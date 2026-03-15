2026 The Players Championship Recap

Published March 15, 2026 at 8:25 pm by 
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
2026 The Players Championship Recap + WITB 20

Cameron Young Wins The Players

Ponte Vedra, FL – Cameron Young (-13) earned the first signature win of his career Sunday at The Players Championship.  For a long time, Young had the distinction of being arguably the best player in the world without a win.  He got that monkey off his back last season at the Wyndham Championship.  The next logical step for him was to win a big event against arguably the strongest field in golf.  Mission accomplished.

Young started the day in third place, three strokes behind 54-hole leader Ludvig Aberg.  While Aberg and fellow young gun Michael Thorbjornsen struggled to cope with the pressure of the final pairing, Young stayed steady, firing a round of 68.  Matt Fitzpatrick also let his experience and grit lead him up the leaderboard, also shooting 68 to jump into contention.  It looked like the championship might be his but Young played two incredible holes to finish and Fitzpatrick couldn’t match him.

While Fitzpatrick played safely away from the Sunday pin on 17 with a one shot lead, Young took dead aim and cashed in his birdie putt.  On 18, Young pounded the longest drive ever recorded on the hole, leaving himself a flip wedge in, which he duly flighted tight to the back hole location.  With Fitzpatrick’s drive ran through the fairway and he could not make par.

Aberg will likely be the most disappointed man in the field Sunday evening after looking in complete control of his game and the tournament through 54 holes.  He looked anything but on Sunday, putting tentatively and earning himself a T5 finish with a round of 76.  Michael Thorbjornsen looked like he might finally have his long-promised coming out party after starting the day in solo second behind Aberg, but also struggled to find his best stuff under the bright lights.

Other players who had notable finishes included Xander Schauffele (3rd, -11); Robert MacIntyre (4th, -10); and Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Jacob Bridgeman, who shared T5 with Aberg at -9.  Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both did not have anywhere near their best stuff this week.  Both barely made the cut and didn’t really make a charge on the weekend.

Next week, the PGA Tour stays in Florida for the Valspar Championship.  Viktor Hovland won last year’s event and will tee it up against a field that includes the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth.

Cameron Young What’s In The Bag

Driver: Titleist GT3 11° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX)

3 Wood: Titleist GT1 14.5° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

Hybrid: Titleist GT1 20° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

Irons: Titleist T200 4, Titleist T100 5, Titleist 631.CY Prototype 6-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 48°-10F, 52°-12F, 56°-14F, WedgeWorks 60°-K (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

Dylan Thaemert
Latest posts by Dylan Thaemert (see all)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

Recent Reviews

2026 Wilson Staff Model CB Irons_3070

2026 Wilson Staff Model CB Irons Review

The 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons straddle the line between tradition and modernity. Learn more in this review.
VA Raijin Black Shaft_2255

VA Raijin Black Shaft Review

The VA Raijin Black is a beast of a shaft designed for those that give every tee shot 110%. Full review here.
TaylorMade Qi4D Driver - 1283

TaylorMade Qi4D Driver Review

Find out why Matt Meeker likes "everything about the TaylorMade Qi4D driver" in this in-depth review.
2026 FootJoy Premiere Series

2026 FootJoy Premiere Series Golf Shoe Review

The 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series is a masterclass in making something better without ruining its fundamental character. Full review here.
XXIO 14 Hybrid - 1069

XXIO 14 Hybrid Review

The XXIO 14 hybrid is a really strong all-round performer that will put a smile on the faces of slower swingers. Full review here.
Titleist Vokey SM11 Wedge_3269

Titleist Vokey SM11 Wedge Review

If you're in the market for new short game tools this year, be sure to consider the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges. Full review here.
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now