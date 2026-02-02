PXG 0311 X GEN8 Driving Iron Review

50 Words or Less

The PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron is one of the most forgiving driving irons in golf despite its relatively compact size. Elite ball speed. Dual weighting makes it highly customizable and playable for a wide range of golfers.

Introduction

Sitting atop the outstanding GEN8 iron family is the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron. PXG has become a leader in driving irons, producing some of the fastest and most forgiving in the industry over the last few years. With the addition of the outstanding technologies in GEN8, the new 0311 X is no different.

Looks

At address, the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron is not much different than its predecessor, the 0317 X [review HERE]. That’s just fine by me, because I think it gets the dimensions of the driving iron just right. It’s a little longer from heel-to-toe than most players irons, but it keeps a more traditional face shape. A slightly thicker top line and added pinch of offset will give players the confidence they need when standing over a long approach or staring down a tight fairway. One subtle visual upgrade is that the 0311 X GEN8 doesn’t have any flange visible behind the top line because the sole is meaningfully thinner.

The differences from the previous generation are much more obvious in the bag. Like the other GEN8 irons, the 0311 X has dual weighting. The busier look of the weights is balanced by a nearly monochromatic color scheme and moderate “PXG” branding in the center of the head. My favorite element is the “X” on the sole where the loft or club designation would normally be.

Sound & Feel

Like the other GEN8 irons, the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron is a hollow body design filled with QuantomCOR. This polymer produces a soft yet explosive feel at impact that harkens back to some of PXG’s earlier irons. What’s unique about it is the blend of soft and fast – think Superball, not marshmallow.

The sound of impact leans toward the fast side of that equation – a powerful, crisp “snap” on center. As I observed with the other GEN8 irons, the sound becomes duller when you miss the center. This provides clear feedback on strike quality, confirming what you feel through your hands.

Performance

Thanks to the aforementioned addition of QuantumCOR, the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron delivers on one of the key characteristics that all PXG driving irons share: outstanding ball speed. During my testing, centered strikes were routinely producing smash factors in the mid 1.4s, territory that used to be reserved for hybrids or fairway woods. That high end ball speed ensures that your fairway finder will also push your tee shots into scoring range.

Where the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron surpasses its predecessors is in forgiveness. Thanks to the dual weighting system, the MOI is 7.9% higher than on the 0317 X. This makes it, as I wrote in my notes, “crazy forgiving.” Thin shots get elevated, toe and heel strikes stay fast, and virtually every swing puts the ball where you intend for it to go. Despite its relatively compact size, this is one of the easiest-to-hit driving irons that I’ve tested.

The dual weighting system also makes the 0311 X GEN8 the most customizable driving iron. With weights ranging from one to twelve grams, golfers can set this up to favor a heavy fade, a strong draw, or something in between. Whether you use this to minimize your miss or to lock in one particular ball flight, it’s a great option to have.

Another change to the 0311 X GEN8 is the thinner sole. While it’s not the same kind of obvious upgrade as the dual weighting, the thinner sole makes this club much more versatile and more playable for some golfers. I’m one of those players – my strike quality tends to suffer when I have a wide-soled iron. With the 0311 X, I was making better contact than with larger driving irons, and the club’s more agile feel gave me the confidence to attempt different types of shots.

The only negative thing I can say about the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron is that it’s only offered in one loft: 18 degrees. As you would expect, this produces low launch and spin, which does limit its audience. That said, I can see this club fitting in with two of the three GEN8 iron sets. For those playing the 0311 T GEN8 [review HERE], this can slot in next to the 20 degree 3I. If you’re playing the 0311 P GEN8 [review HERE], your 4I is 20.5 degrees. Players gaming the 0311 XP GEN8 irons [review HERE] already have an 18 degree 4I, so this won’t be a fit for them.

Conclusion

With top shelf ball speed, huge forgiveness, a thinner sole, and dual weighting customization, the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron is an easy choice as the one driving iron I could recommend to almost any player. While driving irons aren’t a fit for every golfer, this is the one club that can fit any driving iron player.

Buy the PXG 0311 X GEN8 Driving Iron HERE

PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron Price & Specs