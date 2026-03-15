2026 The Players Championship Recap

Cameron Young Wins The Players

Ponte Vedra, FL – Cameron Young (-13) earned the first signature win of his career Sunday at The Players Championship. For a long time, Young had the distinction of being arguably the best player in the world without a win. He got that monkey off his back last season at the Wyndham Championship. The next logical step for him was to win a big event against arguably the strongest field in golf. Mission accomplished.

Young started the day in third place, three strokes behind 54-hole leader Ludvig Aberg. While Aberg and fellow young gun Michael Thorbjornsen struggled to cope with the pressure of the final pairing, Young stayed steady, firing a round of 68. Matt Fitzpatrick also let his experience and grit lead him up the leaderboard, also shooting 68 to jump into contention. It looked like the championship might be his but Young played two incredible holes to finish and Fitzpatrick couldn’t match him.

While Fitzpatrick played safely away from the Sunday pin on 17 with a one shot lead, Young took dead aim and cashed in his birdie putt. On 18, Young pounded the longest drive ever recorded on the hole, leaving himself a flip wedge in, which he duly flighted tight to the back hole location. With Fitzpatrick’s drive ran through the fairway and he could not make par.

Aberg will likely be the most disappointed man in the field Sunday evening after looking in complete control of his game and the tournament through 54 holes. He looked anything but on Sunday, putting tentatively and earning himself a T5 finish with a round of 76. Michael Thorbjornsen looked like he might finally have his long-promised coming out party after starting the day in solo second behind Aberg, but also struggled to find his best stuff under the bright lights.

Other players who had notable finishes included Xander Schauffele (3rd, -11); Robert MacIntyre (4th, -10); and Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Jacob Bridgeman, who shared T5 with Aberg at -9. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both did not have anywhere near their best stuff this week. Both barely made the cut and didn’t really make a charge on the weekend.

Next week, the PGA Tour stays in Florida for the Valspar Championship. Viktor Hovland won last year’s event and will tee it up against a field that includes the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth.

Cameron Young What’s In The Bag

Driver: Titleist GT3 11° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX)

3 Wood: Titleist GT1 14.5° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

Hybrid: Titleist GT1 20° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

Irons: Titleist T200 4, Titleist T100 5, Titleist 631.CY Prototype 6-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 48°-10F, 52°-12F, 56°-14F, WedgeWorks 60°-K (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype