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2026 Valero Texas Open Recap

Published April 5, 2026 at 8:15 pm by 
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2026 Valero Texas Open Recap + WITB

JJ Spaun Wins Again in Texas

San Antonio, TX – JJ Spaun (-17) was victorious at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.  It was his third career victory and first since his triumph at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont.  The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio is clearly a happy hunting ground for Spaun, as it was the site of his first career PGA Tour win in 2022.  He hasn’t necessarily been lighting up leaderboard since his major victory last summer but this week showed he still has the game to get it done.

Spaun wasn’t among the betting favorites going into the week and when he woke up on Sunday he was 7 strokes behind leader Robert MacIntyre.  However, there was plenty of golf left to play.  With each of the three rounds being delayed at some point by weather and the third round being suspended due to heavy rains, Spaun started the day through 9 holes of his third round.  Leaders MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg had 30 holes left to play.

Neither MacIntyre (-16) and Aberg (-15) were able to keep pace, both carding rounds of 70 and finishing T2 and T5 respectively.  Matt Wallace and Michael Kim finished T2 alongside MacIntyre, while Andrew Putnam finished alongside Aberg in T5.  Kevin Yu finished in solo 7th at -14 and Chandler Phillips and Ryo Hisatsune finished at -13.

Other players who had notable weeks included Tommy Fleetwood and Si Woo Kim (T10 at -11); Hideki Matsuyama (T21 at -9); and Jordan Spieth (T63, E).  Several of the field’s more notable names failed to make the cut, including Rickie Fowler, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka, and Max Homa.

Next week, the golf world sets its sights on Augusta National and the Masters Tournament.  Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and will seek to go back to back against a field that includes the top players in the game, including those still playing on LIV, such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyrrell Hatton.

JJ Spaun What’s In The Bag

Driver: Titleist GT3 9° (Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X)

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 15° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX)

7 Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 21° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

Irons: Srixon ZXi5 4, Srixon ZXi7 5-P (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50°, Cleveland RTZ 54°-FULL, Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore 60°-LOW (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3

Dylan Thaemert
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