Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Threads
PIG_logo_main_no-dash
Newsletter

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review

Published June 16, 2026 at 4:05 am by Matt Saternus
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
The curved face of the MyVicto M-Serie Putter

50 Words or Less

The myvicto M-Serie putter uses a rolled face to reduce skid and improve forgiveness.  Huge range of aesthetic and performance customization options.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Introduction

The golf ball is round.  Should our putter face be round, too?

That’s the idea that fuels the myvicto putters.  They believe that their precise, Swiss-made putters with curved faces will put a better, more consistent roll on the golf ball, leading to more made putts.  I tested the myvicto M-Serie on the greens and on a launch monitor to find out if this is the next frontier in putter design.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Looks

The most striking thing about the myvicto M-Serie putter that I tested is the color.  It’s one of the eight colors that myvicto offers – Blue, Metallic Blue, Black, Red, Purple, Orange, Green, and Pink.  The customization options don’t end there.  Buyers can choose from a brushed, chrome, or black shaft as well as four alignment aids: Dots (seen here), Line, Line and Three Lines, or Dots and Three Lines.

Customization aside, the M-Serie is a boxy version of the fang with an extended flange.  While not traditional, it has a clean, straightforward design without a lot of visual distraction.  The Moiry is fairly compact from heel to toe – particularly the face width – but from front to back it’s somewhere between a traditional mallet and modern monstrosities like the LAB DF3 [review HERE].

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

At address, the rounded face is very noticeable, made more so by the white horizontal lines.  It’s not a bad look, just unusual, and it did make me want to lean the shaft forward more.

The sole of the myvicto M-Serie putter is largely blank, save for modestly sized branding near the bottom or trailing edge.  As you can see in this example, customization is available.  A logo can be etched on the sole for $40.  Up to 18 characters of text can be added at no charge. [See Price / Buy]

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Sound & Feel

Rolling the myvicto M-Serie had me thinking through an orchestra full of instruments to describe the impact sound.  At close range, this putter is exceptionally quiet, even with a firmer ball.  That volume crept up to no more than medium volume on the longest putts.  The sound is metallic, high pitched, and very light.  I first described it as the highest key on a piano but later concluded it was more like a xylophone.  When I missed a putt, it was that same xylophone note but muted, like someone way gently laying their finger on the bar.

Unfortunately, I have no creative comparisons for the feel.  It’s solid and firm with a Tour-style ball.  There’s moderate feedback on strike location, though that comment comes with a bit of an asterisk.  Because of the rounded face, there’s no missing low, only heel and toe.  Those misses are fairly easy to clock with the myvicto M-Serie.

The curved face of the MyVicto Serie M Putter

Performance

The primary technology offered my myvicto putters is the curved face.  According to the company, this offers three advantages: the loft adapts to your stroke, the ball is always contacted above the equator, and the sweet spot is enlarged (on the vertical axis).  All of this should translate to more consistent ball speed and launch and better topspin or roll.  The reason that having faster topspin/less backspin/less skid is important is that it gives you a truer read of the green.  If your ball skids through the first two feet or more, it’s not taking the break the way you expect and behaving less predictably.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

My first experience with the myvicto M-Serie putter was on a practice green, and it did seem to deliver on its promise.  The ball appeared to hug the green right off the face in a way that it didn’t with my other putters.  I was cautiously optimistic, and took the Moiry to my launch monitor for more scientific testing.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

The most positive result on the launch monitor was the smash factor consistency – it was the highest of any putter in recent testing.  Consistency in smash factor shows that you’ll get the same ball speed relative to swing speed no matter how you strike the putt.  This is a big green check mark for myvicto’s claims about their curved face.  The smash factors with the myvicto M-Serie were also slightly higher than with other putters, though this isn’t inherently good or bad.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Turning to roll and skid, the data was a mixed bag.  The spin off the face was very similar to a traditional Anser-style putter that I tested.  Several other putters produced more top spin, most notably the LAB Golf VZN.1i [review HERE].  However, the myvicto M-Serie had as much as 3″ less skid distance than other top performing mallets.  This is probably what my eyes were picking up on the green – that the ball got into “true roll” faster with the Moiry.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Overall, I found the myvicto M-Serie to be a strong performer among modern mallets.  The ball speed consistency was impressive, and mishits held their line well.  For those that play on smooth, undulating greens, the skid reduction could be very helpful in finding the bottom of the cup more often.

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Finally, the customization options for myvicto putters extends far beyond the aesthetic.  The myvicto M-Serie comes with four hosel options: Direct, Center, Zero Torque, and Offset (shown here).  You can also choose different weights – 10, 20, or 30 grams, or a kit of all three.  There’s a wider-than-normal range of lie angles (68 to 76 degrees) and four grips ranging from standard to oversized. [See Price / Buy]

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review review

Conclusion

When I think of Swiss precision, I think of the “Holy Trinity” – Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Vacheron Constantin – but myvicto putters should be added to the list.  Their rounded putter face showed real potential to improve performance on the green.  If you’re in the market for a new putter, consider these not-so-flat sticks. [See Price / Buy]

M-Series | Mid-Mallet Curved Face Putter | myvicto

The first myvicto putter. Straight lines. Cubic head. When you look down, there is no ambiguity about where this putter is aimed. Adjustable weighting lets you change the feel: two or three grams shift the balance more than most golfers expect. The curved face keeps your distance consistent whether you catch it clean or slightly off.

M-Series | Mid-Mallet Curved Face Putter | myvicto
Buy Now
Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

4 Comments

  1. Fake
    June 16, 2026 at 8:31 am  ·  Reply

    Hi Matt,

    General question for you. I know your advice is “get fitted”, which I wholeheartedly support. How does that come into play with DTC brands that will likely not be available for a fitting or even some range time?

    • Matt Saternus
      June 16, 2026 at 8:41 am  ·  Reply

      It depends on the brand. Some brands offer generous return policies to combat the inability to get fit. Some brands host demo days. You can reach out to a brand directly to see if they have fitters or can send a demo club.

      As much as I believe in getting fit, the value that some DTC brands offer is so good that, depending on your situation, it might be worth taking a leap of faith.

      Best,

      Matt

  2. jack speake
    June 16, 2026 at 12:45 pm  ·  Reply

    Roll Face resurfaces in a more versatile version than the Teardrops in my putter inventory! I like all the available options, e.g., ZT, and personalization possibilities. Interesting find.

  3. David
    June 16, 2026 at 1:25 pm  ·  Reply

    Did the Teardrop patent expire? I know that brand was resurrected recently, so it is strange to see a similar design launch. Although I suppose if someone asked the manufacturer they would say it is completely different, ha!

    Thanks for reviewing unique products, I always find that entertaining.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

Plugged In Golf's Mission Is Made Possible With Support From:


Latest

Recent Reviews

The curved face of the MyVicto M-Serie Putter

myvicto M-Serie Putter Review

The myvicto M-Serie putter can't be called a flat stick, but that's what makes it special. Learn more in this review.
The sole of the Cobra OPTM Max-K Driver

Cobra OPTM MAX-K Driver Review

The Cobra OPTM MAX-K driver is the company's most forgiving driver head ever.  Learn more in Dylan's review.
The second holf at The Keep golf course at McLemore Resort

McLemore The Keep Golf Course Review

The Keep golf course at McLemore Resort pairs wide open tee shots with challenging greens and miles-long views. Full review here.
Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Fairway Wood_4394

Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Fairway Wood Review

The price of the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway woods will appeal to everyone, but does the performance? Full review here.
Titleist GTS3 Fairway - 1603

Titleist GTS3 Fairway Wood Review

The Titleist GTS3 fairway wood brings a new look to the face, plus many other improvements. Learn why this club went straight into Meeker's bag in this review.
The Sunday Golf Ryder 14 Golf Bag

Sunday Golf Ryder 14 Golf Bag Review

The Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag is a versatile bag that works well no matter how you like to move around the course - carrying, pushing, or riding. Full review here.
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now