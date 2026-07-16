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The TaylorMade SYSTM2 putters offer golfers performance consistency with each of their seven models. Attractive, two-tone finish. Medium-soft feel with pleasant, but varying, sounds.

Introduction

While you can still find name brand putters at around $100, it’s also easy to jump to the $500 and over range. That’s why I appreciate the TaylorMade SYSTM2 putter family’s $249 price tags. The SYSTM2 putters offer quality construction and a reasonable price from one of the world’s biggest golf companies. And with five heads and seven models, chances are good that you can find one that suits your eyes and your putting stroke.

From left to right in the photo above: Juno, Soto, Del Monte, Ardmore, and Bandon.

Looks

The TaylorMade SYSTM2 putter family shares a clean, two-tone look – satin silver front and stark black back. The contrast created at the intersection of the front and back creates a long visual line that helped me with stance alignment. The white sightline really stands out against the black background, great for both aim and alignment. All the putters have the TaylorMade logo on the backside of the face cavity. Each sole contains the model name, family name, and another TaylorMade logo. The number on the sole represents the neck style – 12 for plumbers neck and 72 for single bend.

TaylorMade incorporated a few key design styles that into each SYSTM2 model. The blade-style Juno has crisp lines and square bumpers. The Soto displays a more classic look with softer edges and more rounded bumpers. The Del Monte is wider-body version of the Soto. The Ardmore takes a simple mallet shape and adds visual interest with fine milled lines. The Bandon also incorporates fine milled lines, but orients them to align with the fangs.

TaylorMade designers did a masterful job incorporating all the elements described above into the stock headcovers – and I love the strong magnetic closures. Add in the Lamkin Deep Etched grips with their blue stripes and etched “TaylorMade,” and the SYSTM2 family presents truly cohesive, good-looking putters. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

All the putters in the SYSTM2 family feature the same face milling – “fly-cut, then scored with a saw-cutter” according to TaylorMade. I found all the putters provided a similar medium soft feel when struck near the center line. There were, however, significant differences between the blades and the mallets when contact moved towards the toes. With the Juno and Soto, I could feel some torque. The toe twist was less with the wider body Del Monte, but feedback was still clear.

There were notable differences in sound among the putters. The Juno and Soto produced a ‘tick,’ while the Bandon and Del Monte were more of a ‘tock.’ The Ardmore had a higher pitch ‘ting’ on longer putts, but fell to a ‘tock’ inside five feet. Overall, the TaylorMade SYSTM2 putters had pleasant sounds but nothing noteworthy.

Performance

What was noteworthy was the distance consistency. With each TaylorMade SYSTM2 putter, forgiveness was ever present. And I loved how the ball got rolling end over end quickly off the faces.

While I expected the mallet shapes to perform well on off-center strikes, it was the blades that really surprised me. Regardless of the model, the engineering magic happens in the black sections of the TaylorMade SYSTM2 putters. It’s there that TaylorMade designers were able to utilize metal injection molding for strategic weight distribution. Less weight behind the face, and more weight towards the heel and toe, to boost MOI.

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With performance so consistent between the five TaylorMade SYSTM2 putter head styles, it might seem simple enough just to pick the one that pleases your eye the most. But it’s equally important to find the model that works with your putting stroke.

All five heads are available with a plumbers neck, or L-neck as TaylorMade prefers to call them, which offer differing degrees of toe hang. Toe hang is best for golfers with some arc to their putting stroke. The Ardmore and Bandon putters are also offered with single bend hosels that create face balance. Face-balanced putters perform best for straight-back, straight-through putting strokes. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The TaylorMade SYSTM2 putters are a true family, with shared good looks and great performance. The retail price of $249 seems appropriate for the quality of materials and craftmanship. With seven models to choose from, golfers should have no problem finding a SYSTM2 putter that’s right for them. [See Price / Buy]

