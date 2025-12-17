Plugged-In-Golf-White-on-Blue-e1597419240829

Podcast Episode 245 – Gimme Golf Club

Do you wish golf was more affordable, more full of camaraderie or competition, and something you can do more often?  If so, Gimme Golf Club is for you.  In this episode, Matt speak with the founder Kyle Walton about how GGC was founded, what it offers its members, and much more.

Visit Gimme Golf Club HERE

Check out Sugarloaf Social Club’s video about GGC HERE

Listen to the Plugged In Golf Podcast on iTunes HERE

Download this episode HERE

The PluggedInGolf Podcast is sponsored by Shot Scope.

Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 
 
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now