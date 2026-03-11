2026 FootJoy Premiere Series Golf Shoe Review

50 Words or Less
The 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series golf shoes keep the classic fit but improve in every other way. The 2026 version is lighter and has better traction. Padded ankle and tongue make them more comfortable, too.
Introduction
For the last five years, the FootJoy Premiere Series has been the #1 shoe on the PGA Tour. This put the designers at FootJoy in the familiar position of having to make something that’s new and better without ruining what’s been successful. The 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series shows that they were up to the task.
Looks
There's no other mainstream golf shoe that looks like FootJoy's Premiere Series. These shoes have a traditional, classic aesthetic that has appeal for any golfer who yearns for golf's more formal, put-together stylistic past.
The two models in the 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series are the Marquis and the Packard (shown here). Neither is as peacocky as the Wilcox [review HERE], making them wearable for a wide array of players. A full-grain leather upper is bisected by a stripe of lizard leather, offering contrast in both color and texture. Branding is limited to a small, metallic “FJ” emblem near the top of the laces.
The FootJoy Premiere Series Packard is offered in four colorways: white/pageant blue/denim (shown here), white/steel gray/gunmetal, white/white, and white/pageant blue/retro blue.
Comfort
When I slid into the 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series, the first thing I noticed was the structure. This shoe feels firm and supportive all the way around, which meshes with the traditional look. If you want to walk on a cloud, there are plenty of options, but this isn’t it. This shoe is well engineered to remove any pressure points or harsh spots, but it’s a firm, structured feel from heel to toe, sole to upper.
Longtime Premiere Series fans will be pleased to hear that FootJoy kept a lot of things the same for this generation: same last, same width, same height. This means a more traditional toe box – not narrow, but not wide and spacious like a TRUE Linkswear [Lux Maven review HERE]. The mid foot feels supported and locked in place.
Two new elements on the 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series that are geared toward more comfort are the foam collar and the molded tongue. The foam collar is a subtle feature that I only noticed after the fact. This isn’t an overstuffed pillow around your ankle, it’s just enough padding to keep the contact points soft and comfortable. Similarly, the molded tongue can easily go unnoticed until you think back to how it was cushioned against the top of your foot but didn’t bunch up or get in the way of the laces.
Performance
While many golfers love the throwback looks of the Premiere Series, it’s not #1 on Tour because of the aesthetics. This is a shoe that performs, and that’s gone up another level with the 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series.
One of FootJoy's keys for the new Premiere Series was to improve the traction. No golfer, no matter how syrupy their tempo, wants less traction. According to FootJoy, they gave the new Premiere Series a 29% boost in traction over the previous generation [review HERE]. While I don't have the tools to make that kind of precise calculation, I can report that these shoes are among the best at biting into the turf. These kept my feet in place no matter how hard I swung.
While it’s important for the sole of the shoe to hold on to the ground, that doesn’t mean much if your foot isn’t connected to the sole. That’s another area where the highly structured 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series excels. The upper kept my foot locked in place, so I felt stable throughout the swing. Additionally, the sole feels very “one piece” without any discernible bending or flexing. While I prefer a more mobile shoe, I can’t deny the appeal and power of feeling rooted to the ground like this.
The other key performance change for the 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series is the weight. FootJoy made these 10% lighter than their predecessors. While no one is going to confuse the Premiere Series for a featherweight athletic shoe, this drop puts them in line with Tour-style shoes from other makers. If you walk the majority of your rounds, any weight you can drop in your footwear will add up to a fresher feeling coming down the stretch.
Finally, as we’ve come to expect from FootJoy, the 2026 Premiere Series is waterproof. Though it hurt me to dunk these beauties in the sink, I did it anyway, and they passed the test with flying colors. FootJoy guarantees the waterproofing on these for two years.
Conclusion
The 2026 FootJoy Premiere Series is a masterclass in making something better without ruining its fundamental character. Players that love the fit of the Premiere Series will find that unchanged, but the improvements to the weight and traction can be appreciated by anyone. If you want a shoe with standout looks and performance to match, this is it.
