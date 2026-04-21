Scott Golf Woody Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Scott Golf Woody putter is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship. Wooden insert provides a unique look and a solid, connected feel. A precision putting tool with relatively good forgiveness.

Introduction

Judging by the releases from major OEMs and the putters used by the top players on Tour, in the war between mallets and blades, the mallets have won. And it’s not particularly surprising: there are a lot of objective advantages to playing a big, modern mallet. But just as some players will never give up their blade irons, many golfers will stick with their Anser style putters. If you’re one of those players, and you want a beautiful, unique piece of craftsmanship, check out the Scott Golf Woody putter.

Looks

What separates the Scott Golf Woody putter from the mountain of other Anser putters is the “patented wooden inlay” face. Scott Golf offers eight different wood options: Maple, Spalted Maple, African Blackwood, Ironwood, Maple Burl, Tamarind, Cocoa Burl, Redwood Burl. It’s a beautiful, unique option that allows golfers to connect to the game’s past. [See Price / Buy]

While the wooden inlay is the most obvious departure from the norm, a closer look reveals that the Scott Golf Woody putter takes other liberties with the classic design. Compared to most other Anser and Anser 2 style putters in my database, the Woody is about 1/8″ shorter from heel to toe. More noticeable is the width of the cavity – about 1/4″ wider than most. This gives it an address look that’s simultaneously comfortable and distinct.

Finally, the Scott Golf Woody putter boasts a very sharp head cover. The white, faux alligator base adds subtle flair and provides sharp contrast for the large, green tree graphic. Kudos to Scott Golf for using the head cover to tie together the wood theme rather than just slapping a giant logo on it.

Sound & Feel

The sound of impact with the Scott Golf Woody putter is a clear “tock.” As the length of your putt varies, the volume of the impact sound changes proportionally. This putter also has some of the most interesting audio feedback I’ve encountered. The heel has a dead “thud” sound; there’s no question you missed it badly. On the toe, the character of the sound remains the same, but it’s less lively.

With a tour quality golf ball, the feel of impact is very satisfying. It’s solid and connected, which is what I was hoping for from the wooden insert. It’s fairly soft, and the ball feels a little heavy on the face. The feedback through the hands mirrors the sound: the heel feels completely dead, the toe feels similar to the center but duller.

I don’t like to borrow too heavily from the manufacturer’s copy in my reviews. I’m making a small exception here because I think that Scott Golf chose some really great words. They describe the feel of impact as “soft, composed…deliberate and controlled.” I think all of those are spot on. The level of precision in the way this putter feels is one of its highlights.

Performance

Let me stick with that idea of precision as we turn to performance. From the way that it feels during the swing to the sensation of impact, everything about this putter feels precise and intentional. The head weight is average by modern standards – 360 grams – and it produces a swing weight of D4 at 34″. For me, this creates a clear sense of where the putter is throughout the stroke and that I can control it. With a heavier head, it can feel like the putter swings itself, which is not the feeling some players want. [See Price / Buy]

That emphasis on touch and feel is the explicit purpose of the Scott Golf Woody putter. Per Scott Golf, this is for players “who prioritize feel [and] pace control” as it “enhances touch and distance control.” I think this is all fair, but I’ll add that every golfer is different in their feel preferences. Some golfers will have better touch with a lighter putter; others will have better touch with something heavier. After spending the majority of the last year with fairly heavy zero torque putters, I’m learning (again) that I’m in the former group.

With the Scott Golf Woody putter, I found that my distance control at all ranges was excellent. I attribute this to the combination of excellent feedback, consistent ball speed, and the lighter head weight. With the lighter head, I feel more in control of the putter, and I have the sense that I can make an affirmative stroke without sending the ball into orbit.

The traditional design and emphasis on touch may lead you to believe that this putter is not forgiving. I found, however, that the wider cavity on the Scott Golf Woody putter gave it superior forgiveness to a standard Anser, particularly on the toe side. To be clear, the Woody is not on a level with a Spider or other modern mallet, but I was impressed at how well small misses still got to the hole.

Finally, Scott Golf finishes the Woody with premium components that enhance the player’s experience. Your hands are connected to the club with a perforated leather The Grip Master putter grip. That’s installed on a KBS GPS graphite putter shaft. The shaft accentuates the soft feel of impact, and the leather grip deepens that old school, craftsman appeal of the Woody.

Conclusion

While mallets are certainly having their time in the sun, a putter like the Scott Golf Woody putter shows why the classic blade will never go away. This is a beautiful putter with wonderful feel that will make you feel like you’re in total control on the green. [See Price / Buy]

