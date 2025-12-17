Do you wish golf was more affordable, more full of camaraderie or competition, and something you can do more often? If so, Gimme Golf Club is for you. In this episode, Matt speak with the founder Kyle Walton about how GGC was founded, what it offers its members, and much more.
Visit Gimme Golf Club HERE
Check out Sugarloaf Social Club’s video about GGC HERE
Listen to the Plugged In Golf Podcast on iTunes HERE
Download this episode HERE
The PluggedInGolf Podcast is sponsored by Shot Scope.
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)
- Podcast Episode 245 – Gimme Golf Club - December 17, 2025
- Vice Golf VGI01 Irons Review - December 16, 2025
- Takomo Ignis D1 Driver Review - December 15, 2025