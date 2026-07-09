Golf News – July 9, 2026

Sun Day Red Introduces the Royal Collection: Built for the Game’s Most Demanding Stage

SAN CLEMENTE, CA – Sun Day Red today introduces the Royal Collection, performance polos and outerwear made for one of the games most demanding weeks. Arriving for The Open Championship, the collection is shaped by the traditions of links golf, the elements, the exposure, the history carried in every round and built to the exacting standard that defines every Sun Day Red product on the course.

“Links golf demands something different,” said Caje Moye, Senior Director, Product Design. “It’s where tradition and performance have always existed together. Every piece in this collection is engineered to hold up under whatever the week brings. The construction, the fit, the finish. That’s the throughline. A respect for the history, and a commitment to everything the game asks of you.”

The Royal Collection spans polos, outerwear, bags, and accessories. Each piece developed with the same obsession over fit, fabric, and finish that defines Sun Day Red.

The Royal Collection will be available exclusively at sundayred.com and select golf retailers beginning July 9th, 2026.

Key Products:

The Molinos Seersucker LS Wind Crew ($285) opens the collection’s apparel offering a technical layer built for the exposed conditions that links golf is known for. Long-sleeve construction and fabrication that moves with the elements without sacrificing structure or feel.

The Breakers Polo ($250) anchors the polo lineup for the Royal Collection. Engineered for the demands of links conditions, it carries Sun Day Red’s obsession over fit, fabric, and finish into every detail built to perform across whatever the week demands.

On footwear, the Osprey in White/Burgundy ($175) releases as the collection’s on and off-course option. A clean silhouette built to carry from the first tee to wherever the day ends engineered to Sun Day Red’s standard for stability, comfort, and finish.

The Vessel capsule for the Royal Collection includes the Royal 4 Way Luxe Bag ($375) alongside headcovers built for the occasion the Royal Plaid driver ($65), fairway ($65), and putter ($55) covers complete the set. Each piece finished to the same standard as everything else in the collection.

Visit Sun Day Red HERE

Reynolds Lake Oconee Launches Fall Sweepstakes

Grand-Prize Winner and Three Friends Will Experience a Dream Getaway

GREENSBORO, GA – It’s back! The annual Reynolds Lake Oconee Sweepstakes is now open, with the once-in-a-lifetime grand prize of a four-day, three-night experience at the renowned Georgia golf resort community.

The winner of the “Fall for Reynolds Lake Oconee Sweepstakes” will receive an incredible getaway valued at nearly $15,000 that includes round-trip domestic airline for four passengers to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport; three nights’ lodging (two rooms) at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee; ground transportation during stay; an afternoon at Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds; full culinary and dining experiences; golf for four at Richland, designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio; and a spa experience for each guest at the Richland Pointe Spa. Full details are available on the sweepstakes website.

Among the exclusive benefits the winner and guests will enjoy is the Reynolds Lake Oconee Chefs’ Showcase, where the community’s culinary team showcases its creativity, craftsmanship, and passion for hospitality. The community’s eight restaurants will provide creations from their signature menus, paired with a selection of acclaimed wines from Cakebread Cellars.

Sweepstakes entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 3. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and announced on Friday, September 18. Winner and guests must travel on the same itinerary on the dates specified by sponsor; no alternative dates are available.

Entry forms, rules and prize details are available at www.reynoldslakeoconee.com/reynolds-insider-sweepstakes. There is a limit of one entry per person. Entrants must be residents of the United States and at least 21 years of age. No purchase is necessary. Eligible persons who signed up for Reynolds Insidersduring the sweepstakes period will be automatically entered.

Visit Reynolds Lake Oconee HERE