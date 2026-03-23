Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ Driver Review

50 Words or Less

The Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver is fun to hit thanks to excellent forgiveness. Ball speed has improved over last year’s version. Two modes of adjustability, but this club does favor a draw. High ball flight.

Introduction

Last year, Wilson released a trio of new DYNAPWR drivers. For 2026, they’re making it a quartet with the new Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver. With MOI over the vaunted 10K threshold, this is the most forgiving Wilson driver yet. I tested it to see how it stacks up against the other max forgiveness drivers currently available.

Looks

When a driver gets the “Max+” designation, you should expect a large footprint. The Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver delivers with a full shape that leans toward the heel. The face is shallow and wide, leaving ample room on the heel and toe. Interestingly, the club sits square in the neutral position. [See Price / Buy]

One obvious difference from last year’s DYNAPWR Max [review HERE] is the crown. The Max+ features a carbon fiber crown with thin red graphics along the trailing edge. A small, square alignment aid is placed in the carbon fiber, not on the leading edge, and is so small that it can easily be ignored.

In the bag, the Max and Max+ are nearly twins. “Wilson” branding sits centered on a gloss black segment. The rest of the sole is various shades of black and grey with a matte finish. Modestly sized “DYNAPWR” and “MAX+” branding sit above and below “Wilson” with the iconic shield logo on the edge of the toe.

Sound & Feel

My expectations for a max forgiveness driver include a big, loud, attention-grabbing impact sound. The Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver’s sound did grab my attention but without excessive volume. To my ear, the sound is a quick, whippy, metallic “tink.” The word “whippy” is key, because this is a fun, lively sound. It sounds like the club and ball are excited about what’s happening. All this occurs at a volume that’s average to slightly below.

The impact feel of the Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver matches the sound. The face feels fast but not too thin. That can be a tough needle to thread: some drivers end up feeling brittle in their pursuit of that speedy sensation.

As a max forgiveness club, there is only modest feedback on the DYNAPWR Max+ driver. Everything around the middle of the face feels fast, and there’s only slight modulation in the sound.

Performance

The level of forgiveness in the Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver is so high that it earned one of my best compliments – being fun to hit – in spite of challenging circumstances. The weather here has been hit and miss – mainly miss. My swing is still waiting for sunnier days. The shaft wasn’t a perfect fit. In spite of all that, this was a club I didn’t want to put down. [See Price / Buy]

That 10K+ forgiveness shines on the launch monitor. You can use the entire face and never see the ball speed fall off a cliff. Also, the Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver surpasses last year’s model in terms of peak ball speed. In my testing, the DYNAPWR Max+ can compete with some of the fastest drivers out there where the DYNAPWR Max was a couple MPH slower.

Arguably more important than the speed is the directional consistency. This driver shrugs off mishits, predictably producing the same ball flight over and over. It is moderately draw biased, but, even as a hook-prone player, I was able to keep my drives going down the middle. If your natural ball flight is anywhere from straight to slice, I think you’ll love the DYNAPWR Max+.

Turning to trajectory, this driver does favor a high, softer ball flight. Even with a draw, the DYNAPWR Max+ was launching at the high end of my preferred window. I did see the spin fluctuate a fair amount depending on shot shape. With a healthy draw, the spin was just a bit above where I like to see it. When I worked to hit a high cut, the spin could push near 3,000 RPM. As always, the smart play is to get fit by a qualified professional so you can optimize your distance off the tee.

The adjustability has carried forward from last year’s DYNAPWR Max. Wilson offers golfers both an adjustable weight and a six-position hosel. The weight on the Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver is heavier than the one on the Max (26 grams vs. 19), but the hosel is the same: you can add up to two degrees of loft or remove up to one. I found the impact of the weight to be modest. This driver favors the draw, even in the “Neutral” setting, the “Draw” setting just makes that favoritism more noticeable.

If you’re looking for lower spin or more shot shaping versatility, you don’t need to leave the Wilson DYNAPWR family. The DYNAPWR Carbon is the “core” model, balancing forgiveness with distance [review HERE]. For the high speed player with strong skills off the tee, the DYNAPWR LS LS [review HERE] is a good option.

Conclusion

The Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ driver deserves to be considered alongside the best max forgiveness drivers of 2026. Wilson has eked out those last couple MPH so that it can compete with the fastest drivers, and the stability and forgiveness can go toe to toe with anyone. Get fit to dial in the launch, spin, and adjustability, and you’ll have a fairway finding beast off the tee. [See Price / Buy]

Wilson DYNAPWR Max+ Driver Price & Specs