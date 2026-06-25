Tour Edge Exotics Mini Driver Review

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The Tour Edge Exotics mini driver has ball speed and forgiveness that’s among the best in the class. Unique shape makes it easy to elevate off the turf. Highly versatile and fun to hit.

Introduction

With more new models this year, the mini driver continues its transformation from novelty to staple. While they aren’t a fit for every golfer – find out HERE if you need one in your bag – they’re called on regularly by many golfers, including some Plugged In Golf staffers. The Tour Edge Exotics mini driver puts the brand’s own spin on it, offering exceptional ball speed alongside strong versatility.

Looks

At address, the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver has a profile that’s unique among its peers. The face is over 1/8″ shorter than the R7 Quad mini driver [review HERE]. It’s also longer from heel to toe and from front to back. Compared to the most compact mini driver, the Titleist GT280 [review HERE], it’s over 1/2″ longer. This is particularly interesting because they’re both the same total size – 280cc.

Regular readers know that I love seeing this kind of diversity in clubs. This bigger footprint and shallower face makes the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver look really inviting to hit off the turf. To me, it accomplishes this without giving up so much face height that it doesn’t look good behind a ball on a tee.

While the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver does have a big footprint by mini driver standards, it’s diminutive compared to 460cc drivers like the PING G440 MAX driver [review HERE]. Whether that smaller head screams “Precision!” or “Hard to hit!” just depends on the golfer.

In the bag, the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver has a very different look than the Exotics Max driver [review HERE]. Where that sole is covered in carbon fiber, the mini driver has a stainless steel sole that mixes gloss and matte finishes. The new Tour Edge logo is featured on the toe, secondary to the large “Exotics Mini” in the center of the sole. Only shades of black and white are used, giving this club a timeless look. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Given their unique size, I’m never sure what to expect from mini drivers when it comes to sound and feel. While it’s neither driver nor fairway wood, the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver delivers a satisfying sensation. Through the hands, the feel is very solid. The club feels strong behind the hit, landing a heavy blow on the golf ball rather than having it jump off the club face. Your hands also get precise feedback on strike quality.

The bass-y sound of impact enhances this strong, solid feel. I would describe the sound as hollow, but the medium volume and low pitch make that feel slightly inaccurate – it’s not the big, open “pop” I normally associate with that word. The sound of impact is very consistent across the face, changing only on the most extreme mishits.

Performance

While this golf season is still fairly young for most (I’m writing this in early June), as an equipment writer, I feel like I’m on the back nine. I’ve already published about 80 new club reviews this year, so I’m a little burned out on testing and ready to spend some time with my own clubs trying to play decent golf. I say that as context for this: I could not keep the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver out of my hands. Even after I’d gathered all the data I needed, I kept hitting it. This is one of the most enjoyable clubs I’ve tested in 2026.

The number one thing that makes this club so much fun to hit is its versatility. Its unique size makes it easy to hit off the turf and the tee. As you can see in the pictures, I tested the 11.5 degree model, and I was able to elevate it without much difficulty. I’m sure the 13.5 would launch even higher off the turf.

Getting into the specifics of performance, the most standout characteristic is the ball speed. During launch monitor testing, this club had high 1.4 smash factors on repeat. This is thanks to Tour Edge’s unique Combo Brazing technology that connects the titanium face to the stainless steel body and their Pyramid Face Technology. Whether we’re talking about top end performance or ball speed retention on mishits, this mini driver gives up nothing to its full-sized brothers.

Turning to launch off the ground, I was seeing launch angles between 8.5 and 10 degrees on most strikes. You won’t get a good result from striking the absolute bottom groove, but everything else gets airborne nicely. Again, this was the 11.5 degree head, so expecting it to launch high is not reasonable, but it was very consistent and forgiving. Off the turf, spin rates were a little above average, but that is very helpful in getting more carry distance with the low launch.

Off the tee, the ball flight of the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver is similarly mid launch and mid to mid-high spin (the numbers in the launch monitor graphic are from the tee). Compared to my driver, this mini driver flew lower with a bit more spin, which helped it to consistently hit a different number than my driver. This makes it a more compelling choice for me to put in the bag. If you need more distance from a mini, you could tee it up higher and make a more driver-like swing with it. For me, however, the shallower face asked for a lower tee and flatter swing.

Turning to dispersion, the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver is impressive. It really wants to go straight, even on less than perfect strikes. I could coax it into small draws and fades, but its preference is a beeline to the target. Tour Edge says this club has class leading MOI because of the stainless steel body, and my results indicate that’s true.

Finally, the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver offers two modes of adjustability. At the hosel, you can add or remove up to 1.5 degrees of loft while altering the lie and face angles. There is also a removable weight at the back of the head. The stock weight is 13 grams, but Tour Edge sells weights ranging from 5 to 20 grams if you want to change the swing weight or tweak the launch, spin, and stability. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

If you want a mini driver that can send the ball deep from a variety of situations, the Tour Edge Exotics mini driver needs to be on the top of your list. This club has elite ball speed. It also opens the mini driver category up to a wider range of players with excellent forgiveness and very tight dispersion. [See Price / Buy]



Tour Edge Exotics Mini Driver Where control meets speed. Exotics Mini is powered by Combo Brazing technology to deliver faster face response and total confidence in the long game. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Tour Edge Exotics Mini Driver Price & Specs