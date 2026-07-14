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The Callaway Quantum mini driver is one of the biggest minis available. Big, tall face makes it ideal off the tee. Strong ball speed. Adjustable weights and hosel can make a big difference in all aspects of performance.

Introduction

A late addition to the excellent Quantum family is the Callaway Quantum mini driver. This is a club that truly embodies the term “mini driver,” borrowing the look, face technology, and more of the size of the standard Quantum drivers. If you’re looking for a mini that’s primarily built for the tee, this is an outstanding option.

Looks

The Callaway Quantum mini driver is the least mini mini driver that I’ve tested so far. At 340cc, it’s over 20% bigger than the Titleist GT280 [review HERE] and over 10% bigger than the R7 Quad Mini [review HERE] by volume. The Quantum is nearly identical to the R7 Quad in terms of face height (quite tall) and front to back length, but it’s substantially longer from heel to toe. To my eye, this is a mini driver that’s begging to sit behind a teed up golf ball.

Comparing the Callaway Quantum mini driver to the other Quantum woods, the shape is much closer to the Quantum Max driver than the Quantum Max FW [review HERE]. All of them share the matte grey leading edge, chevron alignment aid, and dark carbon fiber crown. The Quantum mini driver is actually more symmetrical than the Max driver, so, alignment aid notwithstanding, it’s closest to the Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver [review HERE].

In the bag, the Callaway Quantum mini driver mirrors the Quantum fairway woods and Max driver [review HERE]. The sole is predominantly dark grey or black with two patches of light grey on the trailing edge. One thing that sets the mini driver apart is the pair of weights, one forward, one aft. The grey headcover is pretty bland, but the inclusion of “Mini” does make it a bit cooler. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Despite being smaller than the full-sized Quantum drivers, the Callaway Quantum mini driver is louder. The impact sound isn’t deafening, but it is louder than average. I’d characterize it as a mid-pitch “crack” that walks right up to the line of sounding metallic. Feedback through the ears is subtle until it’s not. Centered shots have a clear, tight sound that gets just a little looser on small mishits. Big misses, however, sound completely different: an uglier “pop.”

The feel of the Quantum mini driver is middle of the road, but not in a boring way. It’s a mix of solid and fast that feels great, it’s just not dominated by one sensation. Your hands will get clear feedback on strike location even though the entire face feels pretty good.

Performance

My very first on-range impression of the Callaway Quantum mini driver was, “This is way too big and tall…I might as well be hitting driver off the turf.” The weighting compounded this – the club I tested was a svelte D2, more driver than FW for me. But I did have the 13.5 degree model in hand, so I jumped in and tried to hit some shots off the deck. The results were better than I expected but not super exciting. I could get the ball airborne, but my better shots launched only in the high single digits and the spin was a touch high.

Moving to the tee, I got to see more of the Quantum mini driver’s potential. Once I got the tee height sorted, launch angle wasn’t a concern. The spin was a little high but not out of line for a 13.5 degree head. As expected, the ball speed was very strong.

Credit for that speed goes to the face technology. All of the Quantum drivers, mini and otherwise, employ the Tri-Force Face. This is a layered face that includes titanium, poly mesh, and carbon fiber with the promise of superior speed, distance, and spin consistency. The face design is, of course, powered by AI, as all of Callaway’s designs have been for the last several years. The Callaway Quantum mini driver also has a Step Sole like the fairway woods, which reduces how much of the sole interacts with the turf. This is particularly impactful on a big club like this.

The final technology piece – and the real key for me – was the adjustability. I didn’t make use of the OptiFit 4 hosel – I was happy with the loft, lie, and face angle – but the “Ball Flight Optimization Adjustable front-to-back weighting” was a game changer. Swapping the 2 gram weight to the back and the 7 gram weight to the front made everything better.

Starting with shots off the turf, I was seeing improved launch angles and lower spin without sacrificing consistency. If anything, I was making better contact and thus getting better, more consistent results. Also, the ball speed ticked up measurably.

This is interesting because only part of what I experienced aligns with the conventional wisdom on back/front weighting. The standard line is that moving weight forward will drop spin and boost ball speed but at the cost of launch angle and forgiveness. For me, the improvement in how the club felt with the weight forward meant that I got lower spin, more ball speed, and better launch angles, and the forgiveness loss was irrelevant because of improved contact.

I saw similarly improved results off the tee. That forward weight felt a little more comfortable in my hands, the spin dipped, and my peak ball speed went up. I will note that the loss in forgiveness was visible on the launch monitor when I was teed up, but I would not say it was a noticeable difference. In both weight positions, the Callaway Quantum mini driver is stable with tight dispersion. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Players looking for a secondary club off the tee will love the deep face and stability of the Callaway Quantum mini driver. While it’s not the most versatile mini driver I’ve tested, the ability to tune the weighting did open up the option of hitting it off the turf. With all the tech of the Quantum drivers and fairway woods, this mini driver can be a potent long game weapon. [See Price / Buy]



Callaway Quantum Mini Driver Quantum Mini is built to find fairways with confidence. A forgiving, compact option off the tee, it’s ideal as a fairway-finder or 3-wood alternative when control matters most. Easy launch meets dependable performance, while the updated Step Sole improves turf interaction for cleaner contact—whether teed up or played off the deck. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Callaway Quantum Mini Driver Price & Specs