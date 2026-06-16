myvicto M-Serie Putter Review

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The myvicto M-Serie putter uses a rolled face to reduce skid and improve forgiveness. Huge range of aesthetic and performance customization options.

Introduction

The golf ball is round. Should our putter face be round, too?

That’s the idea that fuels the myvicto putters. They believe that their precise, Swiss-made putters with curved faces will put a better, more consistent roll on the golf ball, leading to more made putts. I tested the myvicto M-Serie on the greens and on a launch monitor to find out if this is the next frontier in putter design.

Looks

The most striking thing about the myvicto M-Serie putter that I tested is the color. It’s one of the eight colors that myvicto offers – Blue, Metallic Blue, Black, Red, Purple, Orange, Green, and Pink. The customization options don’t end there. Buyers can choose from a brushed, chrome, or black shaft as well as four alignment aids: Dots (seen here), Line, Line and Three Lines, or Dots and Three Lines.

Customization aside, the M-Serie is a boxy version of the fang with an extended flange. While not traditional, it has a clean, straightforward design without a lot of visual distraction. The Moiry is fairly compact from heel to toe – particularly the face width – but from front to back it’s somewhere between a traditional mallet and modern monstrosities like the LAB DF3 [review HERE].

At address, the rounded face is very noticeable, made more so by the white horizontal lines. It’s not a bad look, just unusual, and it did make me want to lean the shaft forward more.

The sole of the myvicto M-Serie putter is largely blank, save for modestly sized branding near the bottom or trailing edge. As you can see in this example, customization is available. A logo can be etched on the sole for $40. Up to 18 characters of text can be added at no charge. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Rolling the myvicto M-Serie had me thinking through an orchestra full of instruments to describe the impact sound. At close range, this putter is exceptionally quiet, even with a firmer ball. That volume crept up to no more than medium volume on the longest putts. The sound is metallic, high pitched, and very light. I first described it as the highest key on a piano but later concluded it was more like a xylophone. When I missed a putt, it was that same xylophone note but muted, like someone way gently laying their finger on the bar.

Unfortunately, I have no creative comparisons for the feel. It’s solid and firm with a Tour-style ball. There’s moderate feedback on strike location, though that comment comes with a bit of an asterisk. Because of the rounded face, there’s no missing low, only heel and toe. Those misses are fairly easy to clock with the myvicto M-Serie.

Performance

The primary technology offered my myvicto putters is the curved face. According to the company, this offers three advantages: the loft adapts to your stroke, the ball is always contacted above the equator, and the sweet spot is enlarged (on the vertical axis). All of this should translate to more consistent ball speed and launch and better topspin or roll. The reason that having faster topspin/less backspin/less skid is important is that it gives you a truer read of the green. If your ball skids through the first two feet or more, it’s not taking the break the way you expect and behaving less predictably.

My first experience with the myvicto M-Serie putter was on a practice green, and it did seem to deliver on its promise. The ball appeared to hug the green right off the face in a way that it didn’t with my other putters. I was cautiously optimistic, and took the Moiry to my launch monitor for more scientific testing.

The most positive result on the launch monitor was the smash factor consistency – it was the highest of any putter in recent testing. Consistency in smash factor shows that you’ll get the same ball speed relative to swing speed no matter how you strike the putt. This is a big green check mark for myvicto’s claims about their curved face. The smash factors with the myvicto M-Serie were also slightly higher than with other putters, though this isn’t inherently good or bad.

Turning to roll and skid, the data was a mixed bag. The spin off the face was very similar to a traditional Anser-style putter that I tested. Several other putters produced more top spin, most notably the LAB Golf VZN.1i [review HERE]. However, the myvicto M-Serie had as much as 3″ less skid distance than other top performing mallets. This is probably what my eyes were picking up on the green – that the ball got into “true roll” faster with the Moiry.

Overall, I found the myvicto M-Serie to be a strong performer among modern mallets. The ball speed consistency was impressive, and mishits held their line well. For those that play on smooth, undulating greens, the skid reduction could be very helpful in finding the bottom of the cup more often.

Finally, the customization options for myvicto putters extends far beyond the aesthetic. The myvicto M-Serie comes with four hosel options: Direct, Center, Zero Torque, and Offset (shown here). You can also choose different weights – 10, 20, or 30 grams, or a kit of all three. There’s a wider-than-normal range of lie angles (68 to 76 degrees) and four grips ranging from standard to oversized. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

When I think of Swiss precision, I think of the “Holy Trinity” – Audemars Piguet , Patek Philippe , and Vacheron Constantin – but myvicto putters should be added to the list. Their rounded putter face showed real potential to improve performance on the green. If you’re in the market for a new putter, consider these not-so-flat sticks. [See Price / Buy]

