bag bracket,” and the cart snaps into position like a Transformer. From there, pull the Handle Release Lever (below), set the handle to your preferred height, and lock it down. Now you’re ready to go. To fold it, lower the handle, and push the two sides until they clip together.

Folded, the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart is roughly 19″ X 13″ X 22″. It weighs 18.5 pounds, which isn’t feathery, but I prefer my push carts to have a little heft. I want them to be able to take a beating and last for years, and I’m willing to push an extra pound or two for that durability. [See Price / Buy]

Features

The original Nitron had one of the best consoles I’ve seen on a push cart, so Bag Boy wisely left it alone on the Nitron Swivel. Above, you’ll notice the umbrella holder, which is easily the most stable I’ve used. It can also be mounted on the right or left side, which is nice. There’s also a large drink holder and a scorecard clip. The bungee cord near the handle is meant to secure your phone or GPS device. It’s a simple mechanism, but it does its job of keeping your phone secure.

Inside the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart’s console, you’ll find three dedicated golf ball spots on the right. The rest of the interior is open for storing whatever you like – wallet, keys, more golf balls, tees, etc.

What you won’t need to keep in the console is your rangefinder. That’s because the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart has magnetic plates on either side. This is a great spot to stash your laser, a towel, or a speaker (if you keep the volume down).

The one part of the console that Bag Boy says they’ve changed is the storage bag. It appears that there’s a little more elasticity to the opening, so there’s less chance of stuff falling out. This is a great spot to stash some snacks or a small piece of apparel. Regardless of how you organize your gear, the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart helps you keep all your stuff within easy reach.

Finally, Bag Boy has a substantial list of accessories you can add on. There’s a cart seat, cart mitts, a sand/seed bottle, and much more.

Performance

Before I get to the namesake new feature, I want to talk about the construction of the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart. This cart simply feels great. When you fold and unfold it, there are no loose bits, no jingling or jangling. It feels solid and tough. “Premium” seems like a funny word to describe a push cart, but that’s the sense I get when using this.

Turning to the front wheel, it is a meaningful upgrade on the original Nitron. This cart rolls so smoothly. The plastic wheels are maintenance free, and they’re big enough to handle bumps and divots easily.

To those who will ask, I don’t think the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart is an essential upgrade if you have the Nitron. There are countless push carts out there that have fixed front wheels, and they’re great. That said, if I were buying a new push cart, I’d definitely pay the extra $60 to have the swiveling front wheel.

A final note on the front wheel: it does have a Swivel Lock to keep it in place. The instructions advise that you lock the front wheel before folding. While I always suggest following the manufacturer’s guidelines to preserve your warranty, I folded the cart without locking the front wheel, and everything turned out fine.

A smart feature that carried forward from the original Nitron is the Top-Lok. This is Bag Boy’s name for the tiered upper bag cradle that you see above. Its purpose is locking your bag in place so that it doesn’t twist during the round. If you look at the picture below, you’ll see how it clamps around the stand mechanism on the Sunday Ryder 14 to keep it steady. This is a great design that’s a must-have for those who push stand bags.

Finally, this push cart features a hand brake. Hand and foot brakes each have their advocates; I prefer a hand brake as I don’t enjoy fishing around with my foot for the brake. An upgraded aspect of the Nitron Swivel’s brake is that it locks both back wheels. Most carts only lock one, so your cart does a drunken pivot if you park it on a hill. Again, the dual brake isn’t a reason to buy this cart and trash your old one, but it’s another small reason for the Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart to be your next upgrade.

The Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart retails for $360 and is available in five colorways: Sand/Black, Green/Black, White/Black (shown here), Black/Slate, and Silver/Charcoal. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Bag Boy Nitron Swivel push cart is the best, most complete push cart that I’ve tested. It has all the nice storage features, but I like it most for the way it does the basics at a higher level. This cart is well put together, will last for years, and rolls over all terrains easily. If you want to walk without the strain of having your clubs on your back, this is the push cart to check out. [See Price / Buy]

