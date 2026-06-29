Cobra OPTM LS Driver Review

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The Cobra OPTM LS driver provides players with low spin and a compact head that generates more accurate and consistent drives. Loads of adjustability and an uptick in forgiveness helps widen the scope of player this driver can be fit to.

Introduction

It surprises me each year that Cobra doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. While the presence on major tours is a little smaller, the players they do have on staff are finishing strong with their Cobra equipment.

On the PGA Tour, Rickie Fowler has four top 10s including a second place finish at the Truist Championship in May of 2026. He also sits just inside the top 20 in the FedEx Cup Standings. Gary Woodland also had a great start to the season with multiple top five finishes with his full bag of Cobra gear. All that to say, their equipment is proving to perform at the highest level of golf so it certainly is good enough for the weekend player. This year’s Cobra OPTM LS driver is no exception.

Looks

As soon as I pulled the new Cobra OPTM LS driver out of the box, I instantly noticed some visually significant changes for 2026. First, the majority of the head has a glossy, black finish as opposed to the matte black that was present in the DS-ADAPT LS [review HERE]. It also sports a subtle carbon fiber underlay with a matte finish leading edge that frames the ball nicely. While the design makes the leading edge appear to gradually narrow from heel to toe, I eventually got used to it despite my OCD going off.

Cobra’s FutureFit33 hosel flows nicely into the face, which is highlighted by a series of alignment lines on Cobra’s patented H.O.T. Face. In the bag, Cobra stuck with the three adjustable sole weights for the LS model. The one major difference over last year is the heel weight sits closer to the rear of the club. Otherwise, the overall glossy carbon fiber theme covers the majority of the sole with Cobra’s OPTM LS branding along the outside edges. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The Cobra OPTM LS driver has a solid “shink” sound that is consistent with every swing. It isn’t metallic, but it is moderately loud in volume. Off center strikes offer a more dull “tick” sound that is lower in pitch but similar in volume.

The Cobra OPTM LS driver felt well balanced and provided decent feedback. I could definitely feel when I missed the center of the face – it generated more oscillation through the shaft and grip. Strikes near the center of the club head produced an enjoyable, muted feel.

Performance

Coming into this review, I knew Cobra’s main objective was to improve accuracy on the Cobra OPTM LS driver for 2026. So, as I began testing the OPTM LS, this is exactly where I focused. While my full numbers on the launch monitor are listed above, I first noticed that the Cobra OPTM LS driver was a fade biased club but very consistent. As a right handed player, every shot stayed right of center with a dispersion pattern spanning a measly 45 yard wide landing area. Distance control was even better. The difference between my furthest drive and shortest drive was less than 20 yards.

Some of this accuracy is due to what Cobra describes as “strategic shaping and weight placement to increase the products of inertia.” This “product of inertia” or POI simply describes how the mass is distributed inside an object. In terms of the OPTM LS driver, it just means less twisting at impact.

This reduction in twisting was in evidence on the course. I consistently saw the Cobra OPTM LS driver offer a predictable ball flight with a mid-height trajectory. It also felt more forgiving than what I saw in last year’s Cobra DS-ADAPT LS. I even made a note that Cobra traded decreasing spin for more consistency and forgiveness. I would argue that if you are purely after the lowest spinning Cobra driver, the DS-ADAPT LS may be the answer while the OPTM LS is likely to provide more help for those that need it.

In addition to accuracy, we need our drivers to go far. While it isn’t new for 2026, Cobra’s patented H.O.T. face technology is engineered to maximize ball speeds. While putting this driver through the paces, I had an easy time getting my smash factor in the 1.48-1.50 range. This doesn’t mean I was swinging like prime Tiger Woods. In fact, the opposite. I had scattered the face with ball marks, yet I never saw my smash dip under 1.48. Going back to Cobra’s original objective that I mentioned above, consistency is the name of the game this year, and what I saw certainly backs that up.

While the LS model is typically the least forgiving of Cobra’s drivers, the adjustability widens the scope of players that could possibly find success with it. There are several components to this year’s adjustable head. The first is Cobra’s FutureFit33 adjustable hosel which offers 33 loft and lie combinations to dial in a preferred ball flight.

Additionally, there are three removable sole weights. I pulled the heaviest weight to the heel to offset some of my typical left-to-right ball flight. I found the ball flight changes minor. With three different stock shaft options, including an option for a 44.5 inch “Tour Build,” the combinations are going to fit a wide segment of players.

The Cobra OPTM LS driver is now available on Cobra’s website and across major retailers for $599. That is comparatively lower in price than most major brand’s 2026 drivers, providing quite a bit of value. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Cobra OPTM LS has a lot to offer golfers in 2026. While there isn’t a significant difference in spin from last year’s DS-ADAPT LS model, Cobra raised the bar on forgiveness and consistency. For players in search of a compact club that can help to prevent a hook, the 2026 Cobra OPTM LS driver one to test for the new season. [See Price / Buy]



Cobra OPTM LS Driver Who’s It For: Golfers with faster swing speeds who want a compact, low-spin driver for maximum speed, control, and workability, while still benefiting from added stability and forgiveness. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Cobra OPTM LS Driver Price & Specs