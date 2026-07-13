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The Killer Golf Artifact putter offers a huge range of customization for both aesthetics, performance, and training. Solid feel and good looks. Ideal for the golfer who wants to experiment.

Introduction

After the Plugged In Golf team visited the Killer Golf booth at this year’s PGA Show, our lasting impression was of all the novelty “artifacts” that could be attached to the putter. It seemed like more of a gimmick than a high performance putter.

In the last month, I’ve had the chance to spend some time with the Killer Golf Artifact putter, and my second impression has proven my first one wrong. This is a putter with strong performance and a wider range of customization and adjustability than any other I’ve tested. Killer Golf is already in the bags of two professional players – David Frost and Soo Bin Joo – and I think that number can go a lot higher.

Looks

There are two models of the Killer Golf Artifact putter – the Wing and the Blade. The Blade is an Anser-style putter with a circular port attached to the flange. The Wing adds an extra element – the titular wing – behind that port. Both models are available in silver and black finishes.

Above, you can see the Wing with one of the largest, tallest weights in the port. Below is the Wing with a shorter weight. The difference isn’t as noticeable from this bird’s eye perspective but is quite obvious when viewed from address.

The basic putter is a good looking rendition of the classic. It has nice proportions and is well made. The silver face with cross-hatch milling gives the putter some visual interest without being gaudy. Should you need to threaten anyone on the course, you can flash the large, golden “KILLER” branding on the sole.

Below is the Wing with the EQuilibrium System installed in the most conventional, square position.

The EQuilibrium System can also be installed at a variety of angles to promote different feels and visual cues. Below is the Killer Golf Artifact putter with the fin moved slightly toward the toe.

Finally, below you can see the EQuilibrium System in one of the more extreme heel-side positions.

The large round port is what separates the Killer Golf Artifact putter from the mountain of Anser clones. This can be used to house a simple round weight or the EQuilibrium System, shown above. It can also be used for things you’ve never seen on a putter before: a cigar holder, a shot glass, emojis, or even a Lego base (see all the options HERE). These accessories aren’t meant for everyone, but they definitely achieve Killer Golf’s stated goal of bringing more individuality to the game. It’s unlikely anyone else on the course will have a 3D crown on their putter.

Finally, Killer Golf evinces a seriousness about this endeavor with the grip and headcover. The cover is black faux leather with a strong magnetic closure. They kept the embroidery tasteful yet distinctive with “Killer Golf” on the underside and a moderately sized logo on the top. That same logo appears on the stock SuperStroke grip. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Two distinct surface treatments give the Killer Golf Artifact putter a “Dual Tone Face” and a “refined acoustic signature,” per the company. To my ears, the milled 303 stainless steel putter face produces a “thud” when striking a premium golf ball. The sound is quiet with a soft, gentle character.

Through the hands, the Artifact putter feels solid, not particularly firm or soft. What I did notice is less feedback than I expect from a blade-style putter. Even without heavy weights in the port, all decent strikes feel similar. Outside of extreme mishits, the putter does not want to twist.

Performance

Before diving into the performance of the Killer Golf Artifact putter, let’s lay out all of the options that are available. Both the Blade and the Wing are sold as either CS or EQ. The CS comes with round weights of 25, 50, 75, and 150 grams. The EQ putters come with the EQ “rotational fin” (65 grams) and bases of 40 and 60 grams that can be added to the fin. Killer Golf also offers a “Total Performance Kit” which includes all seven add-ons.

If you’re familiar with putter head weights, the first thing you might notice about all these options is that Killer Golf is not messing around with small changes. Without any additions, the Blade weighs 300 grams, and the Wing is 340 grams – a D4 swing weight for my build specs. Adding the 25 gram weight took the Wing to E3 and everything else pushed it beyond my scale’s limit of F6. These are big changes that you will absolutely notice.

Despite all these possible adjustments, when I took the Killer Golf Artifact putter to the green, it felt very natural to use. It has a roughly 45 degree toe hang, which was comfortable for me as a longtime Anser player. In the lighter configurations, I felt like I had a good sense of the club face, and the Wing design provided a gentle boost to the forgiveness.

Putting some of the heavier weights into the Killer Golf Artifact putter offers a noticeable bump in stability and speed. With the 150 gram weight, the putter is almost 50% heavier and ready to put some serious pace into the ball. For me, the heaviest weights made my stroke tentative, thus negating the benefit, but having this big range of weights allows golfers to experiment and find what works for them.

If you feel overwhelmed by all the choices, Killer Golf has the start of a solution with their fitting tool. If you go to their website HERE, you’ll see a button for “Start Your Fitting.” After answering a few simple questions, you get a recommendation for the right Killer Golf Artifact putter (Wing or Blade), system (EQ or CS), and grip size (SuperStroke 1.0, 2.0, or 3.0). It even generates a “Recommended Tuning” that tells you which weight setting to use.

The one area where Killer Golf comes up short is in recommendations for the EQ System. The rotational fin on the Killer Golf Artifact putter is a unique adjustment with a lot of options but no guidance as to how it can help. I’m sure that some of the impact is specific to the individual – not everyone feels or sees things the same way – but it would be nice to have a starting point. For example, if you consistently aim too far right, tilt the fin toward the heel or if you are pulling putts, tilt it toward the toe. Hopefully that’s coming in the future.

Finally, there are several performance-based attachments for the Killer Golf Artifact putter. A laser pointer system offers a precise way to hone your aim, and an orange alignment aid attachment provides extra lines for those who want them. There is a GoPro mount, which, while perhaps not a pure performance tool, could make some very cool videos. My favorite attachment is the “centering aid” which blocks out portions of the face, training the user to make a very precise strike. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

If you’ve consistently found that stock putters don’t offer what you’re looking for, the Killer Golf Artifact putter may be for you. It offers a huge range of possible weights in addition to different alignment options. Or you can use the port for pure fun. Regardless, no one else on the green will be putting quite like you. [See Price / Buy]

