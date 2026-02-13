2026 FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoe Review

50 Words or Less
The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL golf shoes balance comfort and performance. Great traction for a spikeless shoe. New Vantage Last provides more room in the toe. Clean, athletic style.
Introduction
It won’t come as a surprise to anyone to learn that FootJoy’s Pro/SL is the top spikeless shoe on Tour. What came as a big surprise to me is that the company was making major changes to this perennial winner. The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is built on a brand new last, so we were eager to test them to find out if they’ll continue to be a favorite for golfers at all levels.
Looks
In any industry, companies strive to have a signature aesthetic. I’m not talking about a recognizable logo, but the kind of unique style that makes someone think, “That must be a ____.” I think FootJoy’s Pro/SL line is a great example of this. While the 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is clearly different than the 2020 version [review HERE] or the 2024 Pro SLX [review HERE], when I saw it at the PGA Show, I immediately knew, “That must be the new Pro/SL.”
If I had to put that signature look into words, I’d say it’s athletic without trying too hard. The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL isn’t trying to be a running shoe or a basketball shoe, but it’s not your traditional golf shoe either. It hits that sweet spot between something that’s decidedly old school like the FootJoy Premiere Series and something that’s too trendy. The mix of textures creates a lot of visual interest without huge splashes of “Look at me!” colors.
The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is available in two colorways, at the time of this writing: White/Sea Glass/Black and White/Steel Blue/Peacoat (seen here).
Comfort
The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is built on an entirely new last – the Vantage Last. This is a bold change given the success of the Pro/SL, but FootJoy is very confident in this design: they told us they expect to use it in several other models going forward. Per FootJoy, this new last has a wider toe but is narrower in the heel.
As soon as I slipped my foot into the new Pro/SL, I understood why FootJoy was so confident in the Vantage Last. The fit strikes a great balance between comfort and performance. From the ball of the foot forward, there’s ample room for the toes to spread out. I can sense the edges of the shoes, but they’re not pressing on my foot. In contrast, my heel feels secured. It’s not the most locked in heel, but it’s snug enough to keep your foot in place and not rub a blister on your Achilles. In terms of length, the fit is exactly what I expect from FootJoy. I’ve always worn a 13 in FootJoy, and this is perfect.
Turning to cushioning, the 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL lives in the middle ground between walking on pillows and walking barefoot. One of FootJoy’s points of emphasis with this shoe was making the heel softer, and that is apparent. There’s a StratoFOAM “Heel Crash Pad” which is noticeably softer than what’s under the ball of your foot. FootJoy also wrapped molded padding around the ankle collar. The Pro/SL does a good job taking the impact out of the walk without fully removing your connection to the ground.
Performance
Spikeless shoes have become a staple in golf. They’re so widespread that it feels like we should have sub-categories: everyday spikeless and performance spikeless. The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is definitely the latter. Matt Meeker noted the “serious traction elements” and said that this is “not a spikeless shoe I’d put on in the house.” While no spikeless shoe is ever going to be the true equal of a spiked shoe, the Pro/SL’s ARCTrax/SL sole gets close.
Meeker also noted that the Pro/SL “looks like a mobility shoe but clearly is not.” FootJoy classifies the stability as “Supportive,” which I think is a very accurate characterization. There are shoes that offer a more locked-down feel, but the Pro/SL is no slouch when it comes to stability. The Z-TEC upper transfers the stability of the sole to the rest of your foot without making you feel like you’re standing in hardened cement.
For me, the most exciting change to the 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is the weight. Per FootJoy, these are 30% lighter than the Pro/SLX. That’s a huge change that will make a big difference for the walking golfer. While I wouldn’t consider the Pro/SL in the featherweight class, it’s firmly in the low-mid range for weight and a great option for walkers.
With all this change, two things that have remained constant in the new Pro/SL are the traditional FootJoy stack height and heel drop. This shoe elevates the golfer off the turf with the heel noticeably higher than the forefoot. As always, this is neither good nor bad but a matter of preference and fit. If you’ve always worn and enjoyed the feel of FootJoy shoes, you’ll be very happy with these.
Finally, as we’ve come to expect from FootJoy, the 2026 Pro/SL has a 2-year waterproof warranty. In our testing, Matt Meeker and I found that these shoes handled wet conditions without issue. While golf shoes – like everything – are getting more expensive, it’s nice to see that FootJoy is holding the line on guaranteeing the longevity of their shoes.
Conclusion
The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is one of the most balanced golf shoes you can buy. It’s a very comfortable shoe but it doesn’t skimp on performance elements like traction and stability. The new Vantage Last provides a fit that most golfers are going to love. If you want a high performance spikeless shoe, this should be high on your list.
Buy the 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL HERE
- 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoe Review - February 13, 2026
- Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver Review - February 10, 2026
- UST Mamiya LIN-Q PowerCore White Shaft Review - February 6, 2026